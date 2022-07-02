Russia barrage on Ukraine shows no sign of letting up following apartment building strike: Live updates

Jeanine Santucci and Josh Meyer, USA TODAY
·4 min read

Russian military strikes on civilian targets sharply increased over the past two weeks, according to Ukrainian officials, who said at a news conference that Moscow’s use of older and less precise weapons caused greater casualties.

Brigadier Gen. Oleksii Hromov said that more than 200 missiles were fired on Ukraine in that time period, more than double the amount in the first two weeks of June, according to a Reuters report.

Russia has claimed it only hits civilian targets that the Ukrainian military had taken over for use as a command post, weapons depot or other operations.

But one of the most lethal strikes over the past week occurred in a mall in the industrial city of Kremenchuk, killing more than 20 people. And on Friday, at least 21 people were killed when missiles demolished an apartment building near the strategic port city of Odesa.

Latest developments

►The European Union’s executive arm on Friday pledged to draft an emergency plan this month aimed at helping member countries do without Russian energy in the wake of the Kremlin’s war in Ukraine.

►The Russian missile used in the deadly strike on the shopping mall in Ukraine on June 27 was designed to attack ships, a senior defense official said Friday. The missile did not have the accuracy needed to avoid civilian casualties in an urban environment.

►WNBA star Brittney Griner's trial for drug charges in Russia began Friday, but experts say it will lack legitimacy. Read more here. 

Local residents stand next to damaged residential building in the town of Serhiivka, located about 50 kilometers (31 miles) southwest of Odesa, Ukraine, Friday, July 1, 2022. Russian missile attacks on residential areas in a coastal town near the Ukrainian port city of Odesa early Friday killed at least 21 people, authorities reported, a day after Russian forces withdrew from a strategic Black Sea island. (AP Photo/Nina Lyashonok) ORG XMIT: XSG121
Local residents stand next to damaged residential building in the town of Serhiivka, located about 50 kilometers (31 miles) southwest of Odesa, Ukraine, Friday, July 1, 2022. Russian missile attacks on residential areas in a coastal town near the Ukrainian port city of Odesa early Friday killed at least 21 people, authorities reported, a day after Russian forces withdrew from a strategic Black Sea island. (AP Photo/Nina Lyashonok) ORG XMIT: XSG121

At least 21 killed in Russian strike

A Russian missile strike on Friday killed at least 21 people and injured 30 others in the Odesa region in a move seen by Ukrainian authorities as revenge, one day after Russian troops abandoned their positions on an island off the coast of Odesa.

At least two of the dead were children; three other kids were rescued from the rubble, Odesa's military administration spokesman Sergei Bratchuk said. Bratchuk said the missiles were launched by aircraft in the Black Sea, striking a nine-story apartment building.

Russian troops were forced of Snake Island Thursday, which Moscow called a "gesture of goodwill" over allegations it is blocking grain exports. But Ukrainian officials said the missile strike was payback for being forced out.

-Kim Hjelmgaard, USA TODAY

Civilian deaths, injuries pass 10,000: UN report

The UN's count of verified Ukrainian civilian casualties since Russia invaded in February surpassed 10,000 this week, according to a new situation report. That includes 4,662 killed and 5,803 injured.

That number "is only growing," and is likely to be much higher, the report released by the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs on Friday said.

In addition to the killed and injured, the UN estimated that 12.1 million people in Ukraine will require medical care between March and August. The report adds that the World Health Organization has documented 295 attacks on facilities and transportation related to health care. Reaching areas where health care has been disrupted due to the war remains a challenge due to fuel shortages and access issues.

"The risk of disease outbreaks, such as cholera, measles, diphtheria or COVID-19, has grown due to the lack of access to water, sanitation and hygiene, crowded conditions in bomb shelters and collective centres and suboptimal coverage for routine and childhood immunizations," the report said.

Defense official: Ukraine's attacks forced Russia to retreat from island

Russia’s claim that it retreated from Snake Island in the Black Sea near Odesa is bogus, a senior Defense official said Friday.

Instead, steady attacks by Ukrainian forces, including the sinking of supply ship on June 17 with western-supplied Harpoon missiles, forced Russia to abandon the island, the official said, speaking on condition of anonymity to describe intelligence assessments.

Russia’s retreat from the island on June 30 will open shipping lanes and make it easier for Ukraine to defend the port city of Odesa. However, Russia continues to maintain an effective blockade in the Black Sea, the official said.

