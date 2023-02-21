Russell Westbrook stays close to home, signing with L.A. Clippers I The Rush

WATCH THE VIDEO ABOVE to see today’s piping-hot, fresh-outta-the-oven episode of THE RUSH with Jared Quay. We’ll let you know everything you didn’t know you needed to know about sports. Other stuff too. But mostly sports.

It’s Tuesday, February 21, 2023, and here’s what Jared is cookin’ up:

Russell Westbrook is finished with the Lakers, but he isn’t done with Los Angeles after signing with the Clippers

The star guard will reunite with his former Thunder teammate Paul George who recently sang Westbrook’s praises during NBA All-Star Weekend

Kevin Love landed in Florida to join the Miami Heat

Patrick Beverley is signing with the Chicago Bulls

The Milwaukee Bucks are reportedly signing Meyers Leonard to a 10-day contract

Leonard hasn’t played an NBA game in more than two years after using an antisemitic slur during a video game livestream in 2021

Plus, the Bucks received good news regarding Giannis Antetokounmpo’s wrist injury