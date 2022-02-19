Russia-backed separatist leaders in Ukraine order call to arms as Biden warns of false war pretexts

Kim Hjelmgaard, USA TODAY
·3 min read

Russian-backed separatist leaders in eastern Ukraine ordered a general military mobilization Saturday of all men "able to hold weapons in their hands" as the Biden administration continued to warn that it believes Russia will attack Ukraine in the coming days and use a fabricated pretext to justify an invasion.

The leaders of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic and Luhansk People’s Republic issued decrees, published on Russian state media, to take up arms after baselessly claiming that Ukraine was on the verge of launching an assault on the breakaway territories. There is no evidence to that claim as monitoring groups, U.S. intelligence and independent journalists and activists in the area all say it is false.

Late Friday, Donetsk leader Denis Pushilin and Luhansk's chief Leonid Pasechnik declared a general state of emergency and said they were evacuating civilians across the border to Russia amid escalating threats from Ukraine's military, another claim for which there does not appear to be any credible evidence.

A woman looks at her mobile phone near a queue of cars as they cross the Russian border check point near the town of Uspenka, on Feb. 19, 2022.
A woman looks at her mobile phone near a queue of cars as they cross the Russian border check point near the town of Uspenka, on Feb. 19, 2022.

Online investigations specialist website Bellingcat reported that timestamps on the rebel videos calling for the evacuations to Russia show the videos were recorded two days before the alleged – unverified – Ukraine threats, which separatists said included shelling, attacks on gas pipelines and preparations for chemical weapons attacks.

Is Russia going to invade Ukraine? Satellite images show the latest Russian troop movements

Ukrainian officials have issued multiple statements in the last 48 hours urging its citizens and the world not to believe disinformation they say is being circulated at the behest of Russian President Vladimir Putin as part of an attempt to build a case for escalating Moscow's eight-year-old conflict with Kyiv that began when Russia annexed Ukraine's Crimea region and fighting also broke out in eastern Ukraine. Putin has been angered over an eastward expansion of the NATO military alliance and Ukraine's ambitions to join the bloc as well as integrate more closely with Europe's western democracies.

"I appeal to all the men of the republic, who are able to hold weapons in their hands, to stand up for their families, children, wives, mothers," said Pushili in his decree.

President Joe Biden said in an address Friday that he's "convinced" Putin has already made the decision to invade Ukraine, though he said diplomacy has not been ruled out.

Ukraine: Biden 'convinced' Putin has decided to invade Ukraine as Russia troop buildup approaches 190K

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is due to deliver an address Saturday at the Munich Security Conference, in Germany, where he is also expected to meet with Vice President Kamala Harris. Biden told reporters Friday that Zelenskyy's trip might not be "the wise choice" but that it was "a judgment for him to make" and "his decision."

Russia is holding ballistic missile and nuclear-related drills that will be personally overseen by Putin on Saturday, the nation's defense ministry announced Friday.

On the diplomatic track, Putin is expected to speak by phone with French President Emmanuel Macron on Sunday and Secretary of State Anthony Blinken and his Russian counterpart, Sergei Lavrov, may meet in Europe next week.

"In #Donbass, Moscow's objective appears to be coercing #Ukraine into talking directly w/Donetsk & Luhansk & ultimately implementing Minsk agreement," noted Moscow-based foreign affairs expert Dmitri Trenin tweeted Saturday, referring to an all-but moribund peace process between Ukraine and Russia over the breakaway territories.

"RUS nuclear forces exercises are sending message to US so that it leans harder on Kiev. Doctrine of strategic tension at work," he wrote.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Ukraine: Russia-backed separatist leaders order call to arms

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • I staged a protest against the Pretty Little Thing fashion show. This is why

    LIFESTYLE COMMENT: Pretty Little Thing cannot continue to get away with promoting disposable fashion and I am extremely alarmed by claims about their supply chain, argues Venetia La Manna

  • China allows COVID boosters of different technologies than primary shots

    China is giving COVID-19 booster vaccines using technologies different from the initial injections, in an effort to improve immunisation strategies amid concerns that its most-used jabs appeared to be weaker against variants such as Omicron. Boosting population immunity could be crucial to preparing China to eventually reopen its borders and pivot from its "dynamic zero" strategy, which involves travel curbs and mass testing following dozens of local infections. Adults injected with a vaccine developed by Sinopharm or Sinovac at least six month earlier can now receive their booster doses with a vaccines using different technologies, produced by CanSino Biologics (CanSinoBIO) or a unit of Chongqing Zhifei Biological Products, National Health Commission official Wu Liangyou said on Saturday.

