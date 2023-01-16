Russia carries out two mass rocket strikes on Ukraine killing at least 30 people

Isobel Koshiw
·4 min read

Russia has carried out two mass rocket strikes on Ukraine on Saturday, devastating an apartment block in the south-central city of Dnipro, where at least 30 people have died and scores were injured. Rescue workers are still clearing the rubble at the scene.

The targets of the attack, Ukrainian authorities said earlier on Saturday, was Ukraine’s energy infrastructure, a continuation of its strategy to leave the country without power and limit its ability to fight.

During the second attack in the afternoon, one rocket hit a nine-storey apartment in Dnipro, destroying an entire stretch of the building. Rescue workers were attempting to retrieve survivors from the rubble, according to the deputy head of the presidential administration, Kyrylo Tymoshenko. He posted a picture of a crane, saying people still in their apartments were using their phones to catch the attention of rescue workers.

Tymoshenko added on Telegram that he knew the block well as he was born and lived nearby. “We will spend all night clearing up the rubble,” said Tymoshenko, who was on the scene.

One video, purported to be from near the scene of the attack, showed people running away, while another showed the immediate aftermath of the strike – a courtyard covered in a thick layer of grey dust, a cloud of smoke and a woman can be heard screaming in the background.

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy reported that “the list of the dead includes 30 people, including one child – a girl, she was 15 years old”, he said in his latest address.

Dnipropetrovsk’s governor, Valentyn Reznichenko, said another 73 were wounded in the attack, with dozens rescued as of Sunday afternoon. Seven children were among the wounded, the youngest aged three, he added. Many were still missing as the search operation continued.

A residential house in the village of Kopyliv, Kyiv region, was also destroyed in the first attack on Saturday morning, but no casualties have been reported.

Energy facilities were hit during the attack. Power outages were reported in Kharkiv after the first attack. Ukraine’s energy minister, Herman Halushchenko, said emergency shutdowns have been introduced in several cities to stabilise the grid and the “next few days will be difficult”.

A building in Dnipro destroyed by a Russian missile strike.
A building in Dnipro destroyed by a Russian missile strike. Photograph: Vitalii Matokha/AFP/Getty Images

The morning attack in Kyiv caught residents by surprise. For the first time since Russia began launching regular attacks on the capital, the air raid siren did not sound, indicating that the missiles evaded Ukraine’s radar detection systems.

Yuriy Ignat, the spokesperson for Ukraine’s air defence forces, told Ukraine’s United News TV programme that Russia probably used ballistic missiles in that instance and Ukraine does not have the means to destroy or detect them.

One village suffered a hit during a rocket attack on the Odeskyi district of Odesa region, and fragments of a downed missile hit transport infrastructure involved in the grain agreement, according to authorities.

The debris of a missile landed in Moldova for the second time in recent months, according to the country’s interior ministry.

The latest spate of attacks came as the UK prime minister, Rishi Sunak, announced the UK would provide Ukraine with about 12 Challenger tanks as well as artillery systems.

Zelenskiy thanked Sunak, saying that it would “not only strengthen us on the battlefield but also send the right signal to our other partners”.

The tanks will be the most modern at Ukraine’s disposal. Until now, Ukraine’s allies have hesitated to provide tanks, fearing Russia would see it as an escalation.

On Friday, in a visit to Ukraine, Poland’s president, Andrzej Duda, promised to give Ukraine 14 German-made Leopard tanks. But Poland needs re-export approval from Germany first.

Related: Sunak confirms UK will send tanks to Ukraine ‘to push Russian troops back’

In early January, France, Germany and the US committed to providing armoured fighting vehicles, also a first, but have thus far put off calls for tanks.

Meanwhile, the battle for Ukraine’s Donetsk region continues. Russia has claimed to have captured the town of Soledar which, if true, could make it more difficult for Ukraine to hold the neighbouring town of Bakhmut, the scene of some of the heaviest fighting in recent months.

The Washington-based Institute for the Study of War assessed that Russia probably controls almost all of the town, but it did not think a win in Soledar would result in Russia taking over Bakhmut.

But Ukraine’s deputy defence minister, Hanna Malar, has denied the claims, stating that heavy battles continued “day and night”. She said Ukrainian forces were “repelling continuous attacks by the Russian military, who are suffering heavy losses”.

Latest Stories

  • Taiwan ‘could be next Ukraine’, Japan’s prime minister warns G7 leaders

    ‘The situation around Japan is becoming increasingly severe with attempts to unilaterally change the status quo’

  • WRAPUP 6-Rescue hopes fade after Russian attack in Ukraine's Dnipro, dozens feared dead

    Ukraine saw little hope of pulling any more survivors from the rubble of an apartment block in the city of Dnipro on Sunday, a day after the building was hit during a major Russian missile attack, with dozens of people expected to have died. The regional governor's adviser, Natalia Babachenko, said 30 people were confirmed dead so far and more than 30 were in hospital, including 12 in a serious condition. Emergency workers said they had heard people screaming for help from underneath piles of debris from the nine-storey apartment block in the east-central city and were using moments of silence to help direct their efforts.

  • Fog advisory in effect for parts of eastern and central Alberta

    Environment Canada has issued fog advisories for most of Alberta on Sunday morning. The department asks travellers to be cautious as dense fog patches create conditions for very low visibility while driving. This can occur suddenly with visibility being reduced to near zero. If visibility is reduced while driving, Environment Canada recommends slowing down, watching for tail lights ahead and being prepared to stop. The fog is expected to improve for most regions by noon but may redevelop into th

  • Year after death of Indian family at U.S. border, those left behind try to move on

    Baldev Patel cannot remember much of the last conversation he had with his son and, while the memories are fast fading, the hurt remains. Patel's son, 39-year-old Jagdish Baldevbhai Patel, was found dead along with his wife and two children on Jan. 19, 2022, near a border crossing between Manitoba and the United States. The RCMP has said the family was trying to get into the U.S. during severe winter weather and died from exposure. Investigators also believe the deaths were linked to a human smu

  • UPDATE 3-Putin says Russian military operation going well in Ukraine

    Russian President Vladimir Putin said that the military operation in Ukraine had gained positive momentum and that he hoped his soldiers would deliver more wins after Russia claimed control of the eastern Ukrainian salt-mining town of Soledar. Russia’s Feb. 24 invasion of Ukraine has triggered one of the deadliest European conflicts since World War Two and the biggest confrontation between Moscow and the West since the 1962 Cuban Missile Crisis.

  • Miami-Dade wins right to strip FTX name off Heat arena

    MIAMI (AP) — The naming rights deal between FTX and Miami-Dade County was terminated Wednesday by a federal bankruptcy court, a move that allows the collapsed cryptocurrency exchange's brand to be stripped from the arena where the NBA’s Miami Heat play. The order means that before long — and probably starting very soon — all FTX signage and advertising at the arena will be removed. There was no immediate word from the Heat or the county on when the process will begin. That will be a massive unde

  • Eagles, Hurts get week of much-needed rest as NFC's top team

    Jalen Hurts couldn't wait to get back to work so he could get some more time off. Hurts returned to Philadelphia's lineup last weekend after missing two weeks with a sprained right shoulder and helped the Eagles secure the top seed and lone bye in the NFC playoffs. “We’re the No. 1 seed and we are the NFC (East) champs and that’s the goal we set out to do. Now I can continue to recover and be ready for the playoffs,” Hurts said after operating a conservative offense designed to keep him safe and

  • Panthers rally to beat struggling Canucks 4-3

    SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Aaron Ekblad scored the tiebreaking goal in the second period and the Florida Panthers beat the Vancouver Canucks 4-3 on Saturday night. The Panthers scored three times in the second and sent Vancouver to its fourth straight loss in a five-game trip that wraps up Sunday in Carolina. Ryan Lomberg, Eric Staal and Aleksander Barkov also scored for Florida. Sergei Bobrovsky made 35 saves. “A win is a win,” Ekblad said. “We held a lead in the third period.” Jack Studnicka, Tyler

  • Mercer scores twice, Devils top Hurricanes in Metro matchup

    RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Dawson Mercer scored twice and the New Jersey Devils beat the Carolina Hurricanes 5-3 on Tuesday night despite allowing two short-handed goals. Mercer gave the Devils their first lead at 8:53 of the third period on his 10th goal of the season. It was the first multi-goal performance of his 123-game NHL career. The Devils began a five-game trip by winning for the third time in four tries. They moved within two points of the first-place Hurricanes in the Metropolitan Division.

  • Flames' Duehr 1st player from South Dakota to score in NHL

    ST. LOUIS (AP) — Walker Duehr made history with his first career NHL goal. Duehr’s first goal for Calgary on Thursday night broke a scoreless tie in the second period, and the 23-year-old winger who was born in Sioux Falls became the first South Dakota-born player to score in the NHL. “This shows that anybody who puts their head down and goes to work can achieve pretty great things,” Duehr said. Dillon Dube scored twice in the third period and Dan Vladar made 25 saves, helping the Flames to a 4-

  • Brandon Belt explains why he chose Blue Jays over other teams

    New Blue Jays first baseman Brandon Belt met with the media on Wednesday and explained what went into his decision to pick Toronto in free agency. He also discussed how he's feeling after his surgery, what he expects his role will be in 2023, what type of leader he is, and much more.

