Russia has ‘highly likely’ advanced into Bakhmut town centre, says UK

An aerial view of Bakhmut (AP)

Russia appears to have made important gains in Bakhmut, British defence chiefs said.

In its latest intelligence update, the UK Ministry of Defence (MoD) says Russian forces have “highly likely advanced into the (Bakhmut) town centre, and has seized the West Bank of the Bakhmutka River”.

They added that Ukraine’s “key supply route to the west of the town is likely severely threatened”.

The MoD said: “Russian regular forces, likely including airborne troops, have probably reinforced the area, and Russia is again using artillery more effectively in the sector.

“There is realistic possibility that, locally, Wagner and Russian MoD commanders have paused their ongoing feud and improved co-operation.”

It comes after Wagner leader Yevgeny Prigozhin admitted that a cemetery for fighters is “growing” after his forces suffered huge losses in eastern Ukraine.

Mr Prigozhin appeared to justify the deaths, estimated to number around 30,000, as part of war in a video distributed by his press service.

“Those who fight sometimes die. That’s how life works,” he said standing in front of a vast field where graves are topped with a cross and wreath to mark the burial of each fighter.

“They continue to bury Wagner fighters here, today there are no problems," Mr Prigozhin added. According to US intelligence, half of the overall deaths among Wagner mercenaries have occurred since mid-December when the fight for Bakhmut intensified.

Mr Prigozhin announced yesterday that Ukraine’s forces will not withdraw from Bakhmut despite Russian forces, led by the group, seizing the centre after 58 weeks of battle for the region.

He said that even if Ukrainian forces abandoned the city, he would still need more support from regular Russian troops in order to advance further.