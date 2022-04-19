Russia attacks Ukraine, airline mask rules, Biden heads north: 5 things to know Tuesday

Editors
·5 min read

Russia launches offensive in eastern Ukraine

The Ukrainian military's General Staff said Tuesday that Russian forces were focusing their efforts on taking full control over the Donetsk and Luhansk regions in the east. It noted a "new phase of war" began Monday when "the occupiers made an attempt to break through our defenses along nearly the entire frontline ..." The group also said in a statement that "the Russian military has continued to blockade and shell Mariupol and to deal missile strikes on other cities." Russian forces started dropping bunker-buster bombs on a Mariupol steel plant where Ukrainians were refusing to surrender, a Ukrainian military official said Monday. In a video message Monday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy vowed that his people will continue to fight and "defend ourselves," adding, "We will do it every day." In recent days, Russia has reinforced its invading force in Ukraine, adding about 11 battalion tactical groups and as many as 11,000 troops, a senior U.S. Defense Department official said Monday.

Judge's ruling creates inconsistent, confusing transportation mask rules

The federal government said Monday passengers traveling on airplanes and other forms of public transportation won't be required to wear a face mask for now after a federal judge in Florida ruled the federal mask mandate exceeded the authority of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which failed to justify the order and didn't follow proper rulemaking procedures. A Biden administration official said the ruling means that, for now, the mask mandate is not in effect. The Transportation Security Administration said it won't enforce it. The official noted the CDC recommends people continue to wear masks in indoor public transportation settings to fight the spread of COVID. A consequence of the decision is it has created a confusing patchwork of rules for passengers as they navigate airports and transit systems on Tuesday and going forward. Major airlines have dropped the mask requirement. But, as of Monday night, U.S. airports have been slower to adopt, with several taking a wait-and-see approach.

Biden pushes infrastructure plan to lower prices, strengthen supply chains

President Joe Biden is traveling to Portsmouth, New Hampshire, Tuesday to discuss how investments in infrastructure will improve the country's ports and waterways. The president is expected to highlight how these investments will strengthen supply chains and keep goods moving to help lower prices. Biden's visit comes as Americans continue to face record-high gas prices and rising inflation rates. The soaring gas prices, climbing before the war in Ukraine but skyrocketing since, have underscored the challenge of transitioning the nation toward clean and renewable energy — a key part of Biden’s economic agenda. Biden has responded to the recent spike in gas prices by tapping into the nation's oil reserves, pushing the U.S. petroleum industry to boost production and courting despotic nations abroad for more oil to compensate for a ban on Russian energy imports he imposed.

Results of independent autopsy to be released in Patrick Lyoya's death

Lawyers for the family of Patrick Lyoya, an unarmed Black man killed by police in Grand Rapids, Michigan, said they will release results from an independent autopsy Tuesday. Details emerged last week about Lyoya after police released video of the fatal traffic stop, which occurred April 4. It shows Lyoya was shot by a white police officer after a struggle. Despite the Lyoya family asking for police to release the name of the officer, the department has not done so and no charges have been issued. The official autopsy report is being shared with state police and won't immediately be released to the public. But a separate autopsy was performed by Dr. Werner Spitz, a 95-year-old forensic pathologist who worked on investigations following the assassinations of President John F. Kennedy and Martin Luther King Jr., among other high-profile cases. One of the lawyers representing Lyoya's family is Ben Crump, who represented the families of Breonna Taylor, George Floyd and many others.

What happened to spring? Winter storm to blast Northeast

A winter storm is expected to make weather in the Northeast feel more like February than April on Tuesday. Heavy, accumulating snow is forecast to spread across portions of the region through Tuesday, Accuweather said. The snow is likely to cause travel disruptions, particularly in the mountains from West Virginia to northwestern New England, the forecaster added. Many areas are projected to see 6-12 inches of snow, and some spots could see as much as 2 feet, AccuWeather said. Snowfall rates of 2-3 inches per hour are possible. Closer to the coast, heavy rain and howling winds will dominate the weather headlines. Cities from Philadelphia to Portland, Maine, are at risk of a period of urban flooding, AccuWeather said.

