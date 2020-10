An explosion has been reported in a student clinic of the South Ural State University in Chelyabinsk, Russia

According to the Ministry of Health of the region, there was an explosion of a booth for storing oxygen cylinders in a polyclinic.

There were no casualties, the department noted.

However, several patients in intensive care with coronavirus died after the fire cut off oxygen supplies in Chelyabinsk, prosecutor Vitaly Lopin told local media.

This preliminary data is still being verified.