Russell Wilson connects with David Moore for yet another play-of-the year candidate

This is one of the best plays you’ll see all season.

To nobody’s surprise, Russell Wilson was involved.

The Seattle Seahawks quarterback took a second-and-three snap midway through the third quarter Sunday night while trailing the New England Patriots 17-14. He stepped back in the pocket with Patriots defensive lineman Lawrence Guy barreling toward him and uncorked a high-arcing pass down the left sideline.

Wide receiver David Moore ran under it at the goal line with cornerback Jason McCourty draped on him. He turned around, met the ball and hauled in the 37-yard pass while tumbling out of bounds.

But there’s no way he caught the ball with both feet down is there? Oh, there is. And he did.

How did David Moore make this catch in bounds? (Photo by Abbie Parr/Getty Images) More

The sideline official promptly lifted both hands up to signal touchdown. Replay review confirmed the call. The fact that the official got that call right in real time is only slightly less impressive than the play itself.

Just how good was this play?

But the play was stunning and good for a 21-17 Seahawks lead. And if it wasn’t impressive enough in real time, Net Gen Stats put it in proper perspective as the second-most improbable completion in the NFL since 2018.

Russell Wilson is now responsible for two of the three most improbable completions since 2018. Wilson also has the 3rd-most improbable completion in that span:



Tyler Lockett 13-yard TD (Week 5, 2019): 6.3%https://t.co/jjqVijALDY — Next Gen Stats (@NextGenStats) September 21, 2020

Wilson was also responsible for No. 3 on that list. He’s pretty good at this.

