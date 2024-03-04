Russell Wilson landing spots: Which NFL teams make most sense for QB dumped by Broncos?

Are the NFL options now dwindling for “Mr. Unlimited”?

Sure seems that way for Russell Wilson after the Denver Broncos announced Monday that they informed the veteran quarterback of his upcoming release – that despite the record $85 million salary cap hit the team incurs just two years after acquiring and extending him, both at great cost.

Yet the move hardly comes as a surprise after coach Sean Payton benched Wilson for the final two weeks of last season despite his generally efficient play which, statistically anyway, was far better than Wilson’s first year in Denver. And it was never a mystery that Wilson, 35, and Payton were an oil-and-water, shotgun marriage after the coach was hired in 2023.

Moving forward, the Broncos, who hold the 12th pick of the 2024 draft, must assess their options behind center. However the immediate question centers on Wilson’s future. In a social media post in which he bid the team and Mile High City goodbye, he wrote, “I am excited for what’s next.”

Thank You Broncos Country 🙏🏾 - #3 pic.twitter.com/3IoVheYVyI — Russell Wilson (@DangeRussWilson) March 4, 2024

As for which team could be next? Here are eight (fairly) logical landing spots where the nine-time Pro Bowler might ride next:

Atlanta Falcons

They’re quite obviously a quarterback away from serious contention in the NFC South. Kirk Cousins’ name was frequently linked to ATL during the just-completed NFL scouting combine – assuming he makes it out of Minnesota and into the free agent market's assessment phase. The Falcons are slotted to pick eighth in Round 1 of the draft, a spot that would probably get them a talented young passer … but one that might also spur a trade into the top five to target a preferred one. But Wilson could be a plan C – or even part of a Plan B – if, say, the organization wants a bridge to someone like ex-Michigan star J.J. McCarthy. With playmakers like TE Kyle Pitts, WR Drake London and RB Bijan Robinson in the fold, Wilson would have an opportunity to win immediately here.

Chicago Bears

You wouldn’t bring Wilson here on anything but a short-term arrangement – and it’s not like this would be an ideal destination for him. But if he’s facing a tough market, he could at least mentor Caleb Williams … or Jayden Daniels … or Justin Fields … or be an effective stopgap given Wilson’s familiarity with new OC Shane Waldron from their time together in Seattle.

Las Vegas Raiders

A rebuild hardly seems like an optimal situation for Wilson, and – given the organizational DNA – he hardly seems like the optimal quarterback for the Silver and Black. But he’s better than Jimmy Garoppolo and Aidan O’Connell and might be a preferable interim alternative for a team that’s drafting 13th overall next month. Going to Sin City would also allow Wilson to see the Broncos twice a year while perhaps helping lay a better groundwork for the future than Garoppolo managed. But a bummer that U2’s residency ended over the weekend – nothing’s going your way, Russ.

Miami Dolphins

Admittedly, this is probably far-fetched. But, at the moment, Fins QB Tua Tagovailoa is only under contract through next season – and with the parameters of the fifth-year option on his rookie deal. Meanwhile, his notable 2020 draft peers – Joe Burrow, Justin Herbert and Jalen Hurts – all signed megadeals prior to the 2023 season. Meanwhile, Tagovailoa waits … and maybe decides he doesn’t want to play for a relatively modest $23.2 million in 2024 if the Dolphins don’t pony up the extension he’s looking for. Just saying, given a solid defense and an offense loaded with weaponry, Wilson seems like the kind of player who could be a perfect fallback … if Tagovailoa is out of the picture, even temporarily, and Wilson was willing to play for something close to the veteran minimum.

Minnesota Vikings

Like Wilson, Cousins is 35. But if “KFC” leaves, coach Kevin O’Connell might find himself in a situation where he’d like a cost-effective veteran who can be counted on to put the ball into WR Justin Jefferson’s area code while the Vikes seek or groom a long-term successor.

New England Patriots

Do they stick with Mac Jones, who’s under contract for at least the 2024 campaign? Do they draft a quarterback third overall? Would either of those options exclude bringing Wilson on as a mentor and/or fill-in if that’s what best for him and the Pats? Could be a “beggars can’t be choosers” situation for either party.

Pittsburgh Steelers

In 24 starts since being drafted in the first round two years ago, Kenny Pickett (13 TD passes, 13 interceptions, 78.8 passer rating) has been the definition of average – at best. But this team seems to have a win-now (and certainly veteran-laden) defense, yet will have the opportunity to reimagine an underachieving offense in 2024 under new coordinator Arthur Smith … and maybe an experienced quarterback like Wilson. He's proven – if nothing else – that he can still be an effective game manager (26 TD passes, 98.0 passer rating in 2023) if not his vintage self.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Baker Mayfield had a career resurrection here in 2023, even it there’s no guarantee (yet) he’ll be back in 2024. If not, the three-time-defending NFC South champs could do better than unproven backup Kyle Trask – and that could mean rolling out the pewter carpet for Wilson. And, like Waldron, new OC Liam Coen has extensive ties to the Rams, meaning Wilson could probably pick up the offense fairly quickly.

