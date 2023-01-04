Kremlin blames own troops, cell phones for Ukraine strike that killed 89; Ukraine promises March offensive: Live updates

John Bacon, USA TODAY
·4 min read

The unauthorized use of cell phones exposed the location of Russian troops to the Ukrainian military, prompting the weekend rocket attack that killed scores of Russians, a Kremlin official said Wednesday.

Lieutenant General Sergey Sevryukov also said the death toll had risen to 89 servicemembers – up from 63 – in the Russian-controlled Ukrainian town of Makiivka. He said a commission was investigating the strike but that "it has already become obvious at present that the main cause of the occurrence was activation and large-scale use, contrary to the ban, of personal phones by personnel within the reach of enemy’s destruction means."

Sevryukov said the Russian military is taking measures to ensure a similar incident does not happen again, adding that officials responsible would be punished. The attack was among the most deadly events Russia has faced in a war that has dragged on for more than 10 months with no indication it will soon end.

Some Russians dismissed the explanation as an effort by the Kremlin to deflect blame away from leadership. The British defense ministry, in an assessment issued Wednesday, noted that the extent of the damage indicated a "realistic possibility" that ammunition stored near troop accommodations exploded during the strike, creating secondary blasts.

"The Russian military has a record of unsafe ammunition storage from well before the current war," the assessment says. "This incident highlights how unprofessional practices contribute to Russia’s high casualty rate."

Other developments:

►Unconfirmed Ukrainian reports put the death toll from the the weekend rocket strike much higher. The Strategic Communications Directorate of Ukraine’s armed forces claimed Sunday that around 400 mobilized Russian soldiers were killed in a vocational school building.

►The Russian regiment's deputy commander was among the dead, per the nation's defense ministry.

►In Samara, in southwestern Russia, locals on Tuesday gathered for a memorial. Unconfirmed reports in Russian-language media said the victims were mobilized reservists from the region.

UKRAINE CONTINUES TO INTERCEPT DRONES: Russia does 'not plan to end the war,' Ukraine official says

Some Russians reject cell phone explanation

Andrei Medvedev, Russian TV host, dismissed the explanation in a message on Telegram, calling it a reflection of the adage that cities are taken by soldiers while wars are won by generals.

"Of course it is not the fault of the commander who gave the order to place the personnel in the building. Not the one who did not take care of the means of disguise in advance," he wrote sarcastically. "It is not the fault of the one who did not begin to settle the fighters in the basements. And a simple fighter with a phone, it turns out, is to blame."

The Russian military blogger Grey Zone wrote on Telegram that while the enemy sometimes can use cell phones to track troops, "in this case, it is 99% a lie and an attempt to shift the blame."

Ukraine planning March offensive, Ukraine official says

Ukraine is planning a major offensive for spring and fighting could be "hottest" in March, Ukraine's military intelligence head said Wednesday.

"This is (when we will see) liberation of territories and dealing the final defeats to the Russian Federation," Budanov told ABC News in an interview in Kyiv.  said. "This will happen throughout Ukraine, from Crimea to the Donbas."

Budanov said the U.S. Bradley Armored Fighting vehicles will "significantly improve" the Ukraine military's combat ability.The Ukrainian leadership has repeatedly said it will sign no peace deal that involves land concessions. That includes Crimea, which Russia has occupied since 2014.

Budanov thanked Americans for their support and promised that "it will not take too long now, and every taxpayer in the U.S. will be able to see where every cent went. We will change this world together."

Ukrainians could face more power outages

Ukraine’s state grid operator Ukrenergo said it has established power consumption limits across the nation and that emergency outages will be introduced if the limits are exceeded. Consumption has increased due to colder weather and increased business operations following the winter holidays, the company said in a statement. Energy facilities in the eastern part of the country had come under frequent attack from Russia, causing significant damage, the statement said..

“The damage to generation facilities and power transmission grids is complex and large-scale," the statement said. "Their restoration still requires significant resources and time."

Iranian drone made up of mostly US parts: CNN

Parts made by more than a dozen U.S. and Western companies were found inside an Iranian drone downed in Ukraine last fall, CNN reported, citing a Ukrainian intelligence assessment the media outlet said it obtained. Of the 52 components Ukrainians removed from the Iranian Shahed-136 drone, 40 appear to have been manufactured by 13 American companies, the others by companies in Canada, Switzerland, Japan, Taiwan, and China, according to the assessment.

