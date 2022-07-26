Russia’s Gazprom to drastically cut Europe’s gas supply from Wednesday

(AFP via Getty Images)

Russian state-controlled energy giant Gazprom has said it will drastically cut gas deliveries through its main pipeline to Europe from Wednesday.

Gazprom said it was halting the operation of another gas turbine at a Nord Stream 1 compressor station due to a "technical condition of the engine".

It said that from 4am on Wednesday gas supplies would fall to 33 million cubic metres per day, cutting daily gas production to 20 per cent.

Following Gazprom’s announcement, Germany’s economy ministry said it was “monitoring the situation very closely”.

“According to our information, there is no technical reason for a reduction in deliveries,” it added.

The move also prompted Ukraine’s president Volodymyr Zelensky to accuse Russia of waging a “gas war”.

In his nightly video address to the Ukrainian people on Monday, Mr Zelensky said the decision was “on purpose” and called on EU leaders to hit Russia was tougher sanctions.

The Kremlin insists it is a reliable energy partner, and says Western sanctions are responsible for the recent disruption of gas supplies to the EU.

It comes amid fears that Russia could cut off the taps to Europe completely.

The Nord Stream 1 pipeline, which accounts for more than a third of Russian gas exports to the EU, resumed operations last week following a 10-day annual maintenance break.

Running well under its normal capacity for weeks, an EU official has warned Russia is "using energy as a weapon".

EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said: "Russia is blackmailing us. Russia is using energy as a weapon.

"And therefore, in any event, whether it’s a partial, major cut-off of Russian gas or a total cut-off of Russian gas, Europe needs to be ready."

In response, the EU is proposing a 15 per cent gas savings target for all 27 member states to build up stores over the winter in case supplies are reduced further or stopped in their entirety.

It is hoped the plans will be rubber stamped by the bloc's 27 energy ministers during a meeting in Brussels on Tuesday, but the emergency proposals have proved controversial among member states.

Story continues

Led by Spain and Portugal, objections raised have mostly been from southern countries who insist they should not have to make sacrifices for the past policies of others.

Other countries have insisted they do not want to give the EU Commission the authority to declare a supply emergency, instead wanting that power to lie in the hands of member states.

Numerous exemptions are expected amid the resistance from some member states.