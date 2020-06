Former US marine Paul Whelan has been found guilty of espionage by a Russian court.

Mr Whelan has been sentenced to serve 16 years behind bars. His defence team say they will appeal the verdict in the next ten days.

Paul Whelan awaits the verdict of his trial for espionage - KIRILL KUDRYAVTSEV/AFP

The 50-year-old was first arrested for spying by the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) in December 2018.