-Tom Vanden Brook, USA TODAY

US announces $820M in additional aid for Ukraine

U.S. officials announced another aid package worth $820 million for Ukraine on Friday, which includes two air defense systems to help the country shoot down Russian missiles.

The package includes two systems called NASAMS, a Norwegian-developed anti-aircraft system currently used to protect airspace around government buildings in Washington. The Pentagon will also provide additional ammunition for HIMARS rocket systems given to Ukraine in June. Those weapons allow Ukrainian forces to strike from as far as 40 miles away to target Russian command posts, supply depots and troops.

The Pentagon will also ship 150,000 rounds of artillery and four counter-artillery radars.

The newest round of aid brings the U.S.' total commitment to about $8.8 billion to Ukraine, $7 billion of it since Russia invaded Ukraine in February.

"I commend US historic decision to provide UA with new security assistance package, including modern air defense systems," Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in a tweet.

Contributing: The Associated Press

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Ukraine war: Russian missile barrage continues amis civilian deaths

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Tim Hortons, Esso withdraw for world juniors in another blow for Hockey Canada

    TORONTO — Tim Hortons and Imperial Oil have joined a growing list of corporations to pull sponsorship dollars in the wake of Hockey Canada's handling of an alleged sexual assault and out-of-court settlement. Tim Hortons said Wednesday it is "suspending support" for the upcoming men's world junior hockey championship this summer in Edmonton as the restaurant chain awaits details on how the national federation intends to take "strong and definitive action" following the "deeply concerning allegati

  • Lightning retain Nick Paul with 7-year, $22 million contract

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — The Tampa Bay Lightning have accomplished one of their top offseason priorities, retaining forward Nick Paul with a seven-year contract worth just over $22 million. General manager Julien BriseBois announced deal Friday, three days after saying the club was interested in re-signing Paul and two other key players headed toward free agency — forward Ondrej Palat and defenseman Jan Rutta. Paul was obtained in a trade from the Ottawa Senators in March. The 27-year-old filled sever

  • Grizzlies, All-Star Ja Morant agree to 5-year supermax deal

    The Memphis Grizzlies are making sure All-Star point guard Ja Morant is going nowhere anytime soon. Morant agreed to a five-year supermax rookie extension Friday. Tandem, the company home to Morant's agent, Jim Tanner, congratulated the guard on the contract on social media minutes after extensions could be signed. “Memphis is my home,” Morant wrote on Twitter six minutes after midnight. This extension was merely a formality for the point guard voted the NBA's Most Improved Player in his third s

  • Real ninjas are back!

    Meet the new ninjas reclaiming their place in Odawara, so this can become home to one of the country’s largest ninja clans again.

  • Flyers' prospect detained in Russia for allegedly dodging military draft

    Flyers prospect Ivan Fedotov has been detained by Russian authorities after suspicions of "dodging the Russian army."

  • Zach Edey on learning from NBAers and where he wants to improve

    Purdue centre Zach Edey discusses what he has to do to get better as he readies himself for the NBA and how his role under Nick Nurse is different than in college.

  • Robert leads 17-hit White Sox attack in 11-4 win over Halos

    ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Josh Harrison and Luis Robert hit two-run homers during Chicago’s five-run fifth inning, and the White Sox pounded out 17 hits in an 11-4 victory over the Los Angeles Angels on Tuesday night. José Abreu and Yoán Moncada had RBI doubles during a five-run seventh for the White Sox, who rallied from an early three-run deficit with multi-hit games from seven batters to win for only the second time in seven games. Mike Trout and Shohei Ohtani hit back-to-back homers in the thir

  • Canada's Marino gives up two late breaks in first-round loss to Kawa at Wimbledon

    LONDON — Poland's Katarzyna Kawa converted two pivotal break points late in the match to secure a 6-4, 3-6, 7-5 win over Vancouver's Rebecca Marino in first-round women's action Monday at Wimbledon. Marino was serving for the match in Game 10 of the third set, but didn't get a match point opportunity as Kawa picked up her fourth break to tie the set 5-5. After winning the next game to take a 6-5 lead, Kawa won the match by converting her fifth of 10 breakpoint chances when Marino hit an unforced

  • Winnipeg Jets close to naming Rick Bowness next head coach

    WINNIPEG — The Winnipeg Jets are close to announcing that Rick Bowness will be the team's next head coach. A Jets spokesman told The Canadian Press late Friday that while nothing was finalized, Bowness "is the person we're focusing on as our next head coach." Bowness spent most of the past three NHL seasons with the Dallas Stars. He led them to the 2020 Stanley Cup final in the playoff bubble in Edmonton where the Stars lost to the Tampa Bay Lightning. His Stars bowed out in seven games to the C

  • What Sadio Mané’s departure means for the Reds

    The Senegalese football star is joining the German Club, but what’s his new contract and how is Liverpool going to replace him?

