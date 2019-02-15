Russia, Germany share skeleton gold; Wesenberg wins bronze

LAKE PLACID, N.Y. — Russia's Elena Nikitina and Germany's Jacqueline Loelling shared the win in a women's World Cup skeleton race on Friday.

Nikitina and Loelling both finished two runs in 1 minute, 50.59 seconds. Kendall Wesenberg of the U.S. was third, about a half-second back.

Ottawa's Mirela Rahneva just missed the podium, finishing fourth, just 0.09 seconds behind Wesenberg.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Jane Channell of North Vancouver, B.C., was 10th and Madison Charney of Brooks, Alta., was 16th.

Wesenberg's medal was the first won by a U.S. skeleton athlete in a World Cup race since January 2017 — a span of 35 races, combining men's and women's events. Wesenberg also won the most recent one before Friday, a silver in St. Moritz.

Nikitina remained first in the World Cup overall women's standings, holding a 43-point lead over Loelling with one race remaining.

The Associated Press