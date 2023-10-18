Russia continues largest assault on Avdiivka to date

Destroyed house in Avdiivka

Russian troops have mounted their largest offensive on Avdiivka, Donetsk Oblat, since the start of the war in 2014, Avdiivka municipal head Vitaliy Barabash told Ukrainian TV broadcasters on Oct. 18.

“I can say with certainty that this is the most extensive offensive that Avdiivka has experienced during the entire war, starting from 2014,” said Barabash.

At the same time, he added that there are currently fewer shelling incidents, fewer missile strikes, and even fewer assaults on Ukrainian positions near the city, compared to last week.

"Although it hasn't become quieter at the frontline, shelling and skirmishes continue around the clock, so it remains very intense at the positions.”

Barabash added that the Russian military is currently regrouping, withdrawing equipment for three consecutive nights that can be moved further back for repairs and reintegration into service.

"We see that in the coming days, most likely, there will be a renewed escalation on our front,” he said.

