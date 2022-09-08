Russell Wilson set to hear the noise as Denver faces Seattle

TIM BOOTH
·5 min read
  • Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson responds to a question during a news conference before the NFL football team's practice Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022, at the Broncos' headquarters in Centennial, Colo. The Broncos open the NFL season Monday night against the Seahawks in Seattle. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
    1/4

    Broncos Football

    Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson responds to a question during a news conference before the NFL football team's practice Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022, at the Broncos' headquarters in Centennial, Colo. The Broncos open the NFL season Monday night against the Seahawks in Seattle. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith scrambles out of the pocket before throwing a pass in the first half of a preseason NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys in Arlington, Texas, Friday, Aug. 26, 2022. (AP Photo/Ron Jenkins)
    2/4

    Seahawks Cowboys Football

    Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith scrambles out of the pocket before throwing a pass in the first half of a preseason NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys in Arlington, Texas, Friday, Aug. 26, 2022. (AP Photo/Ron Jenkins)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll shouts at an official standing nearby durin the first half of a preseason NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys in Arlington, Texas, Friday, Aug. 26, 2022. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)
    3/4

    Seahawks Cowboys Football

    Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll shouts at an official standing nearby durin the first half of a preseason NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys in Arlington, Texas, Friday, Aug. 26, 2022. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • Denver Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett speaks after an NFL preseason football game against the Minnesota Vikings, Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022, in Denver. The Broncos defeated the Vikings 23-13. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)
    4/4

    Vikings Broncos Football

    Denver Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett speaks after an NFL preseason football game against the Minnesota Vikings, Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022, in Denver. The Broncos defeated the Vikings 23-13. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson responds to a question during a news conference before the NFL football team's practice Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022, at the Broncos' headquarters in Centennial, Colo. The Broncos open the NFL season Monday night against the Seahawks in Seattle. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith scrambles out of the pocket before throwing a pass in the first half of a preseason NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys in Arlington, Texas, Friday, Aug. 26, 2022. (AP Photo/Ron Jenkins)
Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll shouts at an official standing nearby durin the first half of a preseason NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys in Arlington, Texas, Friday, Aug. 26, 2022. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)
Denver Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett speaks after an NFL preseason football game against the Minnesota Vikings, Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022, in Denver. The Broncos defeated the Vikings 23-13. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)

SEATTLE (AP) — A WNBA game would not usually be considered a venue where animosity toward an NFL quarterback would be on display and an indication of what might be coming.

But there it was a month ago during a tribute video to Sue Bird before the final regular-season home game of her career. When Russell Wilson’s face was shown on the video board, the fans of Seattle responded with some unexpected — and rather noticeable — boos.

That was just a small sampling of what Wilson may hear Monday night when he makes his highly anticipated debut in Denver and returns to Seattle with the Broncos and Seahawks meeting to open the NFL season in a made-for-prime time showcase.

The moment Wilson was traded to Denver in March, ending his decade as the leader under center in Seattle, this game was circled. And then the NFL did it the honor of placing it as the conclusion to the first week of the regular season.

A big spotlight. With an even bigger story line.

“I was fortunate to play there for 10 years. I know they’ll be rowdy. I know they will be excited. I know that. It’s ‘Monday Night Football,’ so it’ll be a special environment,” Wilson said. “And listen, I think that I gave my heart and soul every day. I know nothing less. And hopefully it’ll be positive, but at the same time I know we've got a game to play.”

The reception Wilson will receive has become a debated topic because his departure from Seattle wasn’t clean. It was shrouded in a bit of unknown -- how much did Wilson forced his way out and how much were the Seahawks ready to move on?

The answer is that it was a mix of both. Wilson was ready for a new environment and a new challenge. Seattle was ready to begin a rebuild where the quarterback wasn’t the center of the offense, but rather a piece that makes it function.

Wilson’s legacy in Seattle is unmatched. He is the quarterback of Seattle’s first and only Super Bowl championship team. But that likely won’t stop the noise of disapproval that will come his way on Monday.

