Russia and China hold largest war games since start of Ukraine conflict

Russia's Marshal Shaposhnikov anti-submarine destroyer fires during the 'Vostok-2022' military exercises - KIRILL KUDRYAVTSEV /AFP via Getty Images

Vladimir Putin and his most senior military aides have overseen the first large-scale war games involving China and other Kremlin-friendly allies since the start of the war.

The Russian president flew to the far eastern city of Vladivostok for the live-fire exercise in the Sea of Japan on Tuesday.

He was joined by Sergei Shoigu, his defence minister, and Valery Gerasimov, military chief of staff, at the Sergeevsky training range in Primorye. The sighting of all three in public has become rare since the start of the war in Ukraine.

More than 50,000 Russian soldiers and over 5,000 pieces of military equipment, including 140 aircraft and 60 ships, will be involved in the seven-day joint exercise.

China sent its Type 055 destroyer, the largest of its kind in Beijing's navy, to join the so-called Vostok-2022 training mission.

Syria, India and several of Russia's neighbours were also involved in the drills.

Similar drills were held in 2018, when Russia, according to Nato estimates, deployed 300,000 troops, as well as 1,000 aircraft, 80 ships and 36,000 tanks, armoured and other vehicles.

This year's scaled-down training drills come amid reports of heavy losses sustained by Moscow's forces in Ukraine.

Footage shared by Russian state media showed Russians and Chinese firing Kalibr cruise missiles at targets in the sea.

Vladimir Putin is welcomed by Governor of Primorsky Region Oleg Kozhemyako upon his arrival at Vladivostok International Airport - SPUTNIK via REUTERS

It was claimed the precision missiles "neutralised" targets up to 186 miles away.

The Global Times, a mouthpiece for the Chinese Communist Party, said it was the first time all three branches of Beijing's military had taken part in drills with Russia.

Colonel Tan Kefei, a spokesman for the Chinese defence ministry, said last week China’s participation aims to deepen “cooperation between the militaries of the participating countries, enhance the level of strategic cooperation among all participating parties, and enhance the ability to jointly respond to various security threats”.