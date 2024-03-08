Russell Wilson visits with Steelers, meets with Giants ahead of NFL free agency, per reports

Russell Wilson hasn't officially hit NFL free agency yet, but the quarterback is already taking stock of his options.

The nine-time Pro Bowl selection, whom the Denver Broncos said Monday they will release after the start of the new league year next Wednesday, is visiting with the Pittsburgh Steelers on Friday, according to multiple reports. Wilson also met with the New York Giants on Thursday for what was called "a conversation," a person with knowledge of the situation told Art Stapleton of NorthJersey.com and the USA TODAY Network. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to disclose information about the meeting.

The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette first reported Wilson's plan to visit the Steelers.

Quarterback Russell Wilson #3 of the Denver Broncos passes during the 1st quarter of the game against the New England Patriots at Empower Field At Mile High on December 24, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.

Kenny Pickett is the only quarterback on the Steelers roster for 2024, though both coach Mike Tomlin and Omar Khan expressed interest in bringing back Mason Rudolph. The impending free agent went 3-0 in taking the reins as the team's starter down the stretch with Pickett hurt, with Tomlin opting to stick with him for both the regular-season finale and the wild-card loss to the Buffalo Bills even after Pickett was cleared to return.

The Steelers brought in former Atlanta Falcons head coach Arthur Smith to jump-start an attack that ranked 28th in scoring last season at 17.9 points per game.

Khan has backed Pickett while still leaving open the possibility for a move at quarterback, with Tomlin saying after the season he wants to add competition at the position.

"I have full faith in Kenny Pickett," Khan said at last week's NFL scouting combine. "Obviously there were some issues with the offense, and I'm excited about the impact that Arthur Smith is going to have on him. I know Arthur's very optimistic about Kenny, and I know they've communicated. And we'll see where it goes. We feel really good about him."

Giants general manager Joe Schoen has made clear his plans to bring in an additional passer. Incumbent starter Daniel Jones is recovering from a torn ACL suffered in November.

"We'll address the position," Schoen said at the combine. "It can be through free agency. Doesn't preclude us from doing it in the draft as well."

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Russell Wilson visits Steelers, meets Giants ahead of NFL free agency