The weapons research group Conflict Armament Research issued multiple reports last year citing the use of western parts in the drones, and the White House has created a task force aimed at cutting off the supply of Western-made parts to Iran.

Contributing: The Associated Press

KYIV RESIDENTS RINGING IN NEW YEAR caught in Russian attack; Zelenskyy says Ukraine will not forgive: Updates

Ukrainian servicemen bid farewell to their partners at Kramatorsk train station in eastern Ukraine on January 3, 2023.
Ukrainian servicemen bid farewell to their partners at Kramatorsk train station in eastern Ukraine on January 3, 2023.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Ukraine live updates: Russia blames own troops for deadly strike

Latest Stories

  • UPDATE 1-Russia says 89 troops were killed in New Year's attack, blames use of mobile phones

    Russia's defence ministry said on Wednesday that 89 servicemen were killed in the Ukrainian attack on Makiivka in the Moscow-controlled parts of the Donetsk region, adding the main reason for the attack was unauthorised use of mobile phones by the troops. "It is already obvious that the main reason for what happened was the switching on and massive use - contrary to the prohibition - by personnel of mobile phones in a reach zone of enemy weapons," the ministry said in a statement. The strike just after midnight on New Year's Day on a school that was converted into military quarters in Makiivka has spurred anger among Russian nationalists and some lawmakers, questioning the military strategy used there.

  • Ukrainian military says it intercepted dozens of drones; Russia does 'not plan to end the war,' Ukraine official says

    The Ukrainian military said it intercepted all 84 drones Russia launched on New Year's Eve and the night of Jan. 1 into the morning of Jan. 2.

  • Russia says their troops were killed in a devastating HIMARS strike because some soldiers were using cell phones and gave their location away

    The Russian Defense Ministry said the use of cell phones allowed Ukrainian forces to "track and determine the coordinates" of Russian soldiers.

  • Iranian-made drones cost as little as $20,000 to make, but up to $500,000 to shoot down, a growing concern in Ukraine, report says

    The cost of shooting down Russia's Iranian-made "suicide" drones in Ukraine is becoming an issue, with the expensive missiles used in short supply.

  • Ukraine war: Teachers, plumbers and builders among volunteer soldiers preparing for the worst on Belarus border

    In the forest and snowed-over swamps of Ukraine's 621-mile border with Belarus is a territorial defence unit gearing up for the worst. The 100th Brigade is mostly made up of volunteers - some teachers, plumbers, builders - who have enlisted to fortify the edges of the Volynska region and prepare against another Russian invasion from the north. The 124-mile stretch of land protected by the 100th Brigade is now littered with anti-tank mines and marked by watch posts.

  • Southwest Airlines stabilizes after holiday travel mayhem

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss how Southwest Airlines stock is trading after a tumultuous two weeks.

  • Zircon hypersonic missiles set sail aboard Russian frigate

    STORY: Russia's defence ministry later released footage it said was the frigate armed with Zircon hypersonic missiles leaving a Russian naval base in the northern city of Severomorsk in Murmansk region.Russia, China and the United States are in a race to develop hypersonic weapons which are seen as a way to gain an edge over any adversary because of their speeds - above five times the speed of sound - and maneuverability.In a video conference with Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu and Igor Krokhmal, commander of the frigate named "Admiral of the Fleet of the Soviet Union Gorshkov," Putin said the ship was armed with Zircon (Tsirkon) hypersonic weapons."This time the ship is equipped with the latest hypersonic missile system - 'Zircon'," said Putin. "I am sure that such powerful weapons will reliably protect Russia from potential external threats."The weapons, Putin said, had "no analogs in any country in the world."

  • Russia, shaken by Ukrainian strike, could step up drone use

    KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Emergency crews on Tuesday sifted through the rubble of a building struck by Ukrainian rockets, killing at least 63 Russian soldiers barracked there, in the latest blow to the Kremlin’s war strategy as Ukraine says Moscow’s tactics could be shifting. An Associated Press video of the scene in Makiivka, a town in the partially Russian-occupied eastern Donetsk region, showed five cranes and emergency workers removing big chunks of concrete under a clear blue sky. In the attack,

  • Where Meghan Markle Stands on Writing a Tell-All Memoir Ahead of the Release of Harry's ‘Spare’

    The Daily Mail claimed that Prince Harry isn't the only one releasing a tell-all memoir; Meghan Markle is working on one too. The truth about that is far different.

