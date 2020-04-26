Someone bid $240K on a Russell Wilson-Ciara double date at a charity auction

Someone out there must really, really like Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson and his wife, Grammy Award-winner Ciara. As well as helping fight food insecurity.

A double date with the Wilson-Ciara power couple sold for $240,000 at the All In Challenge charity auction benefiting Feeding America, Meals On Wheels, World Central Kitchen and No Kid Hungry. The auction for the double date closed Friday night.

Per TMZ, the top bid for the date was just $32,000 as of Friday morning, but someone was feeling either very generous or very competitive with another bidder. The date will not only entail going out with the couple at one of their favorite restaurants, but also use of a private jet to reach them according to the listing.

The winner is anonymous.

Russell Wilson and Ciara must have some very big fans out there. (Photo by Taylor Hill/FilmMagic,)

The All In Challenge is a digital fundraiser started by Michael Rubin, co-owner of the Philadelphis 76ers and founder of sports apparel company Fanatics. Proceeds of the fundraiser will go toward fighting food insecurity amid the coronavirus pandemic via various charities.

If the winning bids of Wilson and Ciara’s fundraiser and a few other items are any indication, the fundraiser is a big hit.

Tom Brady dinner, Bucs game jersey among other auctions

The Wilson-Ciara date ended earlier than many other sports items up for bids, and some of them are reaching well into the six-digit range.

As of Sunday evening, a Tom Brady prize-pack entailing dinner or a workout with the quarterback after his first game with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, tickets to the game and his jersey and cleats from the game is sitting at a whopping $775,000. Bidding for that experience ends Tuesday.

Also up for bid is golf and dinner with Peyton Manning (he’ll come to you) at $525,000, Eli Manning’s Super Bowl XLVI MVP Corvette at $130,000, Golden State Warriors owner Peter Guber’s 2014-15 championship ring at $75,000, Kevin Durant’s dinner, courtside seats and NCAA Player of the Year trophy at $65,000 and Alex Rodriguez’s batting lesson and replica World Series trophy at $60,000.

All told, the auction is currently sitting at $20.9 million raised.

