Russia fires wave of cruise missiles at Ukraine’s capital Kyiv ahead of Moscow’s Victory Day parade

Russia fired a wave of cruise missiles at Ukraine’s capital early on Tuesday morning as it prepared to stage a Victory Day parade in Moscow.

Some 25 cruise missiles were launched overnight on Ukraine with around half targetting Kyiv, Ukrainian armed forces tweeted.

They added: “23 out of 25 cruise missiles launched by the enemy last night were shot down including about a dozen in the Kyiv region.

“No damage reported yet in Kyiv except for a fire caused by falling debris.

“Not many citizens in the capital got much sleep.”

It came on Russia’s Victory Day, one its most commemorated public holidays, marking the anniversary of the defeat of Nazi Germany in 1945.

Russian armoured vehicles drive along a street before Tuesday’s military parade (REUTERS)

However, many regions have cancelled their May 9 observances because of concerns the events could be targets for Ukrainian attacks.

There have also been reports of fewer soldiers and less military hardware joining this year’s parade as the Ukraine conflict takes a heavy toll on men and equipment.

The Russian missiles that have been raining down on Ukrainian civilian targets have drawn worldwide condemnation of Russia.

The cruise missile strike did not deter European Commission president, Ursula von der Leyen, who arrived in Kyiv just hours later ahead of a meeting with President Voldymyr Zelensky. Ukraine will be celebrating “Europe Day” along with the countries of the European Union it hopes to join.