  • Kuhl tosses 3-hit shutout, Rockies beat Dodgers 4-0 at Coors

    DENVER (AP) — Chad Kuhl crouched in a tunnel at Coors Field, sharing the moment with his parents on a FaceTime call as his phone kept buzzing with other messages of congratulations. The fact that the best start of his career came against the powerful Los Angeles Dodgers only made the night even more special. Kuhl pitched a three-hitter for his first major league shutout and the Colorado Rockies beat Los Angeles 4-0 on Monday. “We all want to win, but it’s just been one of those personal goals fo

  • Wisdom's slam, 6 RBIs lift Cubs over Reds 15-7

    CHICAGO (AP) — Patrick Wisdom hit a grand slam and a solo homer en route to a career-high six RBIs, rookie Christopher Morel had a career-high five hits and the Chicago Cubs beat the Cincinnati Reds 15-7 Thursday night. The Cubs collected 23 hits off five pitchers, tying their season high from a 21-0 rout of the Pirates on April 23. Seven of those hits came in the eighth against outfielder Max Schrock, who allowed a two-run homer to P.J. Higgins and a solo shot to Morel. “It’s contagious, in a w

  • Zach Edey has gotten the attention of Nick Nurse

    Toronto Raptors coach Nick Nurse discusses what has stood out about 19-year-old centre Zach Edey ahead of Canada's game vs. Dominican Republic in the 2023 World Cup qualifiers.

  • Fans unhappy with Avalanche reporter for celebrating with Stanley Cup

    The Avalanche's Stanley Cup celebrations may have involved one too many people, according to some fans on Twitter.

  • Lonnie Walker is the downhill scorer Toronto needs

    Lonnie Walker is young and has an ability to get in the paint that the Raptors have missed since Norman Powell was traded. Full conversation on free agent guards is available on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube.

  • 'The fire has been burning for a while now': Dwight Powell on getting Canada to the Olympics

    Dwight Powell discusses why getting Canada to the Olympics in Men's Basketball is important to him and how Dirk Nowitzki helped him understand the significance of representing your country.

  • J.T. Poston opens 4-stroke lead in PGA's John Deere Classic

    SILVIS, Ill. (AP) — J.T. Poston took a four-stroke lead into the weekend in the PGA Tour’s John Deere Classic, following an opening 9-under 62 with a 65 on Friday at TPC Deere Run. Coming off a second-place tie last week in Connecticut after also opening with a 62, Poston got to 15 under with a birdie on the par-4 13th and parred the final six holes in the afternoon round. “I feel great,” Poston said. “My last few rounds out here have been great going back into last week, so just going to try an

  • Bruins hire Montgomery as coach to replace Cassidy

    BOSTON (AP) — The Boston Bruins have hired Jim Montgomery as their new coach, giving the hockey lifer another chance at an NHL head-coaching job less than three years since he lost his first one. Recently extended general manager Don Sweeney announced the hire Friday, filling one of the league's final high-profile coaching vacancies hours after the San Jose Sharks created another by firing their staff. Montgomery replaces Bruce Cassidy, who was fired after the team's loss in the first round of t

  • Red Sox score three runs in 10th inning before hanging on for 6-5 win over Blue Jays

    TORONTO — Late-game dramatics. Post-season intensity. Even a dugout-clearing dust-up. The Boston Red Sox and Toronto Blue Jays heightened their rivalry Wednesday in a 10-inning matchup between American League East teams who seem primed for a standings battle over the second half of the season. Boston managed to avoid a three-game sweep by hanging on for a 6-5 victory at Rogers Centre. Matt Strahm (3-2) gave up two runs in the bottom of the 10th before getting George Springer on a flyout with run

  • Canadian women down Turkey for 4th win at Volleyball Nations League

    Alexa Gray tallied 22 points, while Kiera Van Ryk added 20 to help the Canadian women's indoor volleyball team edge Turkey 3-1 (25-22, 21-25, 25-22, 25-23) in Calgary on Tuesday for their fourth Volleyball Nations League win of the season. Hilary Howe, who — like Gray — was playing in her hometown, had 14 points for Canada (4-5). Ebrar Karakurt led Turkey (5-4) with 23. The Canadian squad has already surpassed its 2021 win count. Last year, Canada produced a disappointing 3-12 record in the tour