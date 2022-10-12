Russia’s FSB ‘arrests eight people including five Russian nationals’ over Crimea bridge blast

Black smoke billows from a fire on the Kerch bridge (AFP via Getty Images)

Eight people including five Russians have been arrested by Moscow’s Federal Security Service (FSB) over an explosion that damaged a key Crimea bridge, Russian news agency Interfax reported on Wednesday.

The FSB said Saturday’s blast that badly damaged the Kerch Bridge was organised by the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ukrainian Defence Ministry and its director Kyrylo Budanov, the agency reported.

Ukraine has not officially confirmed its involvement in the blast, but some Ukrainian officials have celebrated the damage.

The explosion on the 12 mile-long bridge destroyed one section of the road bridge, temporarily halting road traffic. It also destroyed several fuel tankers on a train heading towards the annexed peninsula from neighbouring southern Russia.

The bridge, a prestige project personally opened by Russian President Vladimir Putin in 2018, had become logistically vital to his military campaign, with supplies to Russian troops fighting in south Ukraine channelled through it.

This handout picture released by Ukrainian Presidential Press Service on October 10 shows President Zelensky standing outside his office in Kyiv (Ukrainian Presidential Press Ser)

On Monday Russian forces launched a wave of missile strikes against Ukrainian cities including the capital Kyiv, which Putin later said was in retaliation for the Crimea bridge blast.

At least 19 people were killed and scores more injured in the heaviest bombardment suffered by Ukraine since the early days of Putin’s invasion.

On Tuesday, Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky said 28 more missiles were fired, 20 of which were shot down.

In his latest nightly video address, Mr Zelensky called on the West to impose more sanctions on Russia in response to “a new wave of terror”.

Mr Zelensky said: “For such a new wave of terror there must be a new wave of responsibility for Russia - new sanctions, new forms of political pressure and new forms of support for Ukraine.”

“The terrorist state must be deprived of even the thought that any wave of terror can bring it anything.”

Fresh blasts were reported on Wednesday in Russian-occupied Kherson in the south of the country, according to Russian media.

Kherson was one of the first cities to fall to Russian forces after they launched their invasion in Ukraine in February.

Earlier on Wednesday, Ivan Fedorov, the exiled mayor of Russian-controlled Melitopol in the south of the Zaporizhzhia region, said on the Telegram messaging app that there was a powerful explosion in the city.

RIA reported, citing local Russia-installed police, that a device exploded near the city’s central market. There were no casualties, RIA reported.