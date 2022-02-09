Russell Westbrook: ‘I earned the right to be in closing lineups’

Joven Buha: When asked if he knows the benchmarks he has to hit to make the Lakers’ closing lineup, Russell Westbrook said: “I shouldn’t have to hit any benchmarks, to be honest. I put a lot of work in. I got a lot of respect in this game. … I earned the right to be in closing lineups.”

Source: Twitter @jovanbuha

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Kyle Goon @kylegoon

The Bucks dismantled the Lakers, demonstrating how far below contending level they are.

Perhaps even more disconcerting, the Lakers showed their fragmentation off-court as Russell Westbrook said he’s earned a closing role: ocregister.com/2022/02/08/gia… – 2:34 AM

Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS

It just occurred to me that if the Lakers threw enough draft capital at Oklahoma City to take on the Westbrook contract, they could duck the luxury tax entirely.

No, I do not think this is wise or likely. But do with this information what you will. – 1:34 AM

Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA

Russell Westbrook on what benchmarks he has to hit to be in the Lakers’ closing lineup for Frank Vogel (question via @Kyle Goon): pic.twitter.com/21sqg7lvnR – 1:16 AM

Dave McMenamin @mcten

Russell Westbrook on his hometown L.A. fans booing him tonight at the Lakers game: “It’s a sign of respect.” – 1:09 AM

Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA

Russell Westbrook on if Frank Vogel has been clear about when he’ll play (1/2): “No, he hasn’t. I don’t need him to be clear about whatever decision he makes … That’s up to him…” – 1:09 AM

Jovan Buha @jovanbuha

When asked if he knows the benchmarks he has to hit to make the Lakers’ closing lineup, Russell Westbrook said: “I shouldn’t have to hit any benchmarks, to be honest. I put a lot of work in. I got a lot of respect in this game. … I earned the right to be in closing lineups.” – 1:06 AM

Kyle Goon @kylegoon

A key line from Russell Westbrook in this postgame: “I’ve earned the right” to be in the closing lineups. He says it’s Frank’s call but said he doesn’t think he should have to hit any particular benchmarks to be in there late. – 1:06 AM

Story continues

Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA

Russell Westbrook on boos from Lakers fans: “Sign of respect. My mindset is not predicated on boos.” – 12:59 AM

Dave McMenamin @mcten

Stop me if you heard this one before … Lakers cut a 30 point deficit down to 10 but still lose, 131-116 to MIL. LeBron 27p on 11-of-19 8a; AD 22p on 8-of-10 9r 3b; Monk 20p 5a; Stanley 16p 6r; Reaves 10p; Westbrook 10p 10r. Giannis 44p on 17-of-20 14r 8a. – 12:33 AM

Kyle Goon @kylegoon

Lakers dismantled by the Bucks, 131-116.

LeBron with 27 points, AD with 22. Giannis lays a 44-burger on the Lakers. Milwaukee shot 15 threes.

Russell Westbrook did not play a minute of the fourth quarter. – 12:33 AM

StatMuse @statmuse

Russell Westbrook is shooting 27.5% in his last 4 games.

He is 2-13 from three in that span. pic.twitter.com/jBzy9hpbHS – 12:32 AM

David Locke @DLocke09

Is Russell Westbrook no 4th quarter minutes even a story anymore? – 12:29 AM

David Hardisty @clutchfans

If the Lakers don’t make the Russell Westbrook + first for John Wall trade now, then nothing would have ever pressured them to do it because things could not be much worse for Russ in LA right now. – 12:07 AM

Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs

Only one concern coming out of the Mavs win tonight. Luka picked up his 3rd technical in the last 4 games and now has 11 for the season (In 40 games) tying him w/Embiid and Westbrook, one behind Carmelo. You are suspended on the 16th. Mavs have 26 games to play. – 12:04 AM

Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina

Lakers call timeout after Bucks extend a 99-69 lead with 6:05 left in the 3rd Q. Westbrook had made a good pass to Ariza, who missed the open shot. But Westbrook trudged back on defense, and Bucks had an open 3 – 11:39 PM

Bill Oram @billoram

The boos came out at the 9:02 mark of the third, after Russell Westbrook’s fourth turnover and continued through Milwaukee’s next possession when Bobby Portis knocked down another 3 to push he Bucks lead to a game-high 27 points. – 11:33 PM

Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina

“What are you doing?!” a Lakers fan after Westbrook threw a pass toward the middle of the court. Then another turnover. More boos. – 11:33 PM

Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba

Not Greg Monroe (Go Hoyas) staying with Westbrook stride for stride and blocking his shot – 11:00 PM

Eric Koreen @ekoreen

Greg Monroe just blocked Russell Westbrook at the rim.

That’s all, folks. – 10:59 PM

Bill Oram @billoram

Russell Westbrook a total non-factor so far three nights after getting benched. He’s scoreless, missed all four shots and committed two turnovers. – 10:35 PM

Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski

Russell Westbrook has stepped out of bounds and traveled after taking his eye off a pass, Anthony Davis just watched an entry pass bounce off his hands out of bounds. – 10:30 PM

Eric Nehm @eric_nehm

Antetokounmpo is not happy. He had already blocked Davis and Westbrook. That would have been the third member of the Lakers’ big 3, but they called a foul and LeBron James will head to the line.

Bucks up, 17-12, with 6:55 left in the first quarter. – 10:14 PM

Eric Nehm @eric_nehm

Giannis Antetokounmpo blocks Russell Westbrook’s layup on one end and Khris Middleton dribbles the length of the floor for tonight’s first bucket. – 10:06 PM

Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina

First play of the Lakers-Bucks game: Giannis stuffs Westbrook at the rim; Middleton finishes with a fast-break layup. This could be a long night for the Lakers – 10:06 PM

Jovan Buha @jovanbuha

Trevor Ariza replaces Stanley Johnson in the new Lakers starting lineup.

Starters vs. Bucks:

Anthony Davis

LeBron James

Trevor Ariza

Malik Monk

Russell Westbrook – 9:33 PM

Mike Trudell @LakersReporter

Only switch from last game’s starting lineup is Ariza in for Johnson. Monk remains in the backcourt alongside Westbrook. – 9:33 PM

Brad Townsend @townbrad

Only Westbrook and Carmelo have more techs this season (12) than Doncic’s 11. Man, that’s a lot of Laker griping. – 9:01 PM

Bill Oram @billoram

✏️LA’s incentive to resist trading ’27 1st until summer when ’29 pick can be added as possible Westbrook sweetener

✏️THT’s shrinking value

✏️Will 9th-place Lakers even be a top destination in buyout market?

+ more deadline 🗣️🗣️🗣️ from @Jovan Buha & me:

theathletic.com/3117540/2022/0… – 3:42 PM

Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto

After last night, Lu Dort is tied for fifth with Thabo Sefolosha on the Thunder’s all-time 3-pointers list

1. Kevin Durant: 1,084

2. Russell Westbrook: 922

3. Paul George: 536

4. James Harden: 320

T5. Thabo Sefolosha: 265

T5. Lu Dort: 265 – 1:20 PM

More on this storyline

Ryan Ward: LeBron James: “Do I think we can reach the level of Milwaukee right now? No. … They’re the defending champions for a reason.” -via Twitter @RyanWardLA / February 9, 2022

Harrison Feigen: Russ, on this moment. “I told them I wished I could help them. But I wasn’t in the game to help them out… But that’s not my call.” -via Twitter / February 9, 2022

Harrison Faigen: Russell Westbrook laughs when asked by @Bill Oram about getting booed at home. “It’s a sign of respect… The most important part is that I continue to use my gift to play basketball and use that platform to help people around the world. That’s all I can do.” -via Twitter @hmfaigen / February 9, 2022