“You’re either competing or you’re not. I’m leaving it up to the 12s,” Seattle coach Pete Carroll. “It’s game time and we’re going for it, so however they take it, I’ll follow their lead on that. I’m not going to be involved with that kind of opportunity to react, so I don’t have to make that decision. We’ll see what happens. But I’m going to leave it up to the 12s. I think they’ll know exactly what to do.”

While Carroll seemed to be in favor of loud raucousness directed at his former quarterback, at least one former teammate wanted Wilson’s time in Seattle to be recognized appropriately.

“I think that Seattle should cheer him on for everything that he’s done, helped bring a Super Bowl to this community, all that different type of stuff. He’s an amazing guy,” Seattle wide receiver Tyler Lockett said.

GENO’S TIME

The replacement for Wilson in Seattle will be Geno Smith to begin the season.

For Smith, it’s his first chance at being the starting quarterback to begin the season since 2014 with the New York Jets. Smith began Seattle’s offseason program as the leader in the competition with Drew Lock and never gave it up, although Lock didn’t play well enough during the preseason to warrant a change in the order.

“I can’t imagine that he’s not in the best position to own the offensive as he’s ever been,” Carroll said of Smith.

OTHER DEBUT

While Wilson’s return will be primary focus of the night, it will also be Nathaniel Hackett’s debut as a head coach in the NFL. Hackett was hired by the Broncos after three stints as an offensive coordinator around the league, the last being the previous three seasons in Green Bay.

Hackett’s father Paul was twice a head coach at the college level and was replaced after three seasons at USC by Carroll in 2000.

“I was very excited to come to this organization because of (general manager) George Payton,” Hackett said. “I believed in him. I loved the relationship that we gained throughout the interview process and with his whole support staff.”

ROOKIE WATCH

Seattle could be starting as many as four members of its rookie class in key positions.

First-round pick Charles Cross and third-rounder Abe Lucas are expected to start at left and right tackle, respectively. Fifth-round selection Tariq Woolen could be in line to start at cornerback due to injuries in the secondary, and fourth-rounder Coby Bryant might be Seattle’s option as the starting nickel cornerback.

While he might not start, pass rusher Boye Mafe is expected to be heavily involved in the rotation of Seattle’s edge rushers. And once healthy following hernia surgery, running back Ken Walker III should be a big part of Seattle’s offense.

DYNAMIC DUO

Javonte Williams and Melvin Gordon are back to give Denver a 1-2 punch out of the backfield. Only, this year, it’s Williams who will be featured.

Gordon didn’t help his case by skipping most of the Broncos’ offseason program, as has been his habit, after signing a one-year deal.

“I just want to put my best foot forward so when I do go out there, they go, ‘OK, we need to get him out there more,’” Gordon said. “I know I can play and I still have the juice.”

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Canada's women's 3x3 basketball team wins FIBA series stop in Montreal

    The Canadian women's 3x3 basketball team went undefeated en route to their third FIBA Women's Series title of the year on Saturday in Montreal. Canada defeated France's under-24 squad 19-18 in the final after the game was moved to an indoor venue following a 30-minute rain delay. The Canadians led 14-13 with 3:38 remaining when play stopped. Edmonton's Michelle Plouffe led Canada to five victories in the tournament with 30 points, while her twin sister Katherine finished with a game-high 12 poin

  • Orioles top Blue Jays 9-6 in heated matchup of AL contenders

    BALTIMORE (AP) — Adley Rutschman hit a bases-loaded double during a five-run third inning, and the Baltimore Orioles rebounded with a 9-6 victory over the Toronto Blue Jays on Tuesday night in a heated game in which both benches briefly emptied in the middle of the seventh. The Orioles pulled within 3 1/2 games of Toronto for the last American League wild card. They were swept by the Blue Jays in a doubleheader Monday that opened this crucial series. The Orioles trailed 3-0 on Tuesday before ral

  • Who should be feeling the heat entering the NHL season?

    There are a few NHLers facing especially high levels of pressure entering the 2022-23 campaign.

