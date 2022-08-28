Russia will fail to recruit 137,000 extra troops unless it declares outright war, MoD says

James Kilner
Russia’s plans to recruit 137,000 more troops cannot be achieved unless it declares an outright war, the British Ministry of Defence (MoD) has said.

Responding to an order from Vladimir Putin last week to boost the size of the Russian army, the MoD said “Russia has lost tens of thousands of troops” in Ukraine, and even if it boosts conscripts numbers they are not obliged to serve outside of Russian territory while Moscow insists its presence in Ukraine is a special military operation and not an outright war.

“The decree is unlikely to make substantive progress towards increasing Russia’s combat power in Ukraine,” the MoD said.

Mr Putin didn’t say why he had ordered an increase of roughly 13 per cent to the size of Russia’s army to more than 1.15 million, but estimates have said that Russia has suffered around 75,000 dead or injured casualties in six months of war.

Russia has been trying to recruit volunteers for its army over the past three months but Western analysts have said that the quality of these recruits varies enormously.

The US-based Institute for the Study of War said that it now expected the Kremlin to deploy one of these new battalions, the 3rd Army Corps, to Donbas and the southern Kherson region shortly but that it may struggle in battle.

“Better equipment does not necessarily make more effective forces when the personnel are not well-trained or disciplined, as many members of the 3rd Army Corps’ volunteer units are not,” it said.

In Donbas, Russia’s offensive has stalled since it declared an operational pause at the start of July and in the Kherson region, its forces are preparing for a Ukrainian offensive.

Quoting Russian intelligence sources the Institute for the Study of War also said that the Russian military had started to recruit from cities in central Russia, including Moscow and St Petersburg, after exhausting recruitment drives focused on the poorer ethnic minority fringes of Russia.

“As the onus of partial mobilisation shifts to more economically advantaged, densely populated, and better-educated regions of Russia, domestic opposition to recruitment efforts will likely grow,” said the Institute for the Study of War.

A disproportionate percentage of Russian soldiers killed in Ukraine have come from the poorer ethnic minority fringes of Russia such as Tuva, Buryatia and Dagestan.

Russian military recruiters had wanted to insulate Russia’s Slav-dominated economic and power centres from the strains of the war.