  • The world is at a ‘turning point’ — is Canada’s military ready?

    Canada’s Chief of the Defence Staff Gen. Wayne Eyre believes we are witnessing a turning point in the global order and worries about the military’s capacity to respond if the war in Ukraine escalates beyond its borders.

  • Why U.S. HIMARS Rockets Are Becoming Increasingly Decisive for Ukraine

    The rockets have provided Ukraine with greater long range capabilities in responding to Russian aggression.

  • 17 dead, 'VIP' cells discovered as gang leader, dozens escape in Mexico prison breakout

    Juárez, Mexico remains on edge as a manhunt turned deadly for fugitives in a bloody prison breakout that led to the discovery of 'VIP'' cells.

  • Bear Shuffles Around Crawl Space Under South Lake Tahoe Property

    A 500-pound black bear has been winter denning under an abandoned property in South Lake Tahoe, California.Footage by local nature enthusiast Toogee Sielsch shows the large male shuffle about the space. Speaking about the bear on Instagram, Sielsch said that it hasn’t gone into full hibernation and instead has entered into a state of torpor.“Black bears in torpor lower their heart rate and metabolism, but they are still in an active and cognizant state spending hours waking and napping,” he said.Sielsch said the bear crawled out of the space “to get 20 minutes of sun and fresh air.”“They actually on occasion leave the den for short periods of time to lay outside in the sun and fresh air if the den entrance isn’t clogged up with snow,” he added.Sielsch regularly posts photos and videos related to South Lake Tahoe’s “urbanized black bear population” on his Instagram page. Credit: Toogee Sielsch via Storyful

  • Elon Musk reverses Twitter ban on political ads

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss Twitter’s decision to lift its ban on political ads.

  • Egyptian pound sees largest single-day fall since IMF deal

    CAIRO (AP) — The Egyptian pound tumbled on Wednesday in its largest single-day slide since the cash-strapped government agreed to a $3 billion International Monetary Fund deal in mid-December, authorities said. The pound fell from around 24.7 for $1 to just over 26.3 against the dollar, some three weeks after Egypt and the IMF formally ratified the support package, approved in exchange for a number of economic reforms implemented by the country’s Central Bank, including a shift to a flexible exc

  • Ukraine Plant Must Be Seized From Russia, Nuclear Chief Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Ukraine must seize Europe’s biggest nuclear power plant back from Russia by force as efforts to establish a security zone around it evaporate, Kyiv’s top nuclear official said. Most Read from BloombergChina’s Foreign Minister Says ‘Deeply Impressed’ With AmericansShopify Tells Employees to Just Say No to MeetingsBattered by Covid, China Hits Pause on Giant Chip Spending Aimed at Rivaling USMcCarthy Loses Third Round of Voting for House SpeakerPetro Kotin, the president of Ukraine’

  • Nelson Mandela’s granddaughter accuses Harry and Meghan of ‘using’ his legacy

    Ndileka Mandela claims the Duke and Duchess of Sussex never ‘properly met’ her grandfather

  • Russia blames soldiers’ mobile phone use for deadly missile strike that killed 89 troops

    Ukraine’s military says it launched strike that resulted in Russian loss of equipment and possibly personnel near Makiivka

  • China-Taiwan: Concern at repair of Taiwanese military device in China

    Taiwan's missile developer said it did not believe there had been any leak of information.

  • Maple Leafs look ahead to opportunity for blue line to gain familiarity

    TORONTO — The Toronto Maple Leafs blue line regained some familiar faces playing alongside each other on Tuesday night. Toronto's 6-5 shootout loss to the St. Louis Blues was the first time the team had defencemen Rasmus Sandin, Morgan Rielly and TJ Brodie all playing in the same game since Nov. 11. It was Sandin's first game back from a four-game absence due to a neck injury. For Rielly, it was his third game back from a knee injury that cost him 15 games. Brodie, meanwhile, missed 12 games bec