  • Brandon Banks scores two fourth-quarter touchdowns in Labour Day return to Hamilton

    HAMILTON — Brandon Banks is still unbeaten on Labour Day. Banks scored two fourth-quarter touchdowns to lead the Toronto Argonauts past the Hamilton Tiger-Cats 28-8 on a misty Monday afternoon. Banks improved to 8-0 in the annual Labour Day showdown between the two long-time rivals. Banks' first seven wins came with Hamilton, where he spent his first eight CFL seasons (2013-2021). The two teams didn't play in either 2013 or '20. But Banks, the CFL's outstanding player in 2019, and Hamilton mutua

  • Verstappen milks applause from Orange Army after win at home

    ZANDVOORT, Netherlands — Max Verstappen stood on his car to milk the applause as the 100,000-strong Orange Army engulfed their national hero in a sea of their favorite color after he won the Dutch Grand Prix on Sunday. A second straight win at the Zandvoort track by the seaside; a fourth straight win for the first time in his career and already a 30th overall; a 109-point lead with only seven races left. That orange wave is carrying him to a second straight world title. “It’s nice to see all the

  • Fernandez, Dabrowski last of Canadians to be ousted from U.S. Open

    NEW YORK — The last of the Canadians at this year’s U.S. Open was eliminated on Wednesday, when Leylah Annie Fernandez and American partner Jack Sock bowed out in the mixed doubles quarterfinals. Earlier on Wednesday, No. 5 seeds Gabriela Dabrowski of Ottawa and Mexico’s Giuliana Olmos were beaten by 6-3, 6-7 (4), 6-3 by No. 3 seeds Katerina Siniakova and Barbora Krejcikova in the quarterfinals of the women’s doubles. Canada had five players in the junior singles draws, but only 16-year-old Vict

  • Blue Jays’ Kevin Gausman livid over umpire's questionable balk call

    Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Kevin Gausman did not let a controversial balk call derail him from a strong outing on route to a 7-3 win.

  • Ottawa's Dabrowski and Mexico's Olmos advance to women's doubles quarters U.S. Open

    NEW YORK — Ottawa's Gabriela Dabrowski and Mexican partner Giuliana Olmos have advanced to the women's doubles quarterfinals of the U.S. Open. Dabrowski and Olmos beat Japan's Ena Shibahara and Asia Muhammad of the United States 6-3, 3-6, 7-6 (8) on Sunday at the Grand Slam event. They'll play the third-seeded Barbora Krejcikova and Katerina Siniakova, both from the Czech Republic, in Tuesday's quarterfinal. Dabrowski and Olmos, the tournament's fifth seed, won a single tiebreak to Shibahara and

  • Alberta Cree wrestler The Matriarch finds her peace inside the ring

    A storage space in north Edmonton opens up into a Monster Pro Wrestling training facility, complete with a wrestling ring. It's where, on a hot summer day, 36-year-old wrestler Sage Morin, The Matriarch, grapples with her opponent as he manages to twist out of a headlock. Wrestling has generally been a male-dominated sport, which is why The Matriarch often finds herself facing men. "Doesn't matter if you're a man or a woman. If you need to be taught a lesson, the Matriarch's the one to do it," M

  • Liverpool, Eintracht slump in CL on day 2 coaches fired

    GENEVA (AP) — A long-time criticism of the Champions League group stage? Too many lopsided mismatches as the wealth gap between clubs fuels competitive imbalance on the field. Tell that to favored Liverpool and Eintracht Frankfurt after their heavy losses Wednesday. Or to coaches Thomas Tuchel and Domenico Tedesco who lost their jobs on the morning after shocking losses for their teams, Chelsea and Leipzig, respectively. Liverpool slumped to a stunning 4-1 defeat at Napoli where the hosts were f

  • Blue Jays recall top prospect Gabriel Moreno, demote struggling pitcher Mitch White

    The Blue Jays made a flurry of roster moves ahead of Wednesday's game against the Baltimore Orioles.

