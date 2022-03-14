Russia Facing ‘Outright Defeat’ And ‘Sudden’ Collapse In Ukraine, Author Says

Ed Mazza
·1 min read

Author and political scientist Francis Fukuyama said the Russian military is now facing the possibility of “outright defeat” in Ukraine.

And he’s warning Russian President Vladimir Putin that the end could be swift ― for both his military and his more than two-decade rule over the nation.

“The collapse of their position could be sudden and catastrophic, rather than happening slowly through a war of attrition,” he wrote for the American Purpose website. “The army in the field will reach a point where it can neither be supplied nor withdrawn, and morale will vaporize.”

Fukuyama, author of 1992′s “The End of History and the Last Man,” blamed incompetent planning by Moscow, which anticipated that its forces would be welcomed in Ukraine.

“Russian soldiers were evidently carrying dress uniforms for their victory parade in Kyiv rather than extra ammo and rations,” wrote Fukuyama, who holds several positions at Stanford, including Olivier Nomellini Senior Fellow at the university’s Freeman Spogli Institute for International Studies.

Now, those soldiers are stuck outside of cities, facing both supply issues and constant attacks from Ukrainian forces.

If they’re defeated, he predicted, that would also spell the end of Putin.

“Putin will not survive the defeat of his army,” he wrote. “He gets support because he is perceived to be a strongman; what does he have to offer once he demonstrates incompetence and is stripped of his coercive power?

Read his full analysis here.

(h/t Raw Story)

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Russia showing signs of interest in Ukraine talks, says U.S. official

    Sherman, in an interview with "Fox News Sunday", said the United States is putting "enormous pressure" on Russian President Vladimir Putin to agree to a cease-fire in its weeks-old invasion of Ukraine and to allow the creation of humanitarian corridors to allow civilians to escape.

  • Chechen leader Kadyrov says he travelled to Ukraine

    Reuters could not independently verify whether he was in Ukraine or had travelled there during the conflict. Chechen television channel Grozny posted a video on its Telegram social media channel earlier on Sunday that showed Kadyrov in a darkened room discussing with Chechen troops a military operation they said took place 7 km (4.3 miles) from the Ukrainian capital. Later Kadyrov made fun of another post that cast doubt on whether he had travelled to the Kyiv region.

  • Thousands take to the snow for Skimarathon return

    STORY: Known as the second largest cross-country skiing event in the world, thousands were attracted to Grisons high valley to conquer the 42-km long marathon route from Maloja to S-chanf.In the men’s elite race, Roman Furger, fresh off an 11th-place finish in the 50km race at the Beijing Olympics, sealed a fourth win in the competition, with the Swiss crossing the line ahead of veteran countryman Dario Cologna, and France’s Tom Mancini third.On the women’s side, local Nadja Kalin from St. Moritz was a surprise winner as the 20-year-old clinched victory ahead of French pair Celine Chopard and Enora Latuilliere.

  • Putin is 'lashing out,' U.S. adviser says of Western Ukraine missile strike

    Russian President Vladimir Putin, "frustrated" by Ukraine's surprisingly stiff resistance, is increasingly escalating the scope of the war, U.S. National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said Sunday.

  • Attempts to sanction Russian oligarchs slowed by fears over historic £1.3bn payout

    Fears of repeating blunders that led to a £1.3 billion payout by the Government are slowing attempts to sanction Russian oligarchs, The Telegraph can reveal.

  • Ukraine refugees tell harrowing tales even as numbers ease

    Elena Yurchuk saw families with children blown up and the hospital she worked in reduced to rubble during Russia's invasion of Ukraine. “I don’t know if I have a home or not," said the 44-year-old nurse from the northern Ukrainian town of Chernihiv. Yurchuk has arrived to safety in the Romanian border town of Suceava, which has welcomed thousands of refugees fleeing the Russian invasion of Ukraine in the past days.

  • Lady Gaga Dares to Bare at the 2022 Critics Choice Awards, Attends with Boyfriend Michael Polansky

    Lady Gaga switched out of her BAFTA awards gown and into a head-turning Gucci design for the Critics Choice Awards where she is nominated for best actress for her performance in House of Gucci

  • Seize the day: Russian yachts find no safe ports in sanctions storm

    Russian yacht owners are encountering rough seas around the world as nations sympathetic to Ukraine's plight press sanctions and seize vessels.

  • Maria Bartiromo Called ‘an Idiot’ for Claiming Biden Administration Sees Putin as ‘a Partner,’ ‘Not the Enemy’

    "This is nuts. Her man Trump sided with Putin over his own intelligence community," Mother Jones' David Corn says of the Fox News personality

  • Oil prices fall, continuing downward trend from last week

    Oil prices fell on Sunday at the start of the session, extending last week's decline, as a U.S. official said Russia was showing signs it might be willing to have substantive negotiations over Ukraine. Russia's invasion of Ukraine in late February, which Moscow calls a "special operation," has roiled energy markets globally. U.S. crude recorded a weekly drop of 5.7% after touching a high of $130.50 on March 7.

