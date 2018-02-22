Russell Wilson prepares for Yankees camp: 'Stanton, I'm coming for you'

Russell Wilson, the Seattle Seahawks quarterback and New York Yankees minor leaguer, is just about ready for his trip to spring training. Wilson, who was traded to the Yankees in that weird deal with the Texas Rangers a few weeks ago, will be joining the Yankees next week.

This is pure gimmick and pageantry: Wilson played in the minors before his college football career took off. The Rangers owned his rights as a baseball player until they traded him to the Yankees. To be 100 percent clear, he’s not trying to be Bo Jackson or Deion Sanders. But Wilson is going to his own version of big-league fantasy camp.

He’ll dress up like a Yankees player, workout with them, but he’ll just sit in the dugout during games and not play. But Wilson is psyched enough to put his cleats back on that he’s talking about a home run derby with Aaron Judge and telling Giancarlo Stanton, “I’m coming for you.”





Nobody should be too-serious-about-baseball to boo-hoo this. This is the sport that let Billy Crystal and Garth Brooks play in actual spring training games. Heck, it let Will Ferrell play all nine positions in different games in the same day.

We can handle a week of Russell Wilson hanging with the Yankees. Especially if we get that Home Run Derby.

After getting traded to the Yankees, Russell Wilson prepares to join them for spring training. (AP)

