Putin accuses US, allies of ignoring Russian security needs

·6 min read

MOSCOW (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday accused the U.S. and its allies of ignoring Russia’s top security demands but said Moscow is willing to talk more to ease tensions over Ukraine.

The comments were his first on the standoff in more than a month and suggested a potential Russian invasion of Ukraine may not be imminent and that at least one more round of diplomacy is likely.

Yet the two sides remain unyielding in their main positions, and there was little apparent hope for concessions. Russia is expected to respond soon to a U.S. proposal for negotiations on lesser Russian demands after which Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken will speak.

Lavrov and Blinken spoke Tuesday and reiterated positions put forward by Putin and President Joe Biden. The White House said Biden and Putin could also speak once the U.S. receives Russia’s response.

In remarks to reporters at a Moscow news conference with the visiting leader of NATO ally Hungary, Putin said the Kremlin is still studying the U.S. and NATO’s response to the Russian security demands received last week. But he said it was clear that the West has ignored Russian demands that NATO not expand to Ukraine and other ex-Soviet nations, refrain from deploying offensive weapons near Russia and roll back its deployments to Eastern Europe.

Putin argued that it's possible to negotiate an end to the standoff if the interests of all parties, including Russia's security concerns, are taken into account. “I hope that we will eventually find a solution, although we realize that it's not going to be easy,” Putin said.

Russia has amassed over 100,000 troops along the border of Ukraine, fueling fears of an invasion. It has denied any intention to attack.

Washington and its allies have rejected Moscow's key demands. They emphasize that Ukraine, like any other nation, has the right to choose alliances, although it is not a NATO member now and is unlikely to join any time soon.

Putin said the Western allies’ refusal to meet Russia's demands violates their obligations on the integrity of security for all nations. He warned that a Ukrainian accession to NATO could lead to a situation where Ukraine launches military action to reclaim control over Russian-annexed Crimea or areas controlled by Russia-backed separatists in the country's east.

“Imagine that Ukraine becomes a NATO member and launches those military operations,” Putin said. “Should we fight NATO then? Has anyone thought about it?”

Russia annexed Ukraine's Crimean Peninsula in 2014 following the ouster of the country's Moscow-friendly president and later threw its weight behind rebels in Ukraine's eastern industrial heartland, triggering a conflict that has killed over 14,000 people.

Putin charged that while the U.S. airs concerns about Ukraine’s security, it is using the ex-Soviet country as an “instrument” in its efforts to contain Russia.

He alleged that Washington may try to “draw us into a military conflict and force its allies in Europe to impose the tough sanctions the U.S. is talking about now.” Another possible option would be to “draw Ukraine into NATO, deploy offensive weapons there" and encourage Ukrainian nationalists to use force to reclaim the rebel-held east or Crimea, “drawing us into a military conflict,” Putin claimed.

Speaking after talks with Hungarian Prime Minister Victor Orban, who has forged closer ties with Moscow than almost any other NATO member, Putin noted that it's still possible to negotiate a settlement that would take every party's concerns into account.

“We need to find a way to ensure interests and security of all parties, including Ukraine, European nations and Russia," Putin said, emphasizing that the West needs to treat Russian proposals seriously to make progress.

He said French President Emmanuel Macron may soon visit Moscow as part of renewed diplomatic efforts following their call on Monday.

In a bid to exert pressure on the West, Lavrov sent letters to the U.S. and other Western counterparts pointing out their past obligations signed by all members of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe, a top trans-Atlantic security grouping.

Russia has argued that NATO's expansion eastward has hurt Russia's security, violating the principle of “indivisibility of security” endorsed by the OSCE in 1999 and 2010. It says the U.S. and its allies have ignored the principle that the security of one nation should not be strengthened at the expense of others, while insisting on every nation's right to choose alliances.

In his letter, which was released by the foreign ministry, Lavrov said “there must be security for all or there will be no security for anyone." And in his call with Blinken, Lavrov warned that Moscow will not allow Washington to “hush up” the issue.

Blinken, meanwhile, emphasized “the U.S. willingness, bilaterally and together with Allies and partners, to continue a substantive exchange with Russia on mutual security concerns.” However, State Department spokesman Ned Price said Blinken was resolute in "the U.S. commitment to Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, as well as the right of all countries to determine their own foreign policy and alliances.”

