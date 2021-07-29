Report: Lakers eyeing trade for Russell Westbrook

Russell Westbrook could be heading to his fourth team in four seasons.

The Athletic's Shams Charania reported Thursday before the 2021 NBA draft that the Washington Wizards and Los Angeles Lakers are working on a trade that involves Westbrook and several key Lakers players.

The Lakers and Wizards are discussing a trade that would send Kyle Kuzma, Montrezl Harrell, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope for Westbrook, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. The Lakers' No. 22 pick in the Draft could be in play, too. https://t.co/RQOnlyVnBS — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 29, 2021

Westbrook reportedly wants to leave Washington and join LeBron James and Anthony Davis in Los Angeles.

Westbrook is in the middle of a five-year, $206 million contract that he signed with the Oklahoma City Thunder. He is scheduled to earn $44 million in 2021-22.

This story will be updated.

