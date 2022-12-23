Russia accused of hiding evidence of war crimes as Mariupol theatre 'demolished'

Photo shows the bombed out Mariupol theatre which was hit by a Russian missile strike in March

Russian forces have started demolishing a theatre in Mariupol which was the site of a deadly air strike believed to have killed up to 600 people, video posted on social media suggested.

The video shows diggers demolishing the last remaining walls of the building, which was being used as an air raid shelter when it was hit on March 16.

Months after the attack, Amnesty International called the strike “a clear war crime”, and Moscow now faces accusations of trying to destroy the evidence.

Estimates of the number of deaths at the site range from at least a dozen to 600.

Igor Brigadir, an academic at University College Dublin, said on Twitter that the video showed “a burial. Hiding all evidence of their crimes in the rubble”.

He added: “Look at Bucha and what they did in just a month - now scale that up to Mariupol. This will give you a rough idea and explain why they have to demolish entire blocks to 'clean up'.”

#Ukraine Russians are destroying the drama theatre in Mariupol. That's the hiding of war crimes I mentioned earlier in my tweets.



In March, people sheltered in the theatre but the Russian army targeted it nevertheless, leaving hundreds killed. pic.twitter.com/3NjVP1qWyt — Hanna Liubakova (@HannaLiubakova) December 23, 2022

Mariupol finally fell to Russian forces in May after some of the fiercest fighting of the war. It fell after the last remaining Ukrainian troops in the Azovstal steel plant surrendered.

Russia has reportedly been eradicating Ukrainian culture from the city, with bombed-out buildings being torn down and the Russian curriculum being taught in schools.

The Kyiv Independent newspaper quoted an adviser to Petro Andriushchenko, the city’s mayor, who said on Telegram: “While Mariupol in exile thinks about cultural de-occupation, the occupants in Mariupol demolished half of the drama Theatre. So in two days, there will not even be a physical memory of it.”

Russian forces have been accused of war crimes elsewhere in Ukraine. In Bucha, near the capital Kyiv, the discovery of a mass grave suggested as many as 458 people were massacred, including children under the age of 18.

Earlier this month, Volker Turk, the UN's human rights chief, said that hundreds of civilians had been killed or executed across the Kyiv, Chernigiv and Sumy regions in the first few weeks of the war.