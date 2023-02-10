Russia escalates attacks in Ukraine, striking south and east

SUSIE BLANN
·1 min read
Ukrainian soldiers go to their position in the frontline close to Bakhmut, Donetsk region, Ukraine, Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023. (AP Photo/Libkos) (ASSOCIATED PRESS)

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russian forces struck critical infrastructure in Kharkiv, Ukraine's second-largest city, and launched multiple strikes on energy infrastructure in Zaporizhzhia early Friday as Moscow stepped up its attacks in Ukraine’s south and east and air raid sirens went off across much of the country.

Zaporizhzhia City Council Secretary Anatolii Kurtiev said the city had been hit 17 times in one hour, which he said made it the most intense period of attacks since the beginning of the full-scale invasion in February 2022.

In Kharkiv, authorities were still trying to establish information on victims and scale of the destruction, with Mayor Ihor Terekhov saying there may be disruptions to heating and the electricity and water supply.

Military analysts say Russian President Vladimir Putin is hoping that Europe’s support for Ukraine will wane, as Russia is believed to be preparing a new offensive.

Fighting in Ukraine intensified Thursday. Kyiv’s military intelligence agency said Russian forces have launched an offensive in the partially occupied Donetsk and Luhansk regions, with the aim to grab full control of the entire industrial region, known as the Donbas. Moscow-backed separatists have been fighting Ukrainian forces there since 2014.

Latest Stories

  • ‘All Quiet On the Western Front gives a real understanding of the hell Ukraine is going through’

    Like millions of other young Ukrainians, Yevgeny Bondarenko felt woefully unprepared when he volunteered to fight against Russia last year. His uniform was second-hand, his gun had only four magazines of ammo, and basic training was rudimentary. Desperate to learn more, he read every book on military tactics he could find, and binge-watched war films.

  • Zelenskyy addresses EU Parliament as he seeks more weapons

    BRUSSELS (AP) — Ukrainian President Volodymr Zelenskyy on Thursday addressed the European Parliament as he seeks more military aid, saying Ukraine and the European Union are fighting together against Russia — in his words “the most anti-European force” in the world. Zelenskyy received standing ovations before, during and after his speech to European lawmakers. He held up an EU flag after his address and the entire legislature stood in somber silence as the Ukrainian national anthem and then Euro

  • Russia has lost at least 1,500 tanks since the start of the Ukraine war, more than half of its invasion force: report

    Russia started its invasion with around 3,000 tanks, monitoring group Onyx said. Many have now been destroyed or captured by Ukrainian forces.

  • Sweden increasingly a focus for Islamic extremists, security police say

    STOCKHOLM (Reuters) -Sweden has moved into the spotlight for violent Islamic extremists after a number of incidents including the recent public burning of the Muslim holy book, the Koran, the security services said on Wednesday. "Recent developments with threats targeted at Sweden and Swedish interests are serious and affect Sweden's security," the Swedish Security Service SAPO said in a statement. "The developments mean that Sweden is deemed to be in greater focus than previously for violent Islamic extremists globally."

  • Abused Russian Troops Relocated After Leaking Beatings by Own Allies

    (Sputnik/Sergei Fadeichev/Pool via REUTERS, via third party)The Russian Ministry of Defense is transferring some mobilized Russian troops out of Donetsk in Ukraine after they reported that the militia of the Donetsk People's Republic beat them earlier this month, according to Vladislav Khovalyg, the governor of Tuva.The Russian troops, who were trained in the Novosibirsk region of Russia, began fighting at the front in Ukraine in December, according to Novaya Gazeta. But come February, the milit

  • Will The U.S. Public Continue To Support Ukraine?

    Biden’s support for Ukraine remains strong, but the public opinion in the United States is slowly shifting in early 2023

  • Finland to discuss NATO ratification that may leave Sweden behind

    Finnish parliamentary groups are expected to discuss on Friday when to ratify NATO's founding treaties, in a move that could lead the country to proceed with membership ahead of neighbouring Sweden, amid growing support among the Finnish public to go it alone. The two Nordic countries sought NATO membership shortly after Russia's invasion of Ukraine last year, and while most member-states have ratified the applications, Turkey has yet to give its approval. "Our position on Finland is positive, but it is not positive on Sweden," President Tayyip Erdogan said last week.

