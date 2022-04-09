Russell Westbrook after being told any Laker can bring up the ball: I’m the point guard, give me that s—

Russell Westbrook never respected Frank [Vogel] from Day 1,” said one Lakers staff member with knowledge of the situation. “The moment Frank said anybody who gets the rebound can bring it up the court, which is just how the NBA is played these days, Russ was like, ‘Naw, I’m the point guard. Give the ball to me. Everybody run. Frank was like, ‘No, we have Talen [Horton-Tucker)] We have Austin [Reaves]. We have Malik. We have LeBron. We have AD. They can all bring the ball up.’ He was like, ‘Nope, I’m the point guard. Give me that s—. Everybody get out the way.’ “From that point on, in training camp, it was a wrap, ‘cause now Russ is a fish out of water. He doesn’t know what to do. That’s how that started.”
Source: Dan Woike, Broderick Turner @ Los Angeles Times

Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Vogel said Davis, Westbrook and Anthony haven’t been ruled out for Sunday’s finale at Denver. LeBron’s already out, due to the ankle. – 8:56 PM

Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
Frank Vogel says AD, Melo and Westbrook have NOT been ruled out for Sunday yet. – 8:55 PM

StatMuse @statmuse
Russell Westbrook last 10 games:
22.2 PPG
7.4 RPG
7.1 APG
52.1 FG%
41.5 3P% on 4.1 attempts
Finished the season strong. pic.twitter.com/IhheX2NVDc6:43 PM

Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
LeBron missed 1/3 of the season.
AD missed 1/2 of the season.
Westbrook only missed 1 game until LA was eliminated.
That game: LeBron & AD both played and lost to the tanking Blazers.
Russ put up 18.5/7.4/7.1 on the season.
Yet Westbrook is getting all the blame. Come on. – 5:16 PM

Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
LeBron James, Russell Westbrook, Anthony Davis and Carmelo Anthony are all out vs OKC tonight.
Thunder’s lottery odds are in the hands of the new Lakers Big 3: Talen Horton-Tucker, Malik Monk and Austin Reaves. – 2:35 PM

Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
LeBron James, Anthony Davis, Russell Westbrook, Carmelo Anthony and Kendrick Nunn are out for the Lakers tonight. – 2:31 PM

Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
LeBron (out for the season), AD, Westbrook and Melo are out again tonight for the Lakers’ final home game: pic.twitter.com/NcqEFniqug2:28 PM

Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Lakers have not ruled out the possibility of using the waive-and-stretch provision on Westbrook sportando.basketball/en/lakers-have…9:42 AM

StatMuse @statmuse
THT breakout game:
40 PTS (career high)
3 REB
3 AST
4 STL
Horton-Tucker has a greater season high than Westbrook and AD. pic.twitter.com/tMWlAEOYG012:26 AM

Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
With no pressure on this game, and LeBron/AD/Westbrook/Melo all out, LAL have come out both loose and aggressive, taking an 11-4 lead 3 minutes in at Golden State.
Starters: THT, Monk, Reaves, Johnson and Howard – 10:11 PM

A wasted season later, it’s hard to see the Lakers as anything other than too old and too slow, with square pegs being pushed into round holes in between several players’ trips to the injury report. “What happened?” one opposing player wondered after beating the Lakers recently. “… They stink.” -via Los Angeles Times / April 8, 2022

Despite all of that negativity, Westbrook — who often credits faith and family with helping him stay positive and keep perspective — described this failed season as a learning experience. “Honestly, me personally, it’s a situation that I was just blessed to be able to be in,” he said. “Learned a lot about a lot of different things within myself. I was able to just stay real faithful and true to what I believe in, regardless of what was ever thrown our way, or my way. “I’m covered,” he stated, when asked what he’s learned. “I am super-blessed and grateful. Regardless of whatever is thrown my way, I’m covered by the protection of faith… I can always prevail and get through it.” -via Clutch Points / April 6, 2022

A season that started with championship promise for the Los Angeles Lakers ended with the pain of failing to even qualify for the play-in tournament. Tuesday’s 121-110 loss to the Phoenix Suns — coupled with a 116-97 win by the San Antonio Spurs over the Denver Nuggets — officially eliminated L.A. from play-in contention with three games remaining in the regular season. “Extremely disappointed,” said Lakers coach Frank Vogel. “Disappointed for our fan base. Disappointed for the Buss family, who gave us all this opportunity and we want to play our part in bringing success to Laker basketball and we fell short.” -via ESPN / April 6, 2022