Contributing: The Associated Press

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Russia attacks Ukraine, airline mask rules: 5 things to know Tuesday

Latest Stories

  • Coachella 2022 Saturday: 68-year-old Elfman, 20-year-old Eilish make festival history

    Billie Eilish became the youngest Coachella headliner ever, but this year's oldest act, Danny Elfman, also wowed with his first performance as "myself" in 27 years.

  • Vancouver urban Indigenous hoops teams win big at All Native Basketball Tournament

    Kobe McKnight was living his dream of playing a championship game in the All Native Basketball tournament when he realized the Burnaby Chiefs were about to win it. With only a minute and 43 seconds left in the game against the Prince Rupert Cubs, the shooting guard sensed victory. With his cousin — playing for the Cubs — checking him, McKnight faked going right, crossed the ball to the left, and launched a three-point shot, the ball arcing in the air then sliding into the net. "That's where I th

  • NHL's top 30 free agents of 2022

    There is no shortage of quality free agents lining up for paydays this summer.

  • Vancouver officially in the running to host men's FIFA 2026 World Cup games

    After a change of heart by the province, FIFA has now named Vancouver as an official candidate to hold games during the men's 2026 World Cup tournament co-hosted by the United States, Mexico and Canada. In a release, the organization that governs international soccer said both the province and City of Vancouver have submitted documents to join the candidate host city process, with B.C. Place as the proposed stadium. "...as well as recent inspection visit by a FIFA delegation, world football's go

  • Blue Jays analyst Buck Martinez leaving TV booth for cancer treatment

    Sunday's series finale between the Blue Jays and visiting Oakland Athletics will be the last game for Toronto broadcaster Buck Martinez "for a little while" as he prepares for cancer treatment. The 73-year-old analyst for Sportsnet announced his diagnosis through a statement Sunday morning. "I've been so honoured and privileged to have the support of Blue Jays fans, colleagues, staff and players since I arrived here in 1981, and that continued support through this next challenge means the world

  • Blue Jays hold off Athletics after strong showings from Manoah, Gurriel Jr.

    Lourdes Gurriel Jr. drilled a single and double, scored two runs and knocked in another in the Toronto Blue Jays scored 4-3 win in the rubber match against the Oakland Athletics on Sunday.

  • Moncton runner Geneviève Lalonde taking a break from competition

    Olympic runner Geneviève Lalonde of Moncton has announced she is taking a break from competition. But she isn't retiring. The 30-year-old who reclaimed the Canadian record in the women's 3,000-metre steeplechase at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics said she hasn't stopped training or competing since she began her athletics career nearly two decades ago. Lalonde said she is opting out of competing this summer season, which is the most strenuous time for track athletes as they train and compete between Apri

  • Fred VanVleet on health status ahead of series vs. 76ers

    Toronto Raptors point guard Fred VanVleet discusses how his knee is feeling, his advice to the young players on the Raptors and ways Scottie Barnes has progressed throughout the season.

  • An Indigenous runner from Wiikwemikoong gets ready to run the Boston Marathon

    Running has been a part of Shayla Manitowabi-Huebner's life since sixth grade. She's a member of the Wiikwemikoong Unceded Territory on Manitoulin Island. Now based in Utah, she is getting ready to run the race of her life, the Boston Marathon on Monday. She said she only found out about the opportunity eight weeks ago. She was running prior to that but no hard workouts. Manitowabi-Huebner is running as a member of the Native Women Running group. She said she found inspiration through that group

  • Devils land a blow to Vegas' playoff hopes with 3-2 win

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — Nathan Bastian had a goal and an assist, and the New Jersey Devils beat the Vegas Golden Knights 3-2 on Monday night. The Golden Knights blew their chance to gain ground on the Los Angeles Kings in the Pacific Division, and their playoff hopes lessened severely with just five games left to play. Vegas is three points back of Los Angeles in the division and four points back of Dallas and Nashville for a wild-card berth. In a rare win for the Devils — their 13th in their last 40 g

  • 76ers beat Raptors at their own game in series-opening blowout

    The Sixers played the Raptors' own game on Saturday and did it better than them.

