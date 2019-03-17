Russell Wilson sees 'great potential' in becoming NFL's highest-paid player

Russell Wilson is eyeing a new contract and the Seahawks quarterback sees "great potential" in inking a record deal.

In 2015, Wilson signed a four-year extension shelling out $21.9 million annually. But this was well before Aaron Rodgers signed his history-making, $134 million deal in 2018 to stay in Green Bay.

It's possible Wilson could surpass that.

"There's a great potential in that," Wilson said on the Jimmy Fallon Show. "We'll see what happens.

"It's not like it's gonna make me feel bad."

It's not a farfetched idea.

There are currently 11 quarterbacks that average more money per year than Wilson does.

Wilson, who was selected by the Seahawks in the third round (75th pick overall) of the 2012 draft, has been the key to Seattle's success over the years. He has 124 touchdown passes since 2015, trailing only Tom Brady.

Wilson, 30, also has 11 game-winning drives and 11 fourth-quarter comebacks since signing his first extension.

"I'm not sure the Seahawks are going to let me get away," he said. "I love Seattle. Seattle's a special place. I've won a Super Bowl there, been to two Super Bowls, multiple playoff games and everyone else."

However, there are a handful of other talented passers with mega-deals on the horizon, including Jared Goff, Carson Wentz and Dak Prescott.



