Russia hospitalizes child with multiple horrific injuries in brutal massive shelling of Kherson

Consequences of shelling of Kherson on November 19

A child injured in the Nov. 19 massive Russian shelling of Kherson is in intensive care with multiple injuries, regional governor Oleksandr Prokudin reported on Telegram.

Doctors have diagnosed the child with mine blast trauma, numerous shrapnel wounds, a penetrating chest wound, general bruising, a closed head injury, and a lung contusion. There is also a suspicion of a fragment in the vascular bundle of the chest.

A CT scan is scheduled after the child's condition is stabilized.

"Now the girl is under constant medical supervision and receives all necessary assistance," Prokudin said, adding that she may have to be transferred to a Kyiv medical facility.

Five people, including the child, were injured in a massive Russian artillery attack on Kherson Oblast. In the early hours of Nov. 19. The enemy targeted the region with almost 400 shells.

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine