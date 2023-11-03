Russia dismisses new U.S. sanctions: You will never defeat Moscow

MOSCOW, Nov 3 (Reuters) - Russia on Friday dismissed a new set of sweeping U.S. sanctions against Russian companies over the war in Ukraine, saying that the United States would never be able to inflict a strategic defeat against Moscow.

"This is a continuation of the policy of inflicting as they call it - a strategic defeat on us," Maria Zakharova, a spokeswoman for the Russian foreign ministry, told Russian state television when asked about the new sanctions.

"They will have to wait in vain forever before that happens." (Editing by Guy Faulconbridge)