  • Banton leads Canada to 82-77 quarterfinal win over Mexico in AmeriCup tournament

    RECIFE, Brazil — Toronto Raptors guard Dalano Banton had 16 points and seven rebounds to lift Canada to an 82-77 victory over Mexico on Thursday and into the semifinals of the FIBA AmeriCup tournament. Banton, a Toronto native, is making his Canadian team debut at the tournament, and is relishing the opportunity. "For me just to be able to represent my country for the first time, I've always wanted to do that," said Banton, who became the first Canadian drafted by the Raptors, going 46th overall

  • Canada defeats U.S. to capture gold at women's hockey worlds

    Canada had to find a different way to win a women's world hockey title after its Olympic triumph earlier this year and world championship gold a year ago. This edition was a work in progress throughout the tournament in Denmark, but Canada played its best game of the tournament in Sunday's 2-1 win over archrival U.S. in the final. The Canadian women won their third major international title in the span of a year after beating the U.S. 3-2 for Olympic gold in February in Beijing, and 3-2 in overt

  • Much-maligned Blue Jays bullpen playing critical role in recent success

    The Blue Jays' bullpen has been lights out lately after taking heat for much of the season.

  • Canada's Taylor Pendrith and Corey Conners named to Presidents Cup international team

    TORONTO — As Taylor Pendrith struggled to recover from a fractured rib for four months, he had simple goals: get back to playing golf, keep his PGA Tour card to play again next season. Pendrith has far exceeded those modest targets, rocketing up the FedEx Cup standings in the final six tournaments of the season. That impressive stretch also led to him being named to the international team at the upcoming Presidents Cup on Tuesday. "Honestly, I feel like the last couple of months have gone very q

  • Rookie Jamie Newman to start at quarterback for Tiger-Cats versus Argos

    HAMILTON — Rookie Jamie Newman will make his first CFL start on the Hamilton Tiger-Cats' biggest stage. Newman will be under centre when Hamilton hosts the archrival Toronto Argonauts in the annual Labour Day clash Monday at a sold-out Tim Hortons Field. The Ticats need a victory to not only keep pace in a very tight East Division but also try to salvage the season series. "I'm very excited (but) honestly right now I just feel like I'm super locked in," a composed Newman said. "I'm in my zone tr

  • Bichette's bases-clearing double leads Jays past Pirates 4-1

    PITTSBURGH (AP) — Bo Bichette hit a tiebreaking three-run double in the seventh inning to lift the Toronto Blue Jays to a 4-1 victory over the Pittsburgh Pirates on Saturday night. The Blue Jays won for the fourth time in five games and maintained their lead for the third and final wild card in the American League. Toronto drew within six games of the division-leading New York Yankees in the AL East race. George Springer and Bichette each had two hits for the Blue Jays, who can sweep the three-g

  • Lucy Li finishes strong to lead Dana Open, Henderson just four shots back

    SYLVANIA, Ohio (AP) — Lucy Li played with a lead for the first time on the LPGA Tour and the 19-year-old was up to the task Saturday, recovering from a sluggish start for a 4-under 67 and a one-shot lead in the Dana Open. Li was 2 over through seven holes and quickly fading from the picture at Highland Meadows when she responded with five birdies over the next 10 holes to regain the lead and set up a final round filled with possibilities. Lexi Thompson ran off three straight birdies late in the

  • Canada to open world junior hockey championships against Czechs in Halifax

    HALIFAX — Canada's junior men's hockey team face Czechia to open its defence of its world championship gold medal on Boxing Day in Halifax. Hockey Canada and the International Ice Hockey Federation released the schedule on Tuesday for the tournament, Dec. 26 to Jan. 5 in Moncton and Halifax. Canada is in Group A in Halifax with Sweden, Czechia, who the Canadians beat in the 2022 semifinal, Germany and Austria. Finland, the defending silver medallists, open the tournament on Boxing Day against Sw

  • Flames' social media account roasts hecklers after showing support for Calgary Pride

    The Calgary Flames temporarily changed their social media profile pictures to support the LGBTQ+ community during Calgary Pride, pulling no punches in their replies to disapproving hecklers.