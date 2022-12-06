Russia blames Ukraine for 3rd drone strike on airbase in 2 days

A bomber lands at Engels air base in Russia in 2008. Wojtek Laski/Getty Images

Attacks continued to batter Russian infrastructure on Tuesday, as another drone strike targeted an airfield in the country's Kursk region, Axios reported. This marks the third reported drone strike on a Russian military base in the past two days.

"An oil storage tank caught fire near Kursk airfield as a result of a drone attack," Kursk regional Governor Roman Starovoit said, per Politico. "There were no casualties. The fire is being localized. All special services are working at the site."

The airfield is reportedly about 60 miles from the Ukrainian border.

The drone strike comes just one day after a pair of Ukrainian drones reportedly targeted a pair of Russian military bases.

The two bases, located in Russia's Saratov and Ryazan regions, were located about 300 miles from the Ukrainian border. One of the bases attacked, Engels-2 air base, reportedly "housed strategic bombers that have previously been used to launch strikes on Ukraine and are capable of carrying nuclear weapons," Axios reported.

While Russia said it had intercepted the drones, it confirmed that three service members had been killed by the falling debris, adding that a pair of bombers had also been severely damaged.

Ukraine has not claimed responsibility for any of the attacks, though Russia has blamed them for all three. Politico noted that, if confirmed, the ability of Ukraine to target strategic sites within Russia would represent "a major evolution in the war."

However, Ukrainian presidential advisor Mykhailo Podolyak tweeted a cryptic message seeming to confirm that Ukraine was behind the attacks.

