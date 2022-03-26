Russia conducts military drills on isles disputed with Japan -media

·2 min read
FILE PHOTO: Kunashiri Island, one of four islands known as the Southern Kuriles in Russia and Northern Territories in Japan.

(Reuters) - Russia was conducting drills on islands claimed by Tokyo, Japanese media said on Saturday, days after Moscow halted peace talks with Japan because of its sanctions over Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Russia's Eastern Military District said it was conducting military drills on the Kuril islands with more than 3,000 troops and hundreds of pieces of army equipment, Russia's Interfax news agency said Friday.

It did not say where on the island chain, connecting Russia's Kamchatka peninsula and Japan's northernmost main island of Hokkaido, the drills were taking place. Japanese media said they were on territory the Soviet Union seized at the end of World War Two that is claimed by Tokyo.

Japan's Foreign Ministry and Prime Minister's Office could not be reached outside business hours to comment on the exercises.

The territorial dispute over the four islets - which Russia says are part of its Kuril chain and which Japan calls its Northern Territories - has prevented Tokyo and Moscow from reaching a peace treaty formally ending hostilities.

Japan reacted angrily on Tuesday after Russia withdrew from long-running treaty talks and froze joint economic projects related to the islands, in retaliation for Japan joining Western sanctions over Moscow's month-old invasion.

Russia's exercises involved repelling amphibious warfare, including destroying defence aircraft carrying troops and testing skills to operate fire control systems of anti-tank guided missiles, Interfax said.

"In addition to this, units of the Air Defense Forces are carrying out a set of measures to detect, identify and destroy aircraft of a mock enemy that would carry out an airborne assault," the agency cited the District's press service as saying.

(Reporting by Lidia Kelly in Melbourne; Additional reporting by Junko Fujita in Tokyo; Editing by William Mallard)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now

    * Russia said the first phase of its military operation was mostly complete and it would focus on "liberating" Ukraine's breakaway eastern Donbas region. * Three hundred people may have been killed in the bombing of a Mariupol theatre, local officials said. Russia said 1,351 of its soldiers had died, while the U.N. said it had confirmed 1,081 civilian deaths in Ukraine.

  • Biden to call on 'free world' to stand against Putin in Poland speech

    U.S. President Joe Biden will argue in a speech in Poland on Saturday that the "free world" opposes Russia's invasion of Ukraine and that there is unity among major economies on the need to stop Vladimir Putin, the White House said. After three days of emergency meetings with allies of the G7, European Council and NATO, and a visit with U.S. troops in Poland, Biden will meet with Polish President Andrzej Duda.

  • UPDATE 4-U.S. FCC adds Russia's Kaspersky, China telecom firms to national security threat list

    The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) on Friday added Russia's AO Kaspersky Lab, China Telecom (Americas) Corp and China Mobile International USA to its list of communications equipment and service providers deemed threats to U.S. national security. The regulator last year designated five Chinese companies including Huawei Technologies Co and ZTE Corp as the first firms on the list, which was mandated under a 2019 law. FCC Commissioner Brendan Carr said the new designations "will help secure our networks from threats posed by Chinese and Russian state-backed entities seeking to engage in espionage and otherwise harm America’s interests."

  • Francis Ford Coppola: ‘Someone needs to tell Putin to stop, and mean it’

    The veteran US director said the Russian president was ‘not a deranged person’ as he remarked on the ‘absurd reality’ of the ongoing conflict.

  • Canada to increase defense spending, impose new sanctions on Russia

    "Canada will be increasing pressure by sanctioning 160 members of the Russian Federation Council who facilitated and enabled this unjustified invasion," Trudeau told reporters after a NATO summit in Brussels. In coming days, Canada will also impose new prohibitions on the export of certain goods and technologies to Russia, "with the aim of undermining and eroding the capabilities of the Russian military," according to a statement.

  • France's Macron: no reason to accept Russia demands for gas payments in roubles

    French President Emmanuel Macron said on Friday there was no reason to accept a demand from Russia to pay up in roubles for Russian gas. Russian President Vladimir Putin had said earlier this week that Russia will seek payment in roubles for gas sold to "unfriendly" countries, raising alarm about a possible gas crunch in Europe.

