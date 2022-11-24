Russia: Gunman kills three and ‘shoots himself’ near shopping centre

Four people were killed including the gunmen himself (@bloknotkrymska)

Three people have been killed following a shooting at a shopping centre in southern Russia, state media has reported.

According to the TASS news agency, a lone gunman opened fire near a shopping centre in the city of Krymsk, in Russia’s southern Krasnodar region on Thursday.

Russian state media reported that the gunman was one of four people killed which included himself.

The Telegram account, Notepad Krysmk which covers the local area, also reported a statement from the the press service of the Investigation Department of the RF Investigative Committee for the Krasnodar Territory.

The statement said the man opened fire on Komarov Street near a medical centre. According to the statement, the assailant then shot and killed two people on Sineva Street before killing a third.

A fourth person was also injured and is in a critical condition. The gunman then allegedly “took his own life”, the report adds.

Videos circulating on social media showed a man firing as he walked down a street.

At the end of the video he fires from close range at someone lying on the ground. The video has not been verified by other sources.

Krymsk is a small city in Russia’s southern Krasnodar region near the Crimean peninsula, which Russia unilaterally annexed from Ukraine in 2014.