  • OG Anunoby breaks down fourth-quarter surge vs. Sixers

    OG Anunoby discussed finding his game in the fourth quarter of Toronto’s Game 2 loss to the 76ers, How officiating is forcing the Raptors to guard Joel Embiid differently than in the regular season, and what he’s looking forward to about returning to Toronto for Game 3. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Raptors role players have no answers in disappointing Game 2 loss

    With injuries mounting to key Raptors contributors, Toronto needed its role players to step up big in Game 2. For the most part, that didn't happen.

  • Two-time champion Lightning beat Ducks, lock up playoff spot

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Anthony Cirelli scored 1:58 into overtime and the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the Anaheim Ducks 4-3 on Thursday night to clinch a berth in the Stanley Cup playoffs. Ross Colton, Alex Killorn and Nikita Kucherov also scored for the Lightning. Andrei Vasilevskiy made 10 saves before being replaced by Brian Elliott, who stopped all 13 shots he faced. Adam Henrique scored twice and Troy Terry added a goal for Anaheim. Anthony Stolarz, making his first career start against Tampa Bay,

  • FSIN sports director fired for comments at hockey tournament, alleged workplace harassment

    The Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations (FSIN) announced its former sports director has been fired over a pair of comments made while introducing the championship team at a youth hockey tournament and an allegation of "inappropriate" workplace harassment. In a statement Monday, Beardy's & Okemasis' Cree Nation said Corey O'Soup, the former FSIN director of sports, said the Beardy's "Beerhawks" twice in reference to the Under 9 Beardy's Blackhawks. The comments were made during a trophy an

  • Stars beat Sharks 2-1, keep surging in West wild-card race

    DALLAS (AP) — Tyler Seguin scored early, Michael Raffl added a short-handed goal and the Dallas Stars kept up their surge toward a Western Conference wild-card spot, beating the San Jose Sharks 2-1 on Saturday night. Dallas remained tied with Nashville for the two West wild-card spots at 91 points apiece as both clubs extended their lead to four points over Vegas, a 4-0 loser at Edmonton. The Stars and Predators, who beat Chicago 4-3, have seven games remaining, one more than the Golden Knights.

  • Spurgeon scores in OT, Wild beat Sharks to take playoff spot

    ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Jared Spurgeon scored his second goal of the game 1:05 into overtime to send the Minnesota Wild to the playoffs with a 5-4 victory over the San Jose Sharks on Sunday. Kevin Fiala, Dmitry Kulikov and Matt Boldy also scored and Marc-Andre Fleury made 26 saves to help Minnesota wrap up its 12th playoff berth. The Wild have 101 points, one behind St. Louis for second place in the Central Division after the Blues beat Nashville on Sunday. The Predators and idle Dallas have 91 p

  • Why Matt Chapman’s leadership is a shining example for Blue Jays

    The Blue Jays have been spoiled with Marcus Semien and Matt Chapman joining the club in back-to-back seasons.

  • New Glasgow coach ready to step behind bench for Team Canada U-18 men's team

    When Hockey Canada recently announced its coaching staff for the men's under-18 team set to play in the world championship, the reaction surprised assistant coach Kori Cheverie. Cheverie, who is from New Glasgow, N.S., didn't imagine being the first woman selected to coach a national men's hockey team would get the attention it did. "I didn't expect it to kind of blow up all over social media, by any means," Cheverie said from Germany, where the team is preparing for its tournament opener agains

  • Donald Fehr doesn't deserve to name NHLPA successor

    Justin Cuthbert and Julian McKenzie react to the findings of the independent report on the NHLPA's role in the Kyle Beach investigation, and whether Donald Fehr should shoulder responsibility.