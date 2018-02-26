Russell Wilson hit some bombs on his first day of Yankees spring training

Russell Wilson is spending almost a week with the Yankees at spring training, fulfilling a lifelong dream. (AP Photo)

Russell Wilson is a football player, and that’s not going to change anytime soon. But the Seattle Seahawks quarterback is fulfilling a lifelong dream by spending time at spring training with the New York Yankees.

[Batter up: Join a Yahoo Fantasy Baseball league for free today]

And he’s not just popping in for a visit. He’s going to be there for six days and go through all the normal baseball drills. Running. Fielding. Hitting. He’s going to do it all — well, except for actually playing in any spring training games, which the Yankees have already said won’t be happening. But if the Yankees do change their mind, Wilson will definitely be ready.

Here he is in his full Yankees uniform, pinstripes and all.

27 World Championships. And a dream come true. @Yankees pic.twitter.com/VOtPsa9KMU — Russell Wilson (@DangeRussWilson) February 26, 2018









He looks pretty good, doesn’t he? Imagining a super team with Giancarlo Stanton, Aaron Judge, and Russell Wilson is enough to make your brain melt.

After arriving at the Yankees' spring training facility earlier this morning, Russell Wilson is on the field going through drills near second base. pic.twitter.com/CXYRPHlJwQ — Coley Harvey (@ColeyHarvey) February 26, 2018

Story Continues





QB/2B Russell Wilson works on a few double-play pivots with Yankees SS Didi Gregorius. pic.twitter.com/TE8HjEZm6G — Coley Harvey (@ColeyHarvey) February 26, 2018





He really is getting the full spring training experience. Wilson even took batting practice on Monday, and was grouped with some dudes you may have heard of.

Russell Wilson, who arrived in camp early this morning, in a BP group before tonight’s game that should get a fair amount of attention pic.twitter.com/B4rG9bv9DW — Erik Boland (@eboland11) February 26, 2018





No pressure! He’s only taking batting practice with Giancarlo Stanton, Aaron Judge, and Gary Sanchez, three of the most powerful home run hitters in baseball right now! No big deal, right?





Russell Wilson swings away in his first BP round at Yankees camp. pic.twitter.com/ATHbJH4OoZ — Pete Caldera (@pcaldera) February 26, 2018





He whiffed a bunch on his first go-round, but had more luck the second time.





Wilson loves baseball, and has even said that it’s in his blood. With the sun shining off the green grass and a bat in his hand, it must have seemed perfect.

Russell Wilson taking BP. After rough first go-round, here three of the balls leave the yard pic.twitter.com/iwZMrRV5LF — Erik Boland (@eboland11) February 26, 2018





Russell Wilson was taking BP with the song “Centerfield” playing in the background! That’s truly a perfect scene. It could even be a scene straight from a movie about Wilson joining a ragtag Yankees team and taking them all the way to the championship. I think Russell would be game to star in that movie. Get on it, Hollywood!

More MLB coverage from Yahoo Sports:

– – – – – –

Liz Roscher is a writer for Yahoo Sports. Have a tip? Email her at lizroscher@yahoo.com or follow her on twitter! Follow @lizroscher