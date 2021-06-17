Russia defender Mario Fernandes cleared of vertebra damage after fall at Euro 2020

Mario Fernandes landed directly on his back after trying to head the ball and had to be carted off the field on Wednesday. (Alexander Safonov/Getty Images)

A Russian defender has been cleared of any damage to his vertebra after he suffered a terrifying fall during their game against Finland in the European Championship on Wednesday.

Russia’s Mario Fernandes went up to try and head the ball in the 26th minute of the game at Saint Petersburg Stadium in Russia, but ended up landing directly on his back. Fernandez reached for his neck almost instantly, too, clearly in pain.

Queda violenta e preocupante do Mário Fernandes pic.twitter.com/4UK51TNUJ2 — Neves Gremista🏆🏆🏆🇪🇪🇪🇪🇪🇪 (@NevesGremista) June 16, 2021

He had to be stretchered off the field while wearing a support device on his head and neck, and was taken to a local hospital.

Doctors, however, determined that he didn’t suffer any damage to his spine and is free to travel with the team home to Moscow. He will be kept under observation, and it’s unclear when he’ll be able to return to the field.

Russia beat Finland 1-0 on Wednesday. They are set to take on Denmark in Copenhagen on Monday in the final group stage game.

More from Yahoo Sports: