Russia blames US for alleged drone attack on Kremlin, considers retribution: Live Ukraine updates

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov blamed the U.S. on Thursday for what Russia claims was an assassination attempt by Ukraine targeting Russian President Vladimir Putin − and said retaliation options were being weighed.

“Attempts to disown this both in Kyiv and in Washington are, of course, absolutely ridiculous," Peskov said. "We know very well that decisions on such actions and such terrorist attacks are made not in Kyiv but in Washington."

Kyiv has dismissed the allegation as a manufactured pretext by Moscow to justify massive strikes on Ukraine's battered cities. National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby, asked about Russia's claim on MSNBC's "Morning Joe," said Peskov was “just lying."

“I can assure you that there was no involvement by the United States," Kirby said. "Whatever it was, it didn’t involve us."

Peskov declined to provide details on possible retribution, suggesting only "well-thought-out steps that meet the interests of our country." Moscow has not presented any evidence of Ukrainian or U.S. involvement in the drone strikes, but it launched a missile and drone assault on Kyiv for the third time in four days.

U.S intelligence officials are still trying to determine who was behind the drone incident and are exploring various possibilities, an official who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss the sensitive matter told the Associated Press.

The Washington-based Institute for the Study of War said several indicators suggest the strike was internally conducted and purposefully staged "in an attempt to bring the war home to a Russian domestic audience" and increase public support for more call-ups and other sacrifices.

Moscow says its defenses shot down two drones attempting a strike early Wednesday morning on the Kremlin residence of Russian President Vladimir Putin, who was outside Moscow at the time and was unaffected, according to his office. Ukraine denied involvement.

"We are attacking neither Putin nor Moscow," Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said. "We are fighting on our own territory, defending our villages and cities."

Developments:

∙ Ukraine's National Corruption Prevention Agency designated Hungary's OTP Bank an "international sponsor of war," citing the bank's decision to continue operating in Russia.

∙ Russian Security Council Deputy Chair Dmitry Medvedev called for Zelenskyy to be “physically eliminated.” Medvedev, who served one term as Russian president, cited what Russia views as recent terror attacks. He added that Zelenskyy was not needed to sign Ukraine's "“unconditional surrender.”

∙ The European Union is considering imposing a sanctions mechanism aimed at deterring third countries from helping Russia avoid the impact of penalties levied by the bloc for invading Ukraine, Bloomberg reported.

∙ Russia has increased patrols in the Atlantic Ocean and North and Baltic seas, possibly with the intention of sabotaging "undersea cables and other critical infrastructure in an effort to disrupt Western life,'' NATO's head of intelligence, David Cattler, told reporters.

∙ Apparent attacks on Russian fuel networks in or near occupied Crimea will "likely force adjustments" to the military's refueling operations, the U.K. Defense Ministry wrote in its daily assessment of the war.

Odesa hit by drone strikes; Ukraine suspects retaliation

Three Russian drones that struck the southern Ukraine city of Odesa early Thursday appeared to be sent in retaliation for the reported strike on the Kremlin, the Ukraine military said. Kyiv also was the target of an air attack for the third time in four days.

Kirby told reporters Thursday that the current Russian strikes are not new but rather part of a "constant barrage" of attacks, and the U.S. is trying to help Ukraine fend them off by focusing on air defense capabilities.

The fiercest battles in Ukraine continue to be waged in Bakhmut and surrounding cities in the Donetsk province, military officials said. Ukraine’s air forces intercepted 18 out of 24 Iranian-made drones launched by Russian forces in various regions overall, and no casualties were reported, the military said.

Zelenskyy presses for Putin trial and more weapons in European tour

Traveling through Europe under heavy security, Zelenskyy has been making his case both for increased weapon supplies and for Putin to be held accountable for war crimes at some point.

The latter topic was front and center Thursday in The Hague, home of the International Criminal Court, where Zelenskyy made his latest stop after meeting with the leaders of five Nordic nations Wednesday in Helsinki.

Putin “deserves to be sentenced for (his) criminal actions right here in the capital of the international law,” Zelenskyy told the ICC judges.

In March, the ICC issued an arrest warrant for Putin for war crimes, accusing him of personal responsibility for the abductions of children from Ukraine. It was the first time the global court circulated a warrant for a leader of one of the five permanent U.N. Security Council members, though the court's lack of police power to execute its warrants makes it highly unlikely Putin would ever stand trial.

The Netherlands has been among Ukraine's staunchest supporters, and on his visit Zelenskyy urged the Dutch and Belgian prime ministers to send advanced fighter jets so his country can achieve “justice on the battlefield.”

Next week, Zelenskyy is expected to visit Germany, which after initial reservations agreed to provide the Leopard tanks that figure to be a significant component of Ukraine's long-awaited spring counteroffensive.

Russia cracks down on support for terrorism

Russia’s Investigative Committee is targeting the arts in a campaign against "justification of terrorism." The panel has opened a criminal case against Russian actor Aleksei Panin, who could face up to seven years in prison after writing on Telegram after last year's Crimean Bridge explosion that he “cannot hide his joy."

The panel also has launched a criminal case in connection with a theatrical production of the prize-winning play “Finist the Bright Falcon,” the Russian-opposition media website Meduza reports. The investigators are trying to establish that the play and its stage production contain terrorist propaganda, a violation of Russian law, Meduza writes.

Russia on edge ahead of Victory Day

Security concerns appear to be rising in Russia ahead of Victory Day on Tuesday, when Russia commemorates the defeat of Nazi Germany ending World War II. Germany signed the Instrument of Surrender late on May 8, 1945 − May 9 Moscow time − and the date is a major holiday across the country. Peskov said an annual parade in Red Square will go on as scheduled, but Russian independent outlet Vertska reported that authorities in at least 21 cities have canceled parades.

In the Central Russia region of Bryansk, governor Aleksandr Bogomaz said veterans will be greeted in their yards, and a flower-laying ceremony will be held at a local monument.

"Our veterans will not be left without attention," he said.