  • Canadiens top Predators 4-3 on night of honouring former defenceman P.K Subban

    MONTREAL — Fuelled by a pre-game ceremony honouring former defenceman P.K. Subban, the Montreal Canadiens stepped up their game right from the start. In a 4-0 loss to the Seattle Kraken on Monday, the Canadiens were outshot 19-6 in what head coach Martin St. Louis called an “unacceptable” first period. On Thursday, Montreal turned the tables outshooting Nashville 19-8 in the opening frame of a 4-3 win over the Predators. “We’re working on correcting this and tonight was a good example,” St. Loui

  • Carrier's late goal lifts Golden Knights past Panthers 4-2

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — William Carrier snapped a tie with 2:36 left, and the Vegas Golden Knights beat the Florida Panthers 4-2 on Thursday night. The Panthers challenged Carrier's goal for goaltender interference. Officials ruled he was pushed into Florida goalie Sergei Bobrovsky by the Panthers' Brandon Montour, allowing the goal to stand. Keegan Kolesar's pass found Carrier in the crease, causing the scrum. It was Kolesar's second assist of the game. William Karlsson added an empty-net goal for the

  • Celtics pull away in 4th, beat Nets 109-98 for 5th straight

    NEW YORK (AP) — Jayson Tatum had 20 points and 11 rebounds, and the Boston Celtics pulled away in the fourth quarter to beat Brooklyn 109-98 on Thursday night in the Nets' first game since losing Kevin Durant to a knee injury. Marcus Smart added 16 points and 10 assists for the Celtics, who played without Jaylen Brown because of an injury. Malcolm Brogdon also scored 16 points, teaming with fellow backup guard Payton Pritchard to lead the decisive spurt early in the fourth that sent the Celtics

  • Hockey Night in Canada: Live streams on desktop & app

    Want to watch a free live stream of Hockey Night in Canada games? CBC will live stream Hockey Night in Canada on all digital platforms, meaning more Canadians will be able to access the games. This week, the Toronto Maple Leafs face the Boston Bruins at 7 p.m. ET, followed by the Edmonton Oilers vs. Vegas Golden Knights at 10 p.m. ET. Here's your guide on how to watch. The CBC Sports app will continue to provide free live streams of Hockey Night in Canada games, which you can download at the lin

  • Embiid's jumper gives 76ers 118-117 win over Jazz

    SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Joel Embiid made a jumper with 5.7 seconds to lift the Philadelphia 76ers to a 118-117 victory over the Utah Jazz on Saturday night. James Harden had 31 points and 11 assists to lead Philadelphia. Embiid chipped in 30 points and seven rebounds. Tyrese Maxey scored 21 points and Shake Milton added 17. Jordan Clarkson scored 38 points and grabbed nine rebounds for Utah. Talen Horton-Tucker chipped in a season-high 20 points off the bench. Mike Conley added 14 points and eight

  • Flames hold off Stars' surge to net 6-5 win

    DALLAS (AP) — Nazem Kadri’s team-best 17th goal and Chris Tanev’s first of the season were part of Calgary’s four-goal second period as the Flames hung on to beat the Dallas Stars 6-5 on Saturday. Andrew Mangiapane scored just 25 seconds into the game and Trevor Lewis, Elias Lindholm and Rasmus Andersson also had goals for the Flames. Calgary led 6-1 late in the second period and has earned points in it last five games (3-0-2). Dan Vladar made 29 saves to win his second straight start in a match

  • Kuzma hits late 3-pointer to lift Wizards past Bulls, 100-97

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Kyle Kuzma broke a tie with a 3-pointer with 5.7 seconds left and the Washington Wizards beat the Chicago Bulls 100-97 on Wednesday night. Following a timeout, Kuzma drove to his right and hit a leaning shot as he floated toward the Wizards’ bench. Zach LaVine missed a 16-footer for Chicago with 2.3 seconds left, with Deni Avdija grabbing the last of his career-high 20 rebounds for Washington. Earlier, LaVine beat the shot clock to tie it at 97. Kuzma finished with 21 points. B

  • Edwards, bench lift Wolves to 110-102 victory over Cavs

    MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Anthony Edwards scored 26 points and the Minnesota Timberwolves got a huge boost from their bench in a 110-102 victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers on Saturday night. Naz Reid scored 17 of Minnesota’s 56 bench points, while Jalen Nowell had 16. Luka Garza added nine for the short-handed Wolves. Minnesota was without Rudy Gobert for the second half due to right groin soreness, and Jaden McDaniels picked up his fifth foul just 2:37 into the second half. Evan Mobley and Jarrett A

  • Leafs star centre Matthews ruled out for game against visiting Predators

    TORONTO — Maple Leafs star Auston Matthews was ruled out of Toronto's game against the Nashville Predators hours before Wednesday night's opening faceoff. Maple Leafs head coach Sheldon Keefe confirmed Matthews' status at the Leafs' skate on Wednesday morning, saying the centre's ailment is something that has "been bothering him for a while." The Leafs say Matthews is listed as "day to day" and he will be re-evaluated on Thursday. Matthews did not practise on Tuesday but he did participate in To