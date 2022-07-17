Volodymyr Zelensky sacks top aides over 'Russian collaboration'

James Kilner
·4 min read
Prosecutor General of Ukraine, Iryna Venediktova - Reuters
Prosecutor General of Ukraine, Iryna Venediktova - Reuters

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky sacked the head of the country's secret service and its chief prosecutor on Sunday night over collaboration with the Russians, alleged to have taken place in their departments.

As Moscow stepped up shelling across Ukraine, Mr Zelensky fired Ivan Bakanov, the head of the powerful domestic security agency, the SBU, and Iryna Venediktova, the prosecutor general.

He said 651 cases of treason had been opened and that more than 60 officials from Mr Bakanov and Ms Venediktova's agencies were now working against Ukraine in Russian-occupied territories.

"Such an array of crimes against the foundations of the national security of the state ... pose very serious questions to the relevant leaders," Mr Zelensky said.

"Each of these questions will receive a proper answer," he added.

The orders dismissing Mr Bakanov, a childhood friend of Mr Zelensky, and Ms Venediktova, who led the effort to prosecute Russian war crimes, represent the largest government shakeup since the start of the invasion nearly five months ago.

Meanwhile, fresh Russian bombardments rained down on targets across the country as Ukraine accused the enemy of setting up its artillery at a nuclear power station.

A woman crying next to a bombed building - Nacho Doce/Reuters
A woman crying next to a bombed building - Nacho Doce/Reuters

Ukrainian officials said that the situation around the Zaporizhzhya Nuclear Power Station was “extremely tense” after accusing Russian forces of using it as a firing position.

“The occupiers bring their machinery there, including missile systems, from which they already shell the other side of the Dnieper River and the town of Nikopol,” said Petro Kotin, the head of the Ukrainian nuclear agency Energoatom.

Missile attacks were also reported against Kharkiv in the north of Ukraine, Mykolaiv, in the south, Snake Island in the Black Sea and against Odesa. Officials said that at least three people were killed in Mykolaiv and one person was injured in Odesa.

The Russian defence ministry said it struck a depot in Odesa in southern Ukraine storing Harpoon anti-ship missiles from Nato countries.

European officials are meeting on Monday to consider tightening sanctions on Russia amid reports that the Zaporizhzhya Nuclear Power Station could be acting as a “nuclear shield”.

Analysts said that Russian forces may have positioned their artillery around the nuclear station, which they captured at the start of the war, because Ukraine will not risk retaliating.

The Kremlin has been accused of firing missiles at civilian sites hundreds of miles behind the front-line to spread fear. It has insisted that it only targets military sites.

A residential building in the Kharkiv region collapses after it was hit by a military strike - State Emergency Service of Ukraine/Reuters
A residential building in the Kharkiv region collapses after it was hit by a military strike - State Emergency Service of Ukraine/Reuters

Grinding artillery-focused fighting continued to dominate battles in Donbas, the day after the Kremlin ordered its exhausted soldiers to resume their offensive.

But Serhiy Hayday, the Ukrainian governor of Luhansk region which makes up half of Donbas, said that Ukrainian forces had seen off the Russian attacks.

“Ukrainian soldiers are successfully repelling the attacks. Russians are losing both personnel and a lot of equipment,” he said.

Ukrainian officials said that there had been a string of attacks on villages in Donbas to the east of the cities of Slovyansk and Kramatorsk which the Russian army wants to capture next. Three people were killed in the small town of Soledar.

Long-range US artillery, called Himars, have destroyed a dozen or so Russian ammunition depots behind the front-line, slowing the Russian advance over the past three weeks.

The US-based think tank, the Institute for the Study of War, said that Nasa satellite maps now proved that Russian artillery action had slowed since the Himars came into action.

“The destruction of these ammunition depots has likely degraded the Russian forces’ ability to sustain high volumes of artillery fire along front-lines,” it said.

Ukrainian officials have also suggested that Himars could be used to destroy the Crimea Bridge which links the peninsula directly with Russia.

The 12-mile bridge straddles the Kerch Strait, which connects the Black Sea and the Sea of Azov. It was built after Russia’s 2014 annexation of Crimea.

Russian forces have said that any attempt to destroy it will trigger a major reaction.

“Judgement Day will immediately come,” said Dmitry Medvedev, deputy head of Russia’s Security Council on his Telegram channel. “There will be nowhere to hide.”

In Kyiv, Ukraine’s SBU intelligence service arrested the agency’s former Crimea department head, Oleg Kulinich, on suspicion of treason. Volodymyr Zelensky, Ukraine’s president, had previously ordered the arrest of high-ranking officials suspected of collaborating with Russia.