  • A law clerk repeatedly had to tell Trump's lawyer to stop interrupting the judge while she ranted about political bias and right-wing conspiracy theories

    Trump's lawyer, Alina Habba, interjected so often that the clerk had to tell her that "when the judge speaks, you have to stop speaking."

  • Raptors' Scottie Barnes botches Clutch Challenge: 'We made people laugh'

    Scottie Barnes and Tyrese Maxey launched brick after brick during the Clutch Challenge at the Rising Stars game.

  • Peterson lifts Stars to 1-0 win in SO against Blackhawks

    CHICAGO (AP) — Jacob Peterson scored the deciding goal in the sixth round of the shootout, leading the Dallas Stars to a 1-0 victory over the Chicago Blackhawks on Friday night. Chicago’s Alex DeBrincat and Dallas’ Jason Robertson scored in the first shootout round. After that, goaltenders Marc-Andre Fleury and Jake Oettinger each stopped four shots. Oettinger stopped a fifth, by Jake McCabe, before Peterson faked Fleury and beat him between the legs for the victory. Dallas won its second straig

  • Slovak youth hockey team erupts as country defeats U.S. to advance in Beijing Games

    This youth team paused practice to watch Slovakia's historic moment in Beijing. Their reaction says it all.

  • 'Inside the NBA' crew will do broadcast during All-Star Game

    For those who have wondered what Turner Sports' “Inside the NBA” crew is like while they are watching a game, they finally get their chance to find out during this weekend's All-Star Game. Ernie Johnson, Charles Barkley, Shaquille O’Neal and Kenny Smith will be doing “Inside the All-Star Game” on Sunday. The alternate broadcast will air on TBS while TNT has the traditional feed with Kevin Harlan, Reggie Miller and Dwyane Wade. Johnson said Tuesday that the intent is to react to the game and tell

  • Family, NHL stars laud Marie-Philip Poulin's scoring prowess in gold-medal games

    Marie-Philip Poulin's clutch performance in another gold-medal game had all of hockey talking Thursday as her own family members tried to explain how she keeps rising to the challenge in big moments. Poulin, 30, led with two goals, including the game-winner, and an assist as Canada regained its status as Olympic women's hockey champions with a 3-2 win over the United States. “For us, it’s almost normal now,” joked brother Pier-Alexandre Poulin in a phone interview. “It’s impressive.” The Canadia

  • Pacers snap 7-game losing streak by beating Wizards 113-108

    INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Tyrese Haliburton had 21 points and 14 assists, Terry Taylor added 18 points and nine rebounds and the Indiana Pacers beat the Washington Wizards 113-108 on Wednesday night. Indiana snapped a season-worst seven-game losing streak as it heads into the All-Star break. Tristan Thompson had a season-high 17 points and six rebounds as the Pacers also ended a 16-game skid against Eastern Conference foes. Kentavious Caldwell-Pope led the Wizards with 27 points. Kyle Kuzma finished w

  • Olympian fires back at haters 12 years later: 'I am not a helpless little b-tch'

    Jenise Spiteri's epic response to her haters was over a decade in the making.

  • Russian skater can compete, but medal ceremony won't be held

    BEIJING (AP) — Russian teenager Kamila Valieva has been cleared to compete in the women's figure skating competition at the Winter Olympics despite failing a pre-Games drug test, setting her up for an attempt at a second gol medal. Whatever happens on the ice, Valieva will not get a medal ceremony moment in Beijing. Nor will any skater who finishes in the top three with her. The Court of Arbitration for Sport cleared Valieva to skate less than 12 hours after a hastily arranged hearing that laste

  • BEIJING SNAPSHOT: Promises of a 'fried-chicken pension'

    SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — As he leaves Beijing with two Olympic medals, South Korean short-track speedskater Hwang Daeheon sounds giddy about a “fried chicken pension” waiting at home. Hwang, who won the gold in the men’s 1,500 meters and a silver in the 5,000-meter relay, has been promised a lifetime supply of fried chicken by food industry tycoon Yoon Hong-geun, chairman of the BBQ delivery franchise who also served as the chief of South Korea’s athletic mission at the Games. “The first thing

  • Canadian skaters James and Radford would've laughed had someone suggested a comeback

    BEIJING — Eric Radford remembers marvelling at how China's Zhao Hongbo captured Olympic pairs gold with his wife Shen Xue back at the 2010 Games — at age 36. Radford was just 25 at the time. "I remember thinking 'That is crazy,'" Radford said. Now who's the crazy one? Radford, now 37 and with hair more salt than pepper, was back on Olympic ice on Friday, finishing 12th in the pairs short program with partner Vanessa James, 34, at the Beijing Games. Certainly neither veteran skater saw another Ol

  • Brad Gushue falls to Sweden, will play U.S. for Olympic curling bronze

    Make it a double takeout of Canada's teams on the curling sheet in Beijing. Brad Gushue lost twice Thursday and was eliminated from gold-medal contention in the Olympic tournament a few hours after Jennifer Jones' hopes for a second career podium at the Games were dashed despite a one-sided victory over Denmark in the women's competition. "It's not the end of the world if we don't win [gold]," Gushue told Postmedia before the Olympics. "My perspective is good on it. These teams from around the w

  • Auger-Aliassime through to Marseille semifinal one week after first title win

    MARSEILLE, France — Félix Auger-Aliassime is through to the semifinals of the Open 13 in Marseille. The Canadian beat Ilya Ivashka in 6-3 and 6-4 in the winning effort. The success comes a week after Auger-Aliassime won his first ATP title in nine attempts. He upset top-seeded Stefanos Tsitsipas in his title-winning match at the ABM Ambro in Rotterdam. The 21-year-old lost his previous eight finals dating back to 2019. Auger-Aliassime will meet Roman Safiullin in one semifinal, while second-seed

  • Morris returns from concussion to send Nuggets past Warriors

    SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Monte Morris hit a 3-pointer over Stephen Curry from the right wing as the final buzzer sounded and the basket held up on replay review, sending the Denver Nuggets past the Golden State Warriors 117-116 in a frenzied final minute Wednesday night. Curry hit an off-balanced 20-foot jumper over Morris moments before and converted the three-point play with 5.9 seconds left to finish with 25 points. Curry had just missed a step-back 3 with 21.2 seconds to play, when Morris secure

  • Five things to watch at Beijing Winter Olympics on Sunday

    BEIJING — Sunday is the final day of the 2022 Winter Olympics. There isn’t a lot of notable action to speak of with the Games concluding, but there is one big Canadian story to be on the look out for. Here are five things to watch at the Beijing Olympics on Sunday, Feb. 20. Spectacular closing ceremonies to come The Olympics are coming to an end but that doesn’t mean they will end with a whimper. No, if the opening ceremony — with its glowing snowflake, dazzling digital displays and fireworks —

  • This blind gamer winning against sighted ones

    Blindness has never slowed Zoe down. With a lot of patience and determination she can overcome everything, whether in the world of gaming or beyond.

  • Notable quotes from the 2022 Beijing Olympics: Feb. 18, 2022

    BEIJING — Here are some notable quotes from the Beijing Olympics on Feb. 18, 2022: "I'm speechless. I thought I had a good chance at a medal this week, more so in the 500 metres where I finished fourth. I had a tough week trying to get over that. It's a big shock to get a medal, it is amazing. It took a lot of belief and a lot of support to turn things around, and I'm really proud." —Speedskater Laurent Dubreuil on his silver medal in the men's 1,000 metres. --- “I’m pretty sad I couldn’t set a

  • Miller's OT goal leads Canucks past Sharks 5-4

    SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — J.T. Miller scored with 2:21 remaining in overtime after Vancouver allowed a tying goal in the final second of regulation, giving the Canucks a 5-4 victory over the San Jose Sharks on Thursday night. Vancouver appeared set to win it in regulation when Conor Garland scored with 5:37 remaining and then the Canucks cleared the puck out of their own zone with less than 10 seconds to go. But the Sharks made one last rush and Alexander Barabanov tied it with 0.6 seconds remaini