Russia coup latest: Wagner boss will move to Belarus under deal to withdraw troops

Yevgeny Prigozhin is greeted by supporters as his troops leave Rostov-on-Don - REUTERS

Wagner’s rebellious mercenary leader will move to Belarus under the terms of a truce agreed with President Putin, the Kremlin said on Saturday night.

Yevgeny Prigozhin will relocate to Belarus under a deal brokered by Alexander Lukashenko, Belarus’s president, to end an armed mutiny that Prigozhin had led against Russia’s military leadership.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Lukashenko had offered to mediate, with Putin’s agreement, because he had known Prigozhin personally for about 20 years. Minsk has been a key ally for Putin in his war with Ukraine.

As part of the deal, the criminal charges against Prigozhin for leading the “armed coup” will be dropped.

Wagner troops that took part in the rebellion would similarly be spared from prosecution, Mr Peskov said.

Earlier on Saturday, Prigozhin ordered his fighters to halt their march on Moscow and return to their bases in a surprise turnaround.

03:10 AM BST

Zelensky says revolt shows need for allies to support Ukraine forces

President Volodymyr Zelensky tweeted after the rebellion ended that Ukraine will “definitely be able to protect Europe from any Russian forces, and it doesn’t matter who commands them’’, adding “the security of Europe’s eastern flank depends only on our defence’’.

He said “the longer this person [Vladimir Putin] is in the Kremlin, the more disasters there will be.’’

Today, the world saw that the bosses of Russia do not control anything. Nothing at all. Complete chaos. Complete absence of any predictability.



First, the world should not be afraid. We know what protects us. Our unity.



Ukraine will definitely be able to protect Europe from any… — Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) June 24, 2023

02:50 AM BST

Ukraine claims battlefield gains during rebellion

The insurrection left the situation for Russia’s invasion force in Ukraine more uncertain as Kyiv continues its strongest counteroffensive since the war began in February last year.

Ukraine’s military said on Saturday its forces made advances near Bakhmut, on the eastern front, and further south, Reuters reported.

Deputy Defence Minister Hanna Maliar said an offensive was launched near a group of villages ringing Bakhmut, which was taken by Wagner forces in May after months of fighting.

Oleksandr Tarnavskyi, commander of the southern front, said Ukrainian forces had liberated an area near Krasnohorivka, west of the Russian-held regional centre of Donetsk.

He said the area had been under Russian control since separatist forces backed by Moscow seized it in 2014.

01:33 AM BST

Full report: Mutineers turn back from Moscow

Yevgeny Prigozhin, the Russian mercenary leader, turned his fighters back from a march on the Kremlin on Saturday after a truce was struck with Vladimir Putin.

Mutinous Wagner mercenaries marched to within 150 miles of Moscow in what the Russian president described as a treasonous “stab in the back” before they abruptly halted.

The stand-down came after Alexander Lukashenko, the dictator of Belarus, said he had brokered a last-minute truce to avoid a Russian civil war.

The key plank of the deal appeared to be the Kremlin dropping plans to abolish the Wagner military company.

“They were going to dismantle PMC Wagner. We came out on June 23 to the march of justice,” Prigozhin said in a voice message. “In a day, we walked to nearly 200 kilometres away from Moscow. In this time, we did not spill a single drop of blood of our fighters.

“Now, the moment has come when blood may spill. That’s why we are turning back our convoys and going back to field camps according to the plan.”

12:58 AM BST

