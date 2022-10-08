Russell Westbrook making sure he isn’t taking bad shots and attacking the basket more

Kyle Goon: Russell Westbrook said today he didn’t adjust his shooting form in the offseason, merely working on being patient and relaxed: “The quality of shots is important. Making sure I’m not taking the bad ones is something I try to emphasize, attacking the basket.”
