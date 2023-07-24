Russia accuses Ukraine of Moscow drone attack

(AFP via Getty Images)

Buildings near Russia’s defence ministry in Moscow were hit by attack drones on Monday morning, the city’s mayor said.

Sergei Sobyanin said two commercial blocks were struck around 4am local time.

He accused Ukraine of organising the “terror” attack and claimed the two drones “were suppressed and crashed”.

There was no “serious damage or casualties”, he added.

Debris and machine fragments were reported in Komsomolsky Avenue, which runs through central Moscow, about 1.2 miles from the defence ministry’s offices.

Police closed off surrounding roads and photos show skyscrapers with top floor windows blown out. It was unclear whether the drones hit the buildings when they were downed, or whether they were the intended targets.

(REUTERS)

The alleged attack comes after nearly a week of Russia’s continued pounding of Ukraine’s southern port of Odesa, where on Sunday, missiles killed one person.

Many more were injured and the historic Orthodox cathedral was damaged in the attack.

There was no immediate comment from Kyiv.

Meanwhile Russia has announced plans to teach children how to operate combat drones on top of rifle and hand grenade training.

The classes for students ages between 14 and 16 are due to begin in September, according to the British Ministry of Defence.

The MoD said in its Monday morning briefing: “All Russian school children are to be taught the basics of operating combat drones.

“Russian Senator Artem Sheikin announced that the lessons will include how to conduct terrain reconnaissance and ways to counter enemy uncrewed aerial vehicles (UAV).

“The UAV lessons join assault rifle training, hand grenade skills and combat first aid in the revised ‘Basics of Life Safety’ syllabus for year 10 and 11 students, due to be mandated from 1 September 2023.

“Russia’s renewed emphasis on military induction for children is largely an effort to cultivate a culture of militarised patriotism rather than develop genuine capability.

“However, the addition of UAV skills does highlight how Russia has identified the use of tactical UAVs in Ukraine as an enduring component of contemporary war.”