  • Taylor Hawkins, longtime drummer of Foo Fighters, dead at 50: Ozzy Osbourne, FINNEAS, more react

    Taylor Hawkins, the drummer of the band Foo Fighters, has died. He was 50.

  • 5 interesting facts about Tigres UANL

    Tigres UANL is often regarded as the best football club in North America. Here are some interesting facts about the club.

  • Raptors' 3-point shooting pivotal vs. Cavaliers

    A top-six playoff position in the Eastern Conference will be on the line when the Cavaliers and Raptors face off on Thursday night. Amit Mann and Katie Heindl discuss the keys to victory. Follow Yahoo Sports Canada for more Raptors coverage.

  • Pascal Siakam goes into superstar mode as Raptors earn crucial win over Cavaliers

    Pascal Siakam delivered a superstar performance in a game where the Raptors needed it.

  • Penguins add some firepower with Rickard Rakell acquisition

    The Penguins have acquired one more weapon as the team gears up for another Cup run.

  • Mi'kmaw athlete says wheelchair basketball is a way to keep being herself

    Desiree Isaac-Pictou grew up surrounded by sports in Eel River Bar First Nation, Ugpi'ganjig, about 297 kilometres north of Moncton, N.B. The 22-year-old says she loved competing in volleyball and basketball, and competed in the North American Indigenous Games twice. But an accident in August 2020 that resulted in both her legs being amputated threatened her athletic career. A couple of months after her accident, Isaac-Pictou reached out to Parasport New Brunswick to see if she could still compe

  • Armoni Brooks trying to ‘adjust to the system as fast as possible’ while on 10-day contract

    The Raptors’ newest 10-day addition spoke about how to adapt to the league’s short-term contracts while still keeping his focus on the court. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Giroux, Chiarot pick up points for Panthers as Florida tops Montreal Canadiens 4-3

    MONTREAL — Claude Giroux and Ben Chiarot both picked up their first points as members of the Florida Panthers in a 4-3 win over the Montreal Canadiens on Thursday. Aleksander Barkov, Mason Marchment, Anthony Duclair and Sam Reinhart scored for the Panthers (43-14-6). Jonathan Huberdeau and Giroux each picked up two assists, and Chiarot added a single helper. Nick Suzuki, Jake Evans and Paul Byron scored for the Canadiens (17-37-10). Spencer Knight made 28 saves for Florida and Montreal's Jake Al

  • Nashville's Josi, Winnipeg's Connor, Arizona's Crouse named NHL's stars of the week

    NEW YORK — Nashville Predators defenceman Roman Josi, Winnipeg Jets forward Kyle Connor and Arizona Coyotes forward Lawson Crouse have been dubbed the NHL's three stars of the week. Josi put up nine assists in three games, helping the Predators to a pair of wins as Nashville fights to hang on to the first wild card spot in the Western Conference. The 31-year-old Swiss blue liner has at least three points in his last four games and leads all NHL defenceman in scoring with 75 points (17 goals, 28

  • Cavalry FC goalkeeper Marco Carducci details recovery from testicular cancer

    CALGARY — Cavalry FC goalkeeper Marco Carducci has revealed he is recovering from testicular cancer. In a statement, the 25-year-old from Calgary said he was diagnosed Feb. 16. "Following the guidance of our team physician, I sought immediate treatment at Rockyview General Hospital. Within 48 hours I had been admitted, undergone a radical inguinal orchiectomy, and was discharged to recover at home," he said. "Thankfully, all initial testing indicates that the cancer was caught early and was cont

  • Why Kyle Dubas is irked by the Blackhawks

    Toronto's pursuit of netminder Marc-Andre Fleury became public knowledge, prompting the Maple Leafs GM to call out Chicago's rookie executive Kyle Davidson through the media.

  • Avalanche acquire Artturi Lehkonen from Canadiens

    Colorado has made another major move ahead of the NHL trade deadline.

  • VanVleet not worried about getting back in rhythm after injury

    After missing a game with a knee issue, Fred VanVleet wasn’t necessarily at 100 percent against the Bulls on Monday night. But the Raptors guard is confident it won’t take long to get back into shape. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Canada Soccer condemns 'disgusting' racial abuse toward Kaye after loss to Costa Rica

    Kaye was sent off in the 34th minute after fouling Costa Rica’s Johan Venegas while already on a yellow card, which prompted multiple offensive posts online.