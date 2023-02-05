Russia fires air defence missiles at residential buildings

Injured residents are evacuated after missiles hit central Kharkiv on Sunday morning - Julian Simmonds for The Telegraph

Two Russian missiles struck central Kharkiv this morning, hitting an apartment block and a university and injuring at least five people.

Two loud explosions were heard in quick succession in the city centre at about 8.20am local time.

One missile landed at the foot of a 19th century block of flats, while another hit the roof of a neighbouring university building, destroying the top three floors.

The governor of Kharkiv said the injured included a 54-year-old woman and 58-year-old man from the apartment block, a 51-year-old security guard from the university and an 83-year-old resident of another building.

Ukrainian authorities said the missiles were S-300 anti-aircraft rockets, which the Russians have been using in a ground attack role throughout the war.

10:48 AM

Ukraine strips citizenship of pro-Russia politicians

Ukraine has reportedly stripped a group of influential pro-Russia politicians of their citizenship.

President Volodymyr Zelensky said late on Saturday that he had “signed the relevant documents to take another step to protect and cleanse our state from those on the side of the aggressor.”

He said the request had come from the security services, regarding a group of people with dual Russian citizenship.

According to Ukrainian state media, the list includes several top politicians from the office of Viktor Yanukovych, who served as Ukraine's pro-Russian president from 2010 until he was removed from office in 2014 during the pro-Western revolution.

The list includes Dmytro Tabachnyk, former minister of education and science, Andriy Klyuyev, former deputy prime minister, and Vitaliy Zakharchenko, former interior minister, RBC-Ukraine news agency reported.

10:36 AM

Russia throwing 'more and more of its forces' at the front line

The situation on the front line is becoming increasingly difficult, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said in his nightly address on Saturday, as Russia throws all its weight towards breaking through Ukrainian defences.

“During the 346 days of this war, I often had to say that the situation at the front was tough. And that the situation is getting tougher,” Mr Zelensky said.

“Now is that time again. A time when the occupier throws more and more of its forces to break our defences. Now, it is very difficult in Bakhmut, Vuhledar, near Lyman, and other directions.”

But “the resilience of our soldiers decides everything,” he said.

10:24 AM

Bakhmut ‘increasingly isolated’ amid Russian advances

The city of Bakhmut is becoming “increasingly isolated” as Russia slowly advances around it, according to the UK Ministry of Defence.

Russia has been battling for months to completely capture the city in eastern Ukraine and both sides have suffered heavy losses.

In its morning update on Sunday, the MoD said that “Russia has continued to make small advances in its attempt to encircle” Bakhmut over the past week.

“The M03 and the H32 – the two main roads into the city for Ukrainian defenders – are likely now both threatened by direct fire,” it said, and another route linking Bakhmut to the town of Siversk was likely captured by Wagner paramilitaries earlier in the week.

“While multiple alternative cross-country supply routes remain available to Ukrainian forces, Bakhmut is increasingly isolated,” the MoD update stated.

Latest Defence Intelligence update on the situation in Ukraine - 5 February 2023



Find out more about the UK government's response: https://t.co/GXvI2wG4B6



🇺🇦 #StandWithUkraine 🇺🇦 pic.twitter.com/r9hMX3jvHQ — Ministry of Defence 🇬🇧 (@DefenceHQ) February 5, 2023

10:14 AM

Russians 'trying to destroy Kharkiv bit by bit'

The target of the missile strikes on Kharkiv on Sunday morning was not immediately. The S-300 anti-aircraft rockets that were reportedly used are not as accurate as purpose-built ballistic or cruise missiles. It is possible that the Russians were trying to hit a specific building but missed.

However, Ihor Terekhov, the mayor of Kharkiv, said there were no military targets nearby and that the Russians were "just trying bit by bit to destroy Kharkiv."

Russia has frequently struck residential buildings during its invasion of Ukraine.

Telegraph photographer Julian Simmonds captured the aftermath of the strikes.

An elderly woman waits to be evacuated from the block - Julian Simmonds for The Telegraph

A police forensics team at the scene - Julian Simmonds for The Telegraph

10:05 AM

Civilians injured in strikes on Kharkiv

Firemen responding to the missile strikes in Kharkiv this morning searched the damaged buildings for survivors, removing several wounded civilians on stretchers, The Telegraph's Roland Oliphant reports from the scene.

One man suffered severe lacerations to his face from flying glass. He returned to his flat to collect belongings and clear up after being bandaged up.

The rector of the university told reporters that the building that was hit was empty except for a few security guards, one of whom was lightly injured.

An apartment block and several nearby buildings were also damaged, while a parked car was destroyed.

Firefighters carry an elderly resident who is being evacuated from her apartment block after the strike - Julian Simmonds for The Telegraph