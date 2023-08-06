Russia accused of ‘war crimes’ after Ukrainian blood clinic bombing

Firefighters extinguish a fire in the university building following (REUTERS)

Volodymyr Zelensky has accused Russia of war crimes after a Ukrainian blood clinic was bombed on Saturday night.

MrZelensky said a guided aerial bomb hit the transfusion facility in Kupiansk in the eastern Kharkiv region overnight following a wave of Russian missile strikes. Kupiansk is a railway hub fewer than 16km (10 miles) from the front.

“There are dead and wounded,” he said on his Telegram channel.

Mr Zelensky described the strike as a “war crime.” He did not say how many people were killed or wounded.

Smoke and flames rise after a Russian-guided aerial bomb allegedly hit a blood transfusion center (via REUTERS)

Photos posted online by Ukraine’s defence ministry showed the blood centre engulfed in flames.

Mr Zelensky wrote online: “This war crime alone says everything about Russian aggression. Beasts that destroy everything that simply allows (us) to live.

“Defeating terrorists is a matter of honour for everyone who values life.”

It comes as Russia launched a wave of overnight strikes on Ukraine.

Russia used 70 air-assault weapons including cruise and hypersonic missiles and Iranian-made drones, Kyiv’s Air Force said on Sunday.

The Air Force said on the Telegram messaging channel that Ukraine‘s air defence destroyed 30 out of 40 cruise missiles and all 27 of the Shahed drones that Russia launched overnight.

"In total, in several waves of attacks, from the evening of Aug 5 to the morning of Aug 6, 2023, the enemy used 70 means of air assault weapons," the Air Force said.

It was not immediately clear whether there was any damage from the overnight attack or what happened to the 10 cruise missiles that were not shot down.

Air Force spokesman Yuriy Ihnat told the national Ukrainian broadcaster that one of the key targets for Russia’s overnight attack was the Khmelnytskiy region.

“Now, it is the Starokostiantyniv airfield that haunts the enemy,” Ihnat said.

Russia had earlier targeted the Starokostiantyniv military airfield in the Khmelnytskiy region at the end of July.

Russia also claimed to have shot down two drone overnight in the Karachevskyi district in the Bryansk region, Alexander Bogomaz.