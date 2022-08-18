Russia accuses Ukraine of plotting ‘false flag’ attack on nuclear power plant

A Russian serviceman stands guard near the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant - Reuters

Russia on Thursday accused Ukraine of planning a “false flag” attack on the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant ahead of a meeting between Volodymyr Zelensky, the president of Turkey and the UN Secretary General.

Igor Konashenkov, Russian defence spokesman, claimed the staged “provocation” of a “minor accident” would take place on Friday at the Russian-occupied plant, which Moscow and Kyiv accuse each other of shelling.

“Russia will be blamed for the man-made catastrophe,” he claimed before Ukraine’s president met with Turkey’s Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and the UN’s Antonio Guterres in Lviv, near the border with Poland.

Ukraine, the victim of Vladimir Putin’s illegal invasion, has steadfastly denied that it’s targeting the plant in the south of the country.

The Zaporizhzhia nuclear reactor complex, the largest in Europe, was captured by Russian forces soon after tens of thousands of troops invaded on Feb 24. It is still being run by Ukrainian technicians.

Lt Gen Igor Kirillov, the commander of the Russian military’s radiological protection forces, said the plant’s backup support systems had been damaged as a result of “reckless” Ukrainian shelling, which risked damaging its cooling system.

He presented a slide, showing that in the event of an accident at the plant, radioactive material would cover Germany, Poland and Slovakia.

Moscow has denied deploying heavy weapons in and around it. It has threatened to shut it down if Ukrainian forces continued to shell it, which would cause blackouts.

Ukraine says Russia is deliberately using the plant as a base to launch attacks against its forces and Russian troops have struck it themselves to blame Ukraine for any subsequent power cuts.

“Russia is worried about the possibility of a disaster at the ZNPP (Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant),” Mykhailo Podolyak, an adviser to Mr Zelensky, said.

“There is a solution. You just need to take the (munitions) out of the halls, demine the buildings, release the plant’s personnel from cells, stop shelling (the southern city of) Nikopol from (the plant’s) territory and leave the station. It’s simple, isn’t it?”

The Zaporizhzhia nuclear power station - Shutterstock

Mr Zelensky called on Russia to leave the plant and for the UN’s International Atomic Energy Agency ( IAEA) to get involved in the crisis. Russia has rejected the demand.

“Only absolute transparency and control of the situation at and around the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant for the Ukrainian state, for the international community, and for the IAEA, can guarantee a gradual return to normal nuclear safety,” he said.

Mr Guterres has called for a halt to all fighting near the plant, which has raised the spectre of the Chernobyl nuclear disaster in Ukraine.

Mr Erdogan is making his first trip to Ukraine since the war started. The three leaders will discuss the situation around the Zaporizhzhia plant.

The Turkish president is set to have a one-hour meeting with Mr Zelenskyy in the early afternoon before both are joined by Mr Guterres.

Ukrainian rescuers attend an exercise in the city of Zaporizhzhia on Aug 17 in case of a possible nuclear incident at the nuclear power plant - AFP

The Zaporizhzhia nuclear reactor complex is the largest in Europe and Ukrainian rescue teams are carrying out exercises in preparation for a possible nuclear incident - AFP

Last month Turkey, which is a Nato member, and the UN brokered a deal allowing Ukraine to export 22 million tons of corn and grain stuck in Black Sea ports blockaded by Russia.

A separate memorandum between Russia and the UN aimed to clear roadblocks to shipments of Russian food and fertiliser to world markets.

The war and the blocked exports significantly exacerbated the global food crisis because Ukraine and Russia are major suppliers.

Even though ships are now leaving Russia and Ukraine, the food crisis, especially in developing countries, hasn’t ended.

Mr Erdogan, who has held separate talks with Putin, will look to use the visit and his success as a mediator to speed up exports from one of the world’s breadbaskets.

The Turkish leader has performed a delicate balancing act between Moscow and Kyiv. Turkey provided Ukraine with drones, which played a significant role in deterring a Russian advance early in the conflict, but refrained from joining Western sanctions against Russia over the war.

Facing a major economic crisis with official inflation near 80 per cent, Turkey increasingly relies on Russia for trade and tourism and energy. Russia’s atomic agency is building Turkey’s first nuclear power plant.

Eleven people were killed and 40 wounded in a series of massive Russian missile strikes on Ukraine’s Kharkiv region on Wednesday night and Thursday morning.

The late Wednesday attack killed at least seven people, wounded 20 others and damaged residential buildings and civilian infrastructure, authorities said.

At the same time, the Russian Defence Ministry on Thursday morning claimed it targeted “a temporary base of foreign mercenaries” in the city, killing 90 of them.

Russia’s Defence Ministry said three MiG-31E warplanes equipped with Kinzhal hypersonic missiles have been relocated to its Kaliningrad region and would be on round-the-clock duty, Interfax reported.

Kaliningrad, a Russian Baltic coast exclave located between Nato and European Union members Poland and Lithuania, became a flashpoint after Lithuania moved to limit goods transit to the region through its territory, with Russia promising retaliation.