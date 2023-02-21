Russell Westbrook stays close to home, signing with L.A. Clippers I The Rush

Yahoo Sports Staff
·1 min read

It’s Tuesday, February 21, 2023, and here’s what Jared is cookin’ up:

  • Russell Westbrook is finished with the Lakers, but he isn’t done with Los Angeles after signing with the Clippers

  • The star guard will reunite with his former Thunder teammate Paul George who recently sang Westbrook’s praises during NBA All-Star Weekend

  • Kevin Love landed in Florida to join the Miami Heat

  • Patrick Beverley is signing with the Chicago Bulls

  • The Milwaukee Bucks are reportedly signing Meyers Leonard to a 10-day contract

  • Leonard hasn’t played an NBA game in more than two years after using an antisemitic slur during a video game livestream in 2021

  • Plus, the Bucks received good news regarding Giannis Antetokounmpo’s wrist injury

