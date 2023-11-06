Russia Confirms It Test-Fired ICBM From Brand New Nuclear Submarine

Russian Defence Ministry via Reuters

Russia has confirmed a successful test launch of an intercontinental ballistic missile designed to carry nuclear warheads from a batch of one of its new nuclear submarines. The Russian Defense Ministry confirmed a Bulava missile was fired from the Imperator Alexander III during a test in Russia’s northern White Sea. According to the Associated Press, the missile hit a target in the far-eastern region of Kamchatka, but it was unclear when the test took place. The Imperator Alexander III is designed to carry 16 Bulava missiles and is expected to be a flagship among its nuclear forces in the coming years. The Associated Press, citing the Defense Ministry, said the launch was the final test for the vessel, and a decision is expected on its inclusion into the nation’s forces.

Read it at Associated Press

Read more at The Daily Beast.