Blinken "urged immediate Russian de-escalation and the withdrawal of troops and equipment from Ukraine’s borders,” Price said. He reaffirmed that “further invasion of Ukraine would be met with swift and severe consequences and urged Russia to pursue a diplomatic path.”

Senior State Department officials described the call as professional and “fairly candid,” noting that if Russia wanted to prove it isn't going to invade Ukraine, it should withdraw its troops from the border and neighboring Belarus.

Shortly after speaking to Lavrov, Blinken convened a conference call with the secretary general of NATO, the EU foreign policy chief and the chairman-in-office of the OSCE as part of efforts to ensure that the allies are engaged in any further contacts with Russia.

Speaking to reporters at the United Nations, Russia's U.N. ambassador, Vassily Nebenzia, said the U.S. statement about its readiness for dialogue “doesn't correlate” with Washington sending planeloads of military equipment to Ukraine.

“I don’t know why the U.S. is escalating tensions and at the same time accusing Russia," he said.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson visited Kyiv for scheduled talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Johnson said the U.K. has a package of measures including sanctions ready to go “the moment the first Russian toecap crosses further into Ukrainian territory.”

“It is vital that Russia steps back and chooses a path of diplomacy, and I believe that is still possible,” Johnson said. "We are keen to engage in dialogue, of course we are. But we have the sanctions ready.”

He said he would have a call with Putin on Wednesday, noting that the Russian leader was trying to “impose a new Yalta, new zones of influence" in a reference to the 1945 deal between the allied powers. "And it would not just be Ukraine that was drawn back into the Russian sphere of influence,” Johnson added.

In other developments, Biden was expected to nominate career foreign service officer Bridget Brink to assume the long-vacant diplomatic post of American ambassador to Ukraine, according to a U.S. official familiar with the decision. Brink currently serves as the ambassador to Slovakia.

___

Lee reported from Washington. Associated Press writers Yuras Karmanau in Kyiv, Ukraine, Jill Lawless in London, Dasha Litvinova in Moscow, Edith M. Lederer at the United Nations and Justin Spike in Budapest, Hungary, contributed to this report.

Vladimir Isachenkov And Matthew Lee, The Associated Press

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Ukraine crisis updates: What to know amid the fears of war

    Talks to stave off the threat of war in Eastern Europe are moving to the United Nations Security Council on Monday. The diplomatic push at the U.N. comes with 100,000 Russian troops massed near Ukraine’s border and the Biden administration worrying that Russian President Vladimir Putin will mount some sort of invasion within weeks. Here are things to know Monday about the international tensions surrounding Ukraine.

  • WRAPUP 1-Kyiv-bound, UK's Johnson vows to uphold Ukraine's sovereignty

    British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will vow to uphold Ukraine's sovereignty on a visit to Kyiv on Tuesday as part of the West's diplomatic efforts to stop a possible Russian invasion which Moscow says there is no proof it is planning. It comes as the United States said it is in active discussions with allies about possible U.S. troop deployments to NATO's eastern flank, separate from some 8,500 forces already placed on alert last week.

  • Putin says if Ukraine ever joins NATO, it may trigger a war between Russia and the alliance

    Putin's latest comments signal his red line as Ukraine increasingly embraces Western Europe amid the war in the country's east.

  • British Airways jet forced to abort landing at windy Heathrow

    Footage has emerged of the moment a plane landing was aborted in high winds at Heathrow Airport. The BA jet, arriving from Aberdeen at around 10.50am on Monday, had to pull out because of strong winds affecting flights at the UK's largest airport.

  • Robots serve meals at Beijing Winter Olympics

    Robots have taken over the cafeteria at the Beijing Winter Olympics media center. The eye-catching setup has a drawn a lot of attention, with plates of food descending from the ceiling to diners below. (Jan. 31)

  • North Korea confirms test launch of biggest ballistic missile in years

    The launch of the Hwasong-12 intermediate-range ballistic missile (IRBM) was first reported by South Korean and Japanese authorities. It was the seventh test conducted by North Korea this month and the first time a nuclear-capable missile of that size has been launched since 2017.

  • China reports more COVID-19 cases ahead of Olympics, Lunar New Year

    Ahead of the official start to the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics, more people associated with the games are testing positive for COVID-19, while locals have altered their Lunar New Year celebrations for the third year.

