Russia’s parliament has voted through a law creating a digital conscription service that looks set to herald a fresh wave of mobilisation.

The state Duma on Tuesday advanced a bill that would make it virtually impossible to avoid the draft, deeming any man who receives a summons on the government’s website must serve – even if they have not read the message.

The bill could be signed into law by Vladimir Putin within days.

Tens of thousands of Russian men fled the country in September 2022 after Putin announced a mobilisation of 300,000 citizens. Many of those who escaped had avoided being served physical call-up papers by staying at alternative addresses.

The new law would impose travel bans on anyone who has received a digital call-up notice, closing the borders for all those who are wanted for the army.

The Kremlin on Tuesday sought to dispel fears that it was gearing up to call up more civilians for the war that has cost the lives of around 40,000 soldiers.

“There is no second wave of mobilisation,” Dmitry Peskov, a spokesman for the Kremlin, said.

A Russian lawmaker, who is suspected of poisoning and killing a Russian dissident at a London hotel in 2010, on Tuesday rejected criticism of the amendments.

Asked what would happen if the Russian who was served call-up papers electronically were not checking his account, Andrei Lugovoi told a reporter for LifeNews: “That’s your problem!”

Under the law, anyone who fails to show up at the recruitment office three weeks after the call-up papers were issued will have their driver’s licence suspended and be banned from applying for loans and selling or renting their property.

The full text of the bill, submitted by the ruling party to parliament, was published only a few hours before the vote on Tuesday, prompting even Kremlin-friendly lawmakers to complain about a “secretive” process.

Reacting to criticism from a communist deputy, Speaker Vyacheslav Volodin suggested he enlist “and stand shoulder to shoulder with those fighting” in Ukraine if he was unhappy.

Fresh employment figures from the Russian federal statistics agency showed that the country’s labour force aged under 35 in the past year shrank by 1.3 million people to reach a post-Soviet low, hinting at the scale of recent emigration.

The figures cast fresh light on looming personnel shortages facing the Russian army.

“All it took is one year and a month to move from ‘only professional soldiers are carrying out tasks in Ukraine’ to ‘you’re going to be barred from travelling, will lose your driver’s licence, business and money unless you go in for the slaughter’,” said writer Georgy Alburov, an ally of Alexei Navalny, the jailed opposition leader.