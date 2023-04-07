Russia charges US reporter Evan Gershkovich with espionage

Evan Gershkovich - The Wall Street Journal/AP

Evan Gershkovich, an American reporter working for The Wall Street Journal, has been formally charged with espionage in Russia.

Agents for Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) arrested the respected Moscow-based correspondent on a reporting assignment in Yekaterinburg, near the Ural mountains, at the end of March.

“Gershkovich has been charged,” Russia’s Interfax news agency quoted an unnamed source as saying.

Mr Gershkovich is currently being held at the notorious Lefortovo prison in Moscow. Joe Biden, the US president, has demanded his release and hundreds of newspapers around the world have signed a petition under the banner: “Journalism is not a crime.”

Evan Gershkovich is escorted by officers from the Lefortovsky court in Moscow last week - Alexander Zemlianichenko/AP

A lawyer who visited Mr Gershkovich in Lefortovo prison this week said that he was in reasonable spirits despite being kept in solitary confinement for 23 hours a day.

He is the first American journalist to be arrested and charged with spying in Russia since 1986.

Analysts have likened his arrest to state “hostage-taking” and said that the Kremlin is using him as a pawn to bargain with the US in future prisoner swaps.

In December, Brittney Griner, the US basketball superstar, was released from a Russian prison in a swap for Viktor Bout, the notorious Russian arms dealer. She had been arrested in February carrying liquid marijuana through an airport outside Moscow and was sentenced to nine years in prison.

Russian prosecutors have said that Mr Gershkovich was “collecting information constituting a state secret about the activities of one of the enterprises of the Russian military-industrial complex”.

Media activists have said that they are worried that the Kremlin is building up to a show trial later this year. They linked the arrest of a Russian couple who worked at Russia’s largest tank factory in the Ural mountains to Mr Gershkovich’s trial. He had been researching a story for The Wall Street Journal on the factory.

“The circumstances of these latter arrests suggest that the FSB is building a treason investigation that intersects at least in part with the prosecution of Evan Gershkovich,” wrote Meduza, a Russian opposition news website.

FSB agents arrested Danil and Viktoria Mukhametov in late March, although Russia’s security services only published the arrests on Tuesday.