  • My Cousin Vinny: Where Are They Now?

    The Oscar-winning fish-out-of-water comedy was released on March 13, 1992 — find out what the cast has been up to in the three decades since its premiere

  • Saudi Arabia puts 81 to death in its largest mass execution

    Saudi Arabia on Saturday executed 81 people convicted of crimes ranging from killings to belonging to militant groups, the largest known mass execution carried out in the kingdom in its modern history. The number of executed surpassed even the toll of a January 1980 mass execution for the 63 militants convicted of seizing the Grand Mosque in Mecca in 1979, the worst-ever militant attack to target the kingdom and Islam's holiest site. It wasn't clear why the kingdom choose Saturday for the executions, though they came as much of the world's attention remained focused on Russia's war on Ukraine — and as the U.S. hopes to lower record-high gasoline prices as energy prices spike worldwide.

  • Biden has a ton of ideas to keep Putin's invasion from hurting Americans' wallets, but there's 'no quick fix'

    Some Democrats want Biden to tax oil profits and provide relief checks to Americans. But the White House has few options to keep inflation at bay.

  • Ukraine war gives Taiwan's military reservist reform new impetus

    Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen visited army reservists training under a new scheme to bolster war readiness on Saturday, a programme that has gotten added impetus from Russia's invasion of Ukraine, given China's bellicosity against the island. The war in Ukraine has stirred debate in Chinese-claimed Taiwan about its own readiness and tactics should Beijing ever make good on threats to take the island by force. Taiwan's government announced late last year a reform of the training of its reserve forces, including doubling down on combat and shooting exercises.

  • Siakam scores 33 points, Raptors beat the Nuggets 127-115

    DENVER (AP) Pascal Siakam scored 33 points, Scottie Barnes had 25 and the Toronto Raptors pulled away late to beat the Denver Nuggets 127-115 on Saturday night. Chris Boucher added 21 points and 13 rebounds for the Raptors, and Barnes also had 10 assists and eight rebounds. ''Showed a lot of character,'' Raptors coach Nick Nurse said.

  • Iran claims missile barrage near US consulate in Iraq

    Iran claimed responsibility Sunday for a missile barrage that struck near a sprawling U.S. consulate complex in northern Iraq, saying it was retaliation for an Israeli strike in Syria that killed two members of its Revolutionary Guard earlier this week. Iraq’s Foreign Ministry on Sunday summoned Iran’s ambassador to protest the attack, calling it a flagrant violation of the country's sovereignty. No injuries were reported in Sunday's attack on the city of Irbil, which marked a significant escalation between the U.S. and Iran.

  • Massive rally in Berlin demands peace in Ukraine

    STORY: One demonstrator told Reuters, “It’s extremely important for Ukrainians to see that we will not forget them, not in two weeks and not after that", adding she was ready to make protesting a weekly activity.According to police, there were up to 30,000 protesters.

  • Australians told to get boosters amid COVID threat from new Omicron strain

    Australian authorities on Monday warned the slow rollout of COVID-19 vaccine booster shots could unleash a new wave of infections amid the threat from the highly contagious BA.2 sub-variant of the Omicron coronavirus strain. Australia battled record cases and hospitalisation rates during the initial Omicron wave, but they have steadied over the past six weeks. Most states have been easing social distancing rules, with mask requirements being rolled back at indoor venues and businesses asking staff to return to offices.

  • COVID-19: Millions in China face shutdowns as coronavirus cases surge and Shanghai access restricted

    Coronavirus cases in China have tripled after a surge in infections in the northeast and tighter controls have been imposed on access to Shanghai as the country battles its worst outbreak for two years. The authorities reported 1,938 new coronavirus cases on the Chinese mainland on Sunday, more than triple the previous day's total. Around three-quarters of those - 1,412 cases - were in Jilin province in the northeast, where entry to the industrial city of Changchun has been suspended and families told to stay at home.

  • Iran Hits U.S. Consulate Site in Erbil, Iraq With a Dozen Ballistic Missiles: AP

    Safin Hamed/AFP via GettyIran launched a dozen ballistic missiles at the Iraqi city of Erbil late Saturday night in the vicinity of an unoccupied American consulate under construction, according to the Associated Press.In a statement released after the attack, the State Department said, “We condemn this outrageous attack and display of violence,” and confirmed that no U.S. personnel or facilities had been damaged.Lawk Ghafuri, a spokesman for the Kurdistan Regional Government, confirmed that 12