  • Ukraine-Russia crisis: What to know about rising fear of war

    Russian President Vladimir Putin spoke about the escalating crisis over Ukraine for the first time in over a month on Tuesday as a series of high-level talks were underway to avert the threat of war. The prime ministers of Britain and Poland were in Kyiv to meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, and the prime minister of Hungary met with Putin in the Kremlin. Here are things to know Tuesday about the international tensions surrounding Ukraine, which has an estimated 100,000 Russian troops massed along its borders.

  • Olympics-Team Taiwan says it will be at Beijing Games opening ceremony

    Taiwan's team for the Beijing Winter Olympics will be at the opening and closing ceremonies after being told by the International Olympic Committee it was required to participate. Chinese-claimed Taiwan has feared Beijing could "downgrade" Taiwan's status by putting its athletes alongside those from Chinese-run Hong Kong at the opening ceremony, a senior Taiwan official familiar with the matter told Reuters last week. Sub-tropical Taiwan, which has no winter sporting tradition and has never won a medal at the winter Games, is sending four athletes to Beijing, the same number as the last winter Games in 2018.

  • Russian money and Brexit are undermining the UK-US relationship. Here's how a future prime minister could improve it.

    A crackdown on dirty Russian money and resolving the post-Brexit crisis in Northern Ireland would improve relations with the Biden administration.

  • PM urges Putin to avoid ‘bloodshed’ as Kyiv visit bolsters support for Ukraine

    Boris Johnson will examine the ‘full range of strategic UK support’ with the Ukrainian leader.

  • Column: Neil Young, Joe Rogan, and the reason why boycotts work

    Neil Young did society a big favor by targeting Joe Rogan's COVID lies.

  • Putin accuses U.S. of trying to lure Russia into war

    Russian President Vladimir Putin accused the West on Tuesday of deliberately creating a scenario designed to lure it into war and ignoring Russia's security concerns over Ukraine. In his first direct public comments on the crisis for nearly six weeks, a defiant Putin showed no sign of backing down from security demands that the West has called non-starters and a possible excuse to launch an invasion, which Moscow denies. "It's already clear now ... that fundamental Russian concerns were ignored," Putin said at a news conference with the visiting prime minister of Hungary, one of several NATO leaders trying to intercede with him as the crisis has intensified.

  • Russian mercenaries are being pulled from Africa to Eastern Europe as troops amass near Ukraine, report says

    Those mercenaries work for the Wagner Group, a military cell thought to be funded by a close ally of President Vladimir Putin.

  • FBI urges temporary phones for Olympic athletes

    The new advice comes ahead of the Winter Olympics in Beijing.

  • Trump claims Jan. 6 committee should be investigating Mike Pence

    Trump claims Jan. 6 committee should be investigating Mike Pence

  • Warriors' Payton shares stories of dyslexia to help children

    SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — When 12-year-old Jayden Jones becomes overwhelmed by the idea of tackling his schoolwork, he remembers what Golden State Warriors guard Gary Payton II taught him. “Never give up.” “Don't be afraid to ask for help.” “Block out the bullies." The Bay Area sixth-grader has dyslexia, severe attention deficit hyperactivity disorder and dysgraphia, a neurological disorder that can make writing difficult. At times, he feels completely intimidated at school. Payton's words help him.

  • Bruins win 17th straight over Coyotes 2-1

    GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Linus Ullmark stopped 30 shots, David Pastrnak had two assists and the Boston Bruins stretched their winning streak over the Arizona Coyotes to 17 straight games with a 2-1 win Friday night. Erik Haula and Charlie McAvoy each had goals to help Boston bounce back from blowing a two-goal lead in a loss to Colorado. Nick Schmaltz scored and Scott Wedgewood had 36 saves for the Coyotes, who haven't beaten Boston since 2010 in the Czech Republic. Arizona has lost four straight.

  • Pascal Siakam praises Gary Trent's ability to make tough shots: 'That's water for him'

    After a big performance of his own in Toronto's win over Atlanta on Monday, Pascal Siakam praised Gary Trent Jr.'s play of late — specifically his ability to knock down extremely difficult shots. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Knee injury knocks Rams TE Higbee out of NFC title game

    INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Los Angeles Rams tight end Tyler Higbee was ruled out for the remainder of Sunday's NFC championship game against the San Francisco 49ers with a knee injury. Higbee, who was third on the Rams in receiving in the regular season and playoffs, had two receptions for 18 yards before suffering the injury during the first quarter. Running back Cam Akers (shoulder) and wide receiver Van Jefferson (knee) were both injured in the second quarter but returned after halftime. Akers