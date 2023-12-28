Russell Wilson signals willingness to move on in first comment since Broncos benching

Russell Wilson had a short and simple response to what may well be the end of his two-year stint as quarterback of the Denver Broncos.

In his first public comment following the team's decision to bench him for the final two games of the regular season, Wilson chose to take the high road.

Broncos coach Sean Payton said Wednesday the team was looking to "get a spark offensively" by making the switch to Jarrett Stidham, although he did acknowledge financial considerations also played into the decision.

"God's got me. Looking forward to what's next," Wilson posted to his account on the social media site X.

In his first year as Broncos coach, Payton took over a team that just signed Wilson to a massive five-year, $242.6 million contract extension that doesn't kick in until next season.

The 35-year-old is already owed a fully guaranteed $39 million in 2024, and the $37 million he’d make in 2025 locks in shortly after free agency begins in March. If Wilson were to get injured in the final two games this season, it could be financially devastating − especially if Payton and the front office don't see Wilson as their quarterback of the future.

Quarterback Russell Wilson led a furious Broncos comeback attempt on Sunday with a pair of fourth-quarter touchdown passes and a two-point conversion, but it wasn't enough to rally them to victory.

Wilson's comment seems to indicate playing elsewhere next season is a strong possibility.

If this is indeed the final ride with the Broncos for the nine-time Pro Bowler, he will finish with a 63.3% completion rate, 42 touchdown passes, 19 interceptions and an 11-19 record in just under two seasons in Denver.

And he will not have played a single down under that $242.6 million extension.

