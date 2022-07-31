Russia claims five injured in Ukraine drone attack on Black Sea fleet headquarters

Andrew Roth in Moscow
<span>Photograph: Russian defence ministry Press Service Handout/EPA</span>
Photograph: Russian defence ministry Press Service Handout/EPA

Russia has claimed that its Black Sea fleet headquarters in Sevastopol has been hit by a Ukrainian drone strike, wounding five and leading local officials to cancel major festivities planned for Navy Day.

The attack was reported by Mikhail Razvozhayev, the head of the local Russian administration in Sevastopol in Crimea, which was occupied and then annexed in 2014.

“Early this morning, [Ukraine] decided to spoil our Navy Day,” he posted. “An unidentified object flew into the yard of the fleet headquarters, according to preliminary data, it was a drone. Five people were injured, these are employees of the fleet headquarters, there were no fatalities.

Related: Ukrainian offensive forces Russia to bolster troops in occupied south

“All celebratory events have been cancelled due to safety concerns,” he wrote. “I ask you to stay calm and stay at home if possible.”

Ukraine has not acknowledged the attack and one regional official from Odesa has called it an “obvious provocation”, implying Russia faked the attack. A regular update of military activity published by Ukraine on Sunday did not include any information on the attack. The Guardian has approached the Ukrainian military for comment.

Photographs posted on Razvozhayev’s account showed bloodstains and broken glass at the entrance to a local military building. A popular Russian military account said the location was the entrance to a cafeteria, which is 40-50m from the internal courtyard where Russian officials said the drone had struck.

No names or ranks have been given for those injured in the attack.

The attack is the latest setback for the Black Sea fleet in the five-month-old war against Ukraine. Ukraine sank the flagship of the Black Sea fleet, the Moskva cruiser, in a missile strike in April.

Authorities took days to confirm the attack, leading families of the conscript sailors onboard to take to social media demanding more information on their loved ones’ fates. It is still unclear how many sailors were killed in the attack. Russia has confirmed only one death onboard, while dozens of sailors were listed as “missing”.

The Russian Navy also lost the Saratov Alligator-class landing ship to a fire reportedly caused by a Ukrainian missile strike on the Berdyansk port in March, as well as a landing craft and a number of patrol boats to drone strikes near Snake Island.

The Moskva would have been conspicuously absent from Russia’s Navy Day festivities, which were meant to include a tour of the ships in Sevastopol Bay by the fleet commander, as well as a concert and fireworks, according to Russian state media.

Sevastopol is at the southern tip of Crimea and is located hundreds of kilometres from the frontlines, making it more likely that the attack was launched from Russian-controlled territory. A spokesperson for the Black Sea fleet called the drone “homemade” and said it was carrying a small explosive onboard.

The Russian president, Vladimir Putin, has travelled to Kronstadt in St Petersburg, the main base of Russia’s Baltic Fleet, to mark the country’s Navy Day celebrations.