  • No One With a Functioning Brain Sees the GOP as the ‘Party of Normal’

    Photo Illustration by Luis G. Rendon/The Daily Beast/ReutersThere is perhaps no bit of American political theater more overrated in its importance than the president’s annual State of the Union address. Sure, it’s a great opportunity for the president to use the bully pulpit to his advantage, but more often than not it just reinforces the political biases of Democrats and Republicans.However, to that latter point, President Joe Biden did enjoy one nice benefit from his 73-minute speech last nigh

  • Ukraine news - live: Putin launches major new offensive amid fighter jet talks

    Russia pursuing first significant territorial advances against Ukraine in more than six months

  • Trumpworld at war over Sarah Huckabee Sanders’ State of the Union rebuttal

    Ms Sanders was criticised for failing to sufficiently praise Donald Trump

  • Russia prepares 2,000 tanks and 300,000 troops for ‘huge invasion’ in Donbas

    Russia has prepared almost 2,000 tanks and 300,000 soldiers for a renewed offensive to seize Ukraine’s eastern Donbas region in the coming weeks, a Ukrainian intelligence officer has warned.

  • Zelenskyy: Ukraine caught Russian plan to 'destroy' Moldova

    Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Thursday that his country has intercepted plans by Russian secret services to destroy Moldova, and Moldovan intelligence confirmed the claim. Speaking to European Union leaders in Brussels, Zelenskyy said he recently told Moldovan President Maia Sandu about the alleged scheme. “I have informed her that we have intercepted the plan of the destruction of Moldova by the Russian intelligence," Zelenskyy said through a translator.

  • Republican Nancy Mace's Kevin McCarthy Roast Leaves D.C. Crowd In Shock

    Mace also took aim at former President Donald Trump and Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) during a Washington Press Club Foundation dinner.

  • Chrissy Teigen ‘doesn’t know how to go on’ after her lewd anti-Trump tweet is read in Congress

    Twitter executives were questioned by the House Oversight Committee over platforms ‘role in suppressing the Biden laptop story’

  • James Carville Attacks GOP, Marjorie Taylor Greene As 'White Trash'

    The longtime Democratic operative told MSNBC's Ari Melber "the level of white trashdom in the Republican Party is staggering."

  • Biden Taunts Republican Who Heckled Him Over Their ‘Liar, Liar’ Jeers

    (Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden hit back at Republicans who heckled him during his State of the Union address over his assertion that some GOP lawmakers want to curb Social Security and Medicare benefits.Most Read from BloombergRussia Blames US for Nord Stream Blasts, Threatens ConsequencesCommodity Trader Trafigura Faces $577 Million Loss After Uncovering Nickel FraudChina’s Balloon Was Capable of Spying on Communications, US SaysChinese Balloon Was Part of Years-Long Spying Program, US Says

  • Sean Hannity Ducks Geraldo Rivera's Question About ‘Crazy Or Normal’ Marjorie Taylor Greene

    Rivera reality-checked Republicans who think the far-right lawmaker is "the new normal."

  • Trump Aide-Turned-Critic Warns That DeSantis Will ‘Implode’ Against Trump

    Fox NewsThe View’s Alyssa Farah Griffin asserted on Thursday that Ron DeSantis would quickly fold under the pressure of a heated GOP primary against Donald Trump, adding that the Florida governor will “implode” in the face of sustained attacks.Trump, who launched his 2024 White House run shortly after Republicans’ disappointing midterm elections, has quickly ramped up a campaign against DeSantis despite the governor having yet to officially jump into the race. For instance, Trump recently implie

  • DeSantis says he won't fight with Trump over Truth Social photos with high schoolers: 'I don't spend my time trying to smear other Republicans'

    "I spend my time delivering results for the people of Florida and fighting against Joe Biden," DeSantis said during a press conference on Wednesday.

  • Trump Says He’ll Hand Over His DNA for E. Jean Carroll Case

    Photo Illustration by Luis G. Rendon/The Daily Beast/Getty/Reuters/New York County ClerkWith E. Jean Carroll’s trial against Donald Trump set to start in April, the former president’s legal team has a new gambit they hope will dismantle her case and cast serious doubt on the claims that Trump raped her sometime in the mid-1990s.The last-minute surprise centers on the one piece of physical evidence—an infamous black coat dress—that Carroll says she was wearing when he allegedly forced her against